Chemist rota: October to December 2016

Chemist rota from October to December 2016

DOUGLAS

October 2016 Rota for Sunday 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th

Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm

November 2016 Rota for Sunday 6th, 13h, 20th, 27th

Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm

December 2016 Rota for Sunday 4th, 11th, 18th

Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10.00am-2.00pm

Boots the Chemists, 14/22 Strand Street 10.30am-4.30pm

SOUTH

Rota for Sundays 12 noon – 1.00pm

Sunday 02 October Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin

Sunday 09 October Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road Port St Mary

Sunday 16 October Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown

Sunday 23 October Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin

Sunday 30 October Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary

Sunday 06 November Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown

Sunday 13 November Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin

Sunday 22 November Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary

Sunday 27 November Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown

Sunday 04 December Clear Pharmacy, Darnills Complex, Station Road, Port Erin

Sunday 11 December Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary

Sunday 18 December Castle Pharmacy, 20 Malew Street, Castletown

LAXEY

Sundays and Public Holidays No rota arrangements

ONCHAN

Sundays and Public Holidays No rota arrangements

PEEL

Rota for Sundays 12 noon – 1.00pm

Sunday 02 October Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 09 October Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 16 October Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 23 October Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 30 October Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 06 November Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 13 November Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 20 November Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 27 November Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 04 December Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

Sunday 11 December Cowley Pharmacy, 8-10 Atholl Place

Sunday 18 December Clear Pharmacy, 6-8 Michael Street

RAMSEY

Sundays 10.00am – 2.00pm

Sunday 02 October Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey

Sunday 09 October Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey

Sunday 23 October Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey

Sunday 30 October Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey

Sunday 06 November Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey

Sunday 13 November Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey

Sunday 20 November Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey

Sunday 27 November Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey

Sunday 04 December Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey

Sunday 11 December Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey

Sunday 18 December Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road, Ramsey

