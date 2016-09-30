Chemist rota: October to December 2016

Chemist rota from October to December 2016
--------------------
DOUGLAS
October 2016 Rota for Sunday 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th
Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm
November 2016 Rota for Sunday 6th, 13h, 20th, 27th
Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm
December 2016 Rota for Sunday 4th, 11th, 18th
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm
Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm
--------------------
SOUTH
Rota for Sundays 12 noon – 1.00pm
Sunday 02 October Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
Sunday 09 October Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road Port St Mary
Sunday 16 October Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown
Sunday 23 October Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
Sunday 30 October Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary
Sunday 06 November Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown
Sunday 13 November Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
Sunday 22 November Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary
Sunday 27 November Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown
Sunday 04 December Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin
Sunday 11 December Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary
Sunday 18 December Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown
--------------------
LAXEY
Sundays and Public Holidays No rota arrangements
--------------------
ONCHAN
Sundays and Public Holidays No rota arrangements
--------------------
PEEL
Rota for Sundays 12 noon – 1.00pm
Sunday 02 October Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 09 October Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 16 October Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 23 October Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 30 October Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 06 November Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 13 November Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 20 November Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 27 November Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 04 December Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
Sunday 11 December Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place
Sunday 18 December Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street
--------------------
RAMSEY
Sundays 10.00am – 2.00pm
Sunday 02 October Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey
Sunday 09 October Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey
Sunday 23 October Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey
Sunday 30 October Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey
Sunday 06 November Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey
Sunday 13 November Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey
Sunday 20 November Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey
Sunday 27 November Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey
Sunday 04 December Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey
Sunday 11 December Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey
Sunday 18 December Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey
