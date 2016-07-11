Chemist rota: July to September 2016

Chemist rota for the quarter commencing July 1, 2016
DOUGLAS
JULY 2016 Rota for Sunday 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, & 31st
Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm
AUGUST 2016 Rota for Sunday 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th
Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm
SEPTEMBER 2016 Rota for Sunday 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm
Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm
TYNWALD DAY, BANK HOLIDAY Tuesday 5th July 2016
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm
Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 9.00am - 5.00pm
BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY 29th August 2016
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm
Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 9.00am - 5.00pm
SOUTH
Rota for Sundays and Public Holidays – 12 noon – 1.00pm
Sunday 3 July Clear Pharmacy, Orchard Road, Port Erin
Tuesday 5 July Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary Tynwald Day Bank Holiday
Sunday 10 July Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown
Sunday 17July Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
Sunday 24 July Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road Port St Mary
Sunday 31 July Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown
Sunday 7 August Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
Sunday 14 August Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary
Sunday 21 August Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown
Sunday 28 August Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
Monday 29 August Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary, Bank Holiday Monday
Sunday 4 Sept Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown
Sunday 11 Sept Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
Sunday 18 Sept Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary
Sunday 25 Sept Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown
LAXEY
Sundays and Public Holidays: No rota arrangements
ONCHAN
Sundays and Public Holidays: No rota arrangements
PEEL
Rota for Sundays and Public Holidays – 12 noon – 1.00pm
Sunday 3 July Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Tuesday 5 July Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place Tynwald Day Bank Holiday
Sunday 10 July Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 17 July Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 24 July Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 31 July Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 7 August Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 14 August Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 21 August Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 28 August Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Monday 29 August Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place – Bank Holiday
Sunday 4 Sept Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 11 Sept Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 18 Sept Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 25 Sept Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
RAMSEY
Sundays and Public Holidays 10.00am – 2.00pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey
