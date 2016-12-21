Chemist rota: January to March 2017

Chemist rota for quarter commencing January 2017.
----------------------
DOUGLAS
January 2017 Rota for Sunday 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th
Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm
February 2017 Rota for Sunday 5th, 12h, 19th, 26th
Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm
March 2017 Rota for Sunday 5th, 12h, 19th, 26th
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm
Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm
----------------------
SOUTH
Rota for Sundays 12 noon – 1.00pm
Sunday 08 January Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown
Sunday 15 January Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
Sunday 22 January Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary
Sunday 29 January Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown
Sunday 05 February Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
Sunday 12 February Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary
Sunday 19 February Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown
Sunday 26 February Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
Sunday 05 March Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary
Sunday 12 March Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown
Sunday 19 March Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
Sunday 26 March Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary
----------------------
LAXEY
Sundays and Public Holidays No rota arrangements
----------------------
ONCHAN
Sundays and Public Holidays No rota arrangements
----------------------
PEEL
Rota for Sundays, 12 noon – 1.00pm
Sunday 08 January Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 15 January Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 22 January Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 29 January Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 05 February Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 12 February Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 19February Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 26 February Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 05 March Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 12 March Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 19 March Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 26 March Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
----------------------
RAMSEY
January 2017 Rota for Sunday 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey 10.00am – 2.00pm
February 2017 Rota for Sunday 5th, 12h, 19th, 26th
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey 10.00am – 2.00pm
March 2017 Rota for Sunday 5th, 12h, 19th, 26th
Lloyds Pharmacy,Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey 10.00am – 2.00pm
