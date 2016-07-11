Chemist rota: July to September 2016

Chemist rota for the quarter commencing July 1, 2016

-------------------

DOUGLAS

JULY 2016 Rota for Sunday 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, & 31st

Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm

AUGUST 2016 Rota for Sunday 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th

Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm

SEPTEMBER 2016 Rota for Sunday 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm

Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm

TYNWALD DAY, BANK HOLIDAY Tuesday 5th July 2016

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm

Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 9.00am - 5.00pm

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY 29th August 2016

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm

Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 9.00am - 5.00pm

-------------------

SOUTH

Rota for Sundays and Public Holidays – 12 noon – 1.00pm

Sunday 3 July Clear Pharmacy, Orchard Road, Port Erin

Tuesday 5 July Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary Tynwald Day Bank Holiday

Sunday 10 July Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown

Sunday 17July Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin

Sunday 24 July Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road Port St Mary

Sunday 31 July Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown

Sunday 7 August Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin

Sunday 14 August Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary

Sunday 21 August Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown

Sunday 28 August Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin

Monday 29 August Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary, Bank Holiday Monday

Sunday 4 Sept Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown

Sunday 11 Sept Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin

Sunday 18 Sept Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary

Sunday 25 Sept Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown

-------------------

LAXEY

Sundays and Public Holidays: No rota arrangements

-------------------

ONCHAN

Sundays and Public Holidays: No rota arrangements

-------------------

PEEL

Rota for Sundays and Public Holidays – 12 noon – 1.00pm

Sunday 3 July Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Tuesday 5 July Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place Tynwald Day Bank Holiday

Sunday 10 July Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 17 July Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 24 July Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 31 July Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 7 August Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 14 August Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 21 August Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 28 August Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Monday 29 August Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place – Bank Holiday

Sunday 4 Sept Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 11 Sept Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 18 Sept Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 25 Sept Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

-------------------

RAMSEY

Sundays and Public Holidays 10.00am – 2.00pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey

Back to the top of the page