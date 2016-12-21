Chemist rota: January to March 2017

Chemist rota for quarter commencing January 2017.

----------------------

DOUGLAS

January 2017 Rota for Sunday 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th

Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm

February 2017 Rota for Sunday 5th, 12h, 19th, 26th

Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm

March 2017 Rota for Sunday 5th, 12h, 19th, 26th

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm

Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm

----------------------

SOUTH

Rota for Sundays 12 noon – 1.00pm

Sunday 08 January Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown

Sunday 15 January Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin

Sunday 22 January Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary

Sunday 29 January Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown

Sunday 05 February Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin

Sunday 12 February Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary

Sunday 19 February Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown

Sunday 26 February Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin

Sunday 05 March Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary

Sunday 12 March Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown

Sunday 19 March Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin

Sunday 26 March Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary

----------------------

LAXEY

Sundays and Public Holidays No rota arrangements

----------------------

ONCHAN

Sundays and Public Holidays No rota arrangements

----------------------

PEEL

Rota for Sundays, 12 noon – 1.00pm

Sunday 08 January Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 15 January Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 22 January Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 29 January Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 05 February Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 12 February Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 19February Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 26 February Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 05 March Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 12 March Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 19 March Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 26 March Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

----------------------

RAMSEY

January 2017 Rota for Sunday 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey 10.00am – 2.00pm

February 2017 Rota for Sunday 5th, 12h, 19th, 26th

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey 10.00am – 2.00pm

March 2017 Rota for Sunday 5th, 12h, 19th, 26th

Lloyds Pharmacy,Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey 10.00am – 2.00pm

