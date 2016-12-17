Isle of Man Examiner: December 15, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Taxing sugar is not the answer

Is a sugar tax the answer to Obesity (Isle of Man Courier, December 9)?

It seems that every few months there’s something new to blame rising obesity levels on.

For years, fat was blamed for making you fat, next came carbohydrates and now we’re told that sugar is the biggest culprit.

The fact is that ever since the obesity epidemic started in the late 1960s, waistlines have continued to expand – this suggests that we as a nation are getting something very wrong.

Of the total population of the Isle of Man the latest surveys suggest that nearly 18 per cent, just under one fifth of the island, is obese and 1.5 per cent of the population being morbidly so.

This is something that drastically needs to change but is a sugar tax, as suggested by Juan Watterson last week, really the answer?

Sugar is a form of carbohydrate and is present in many popular processed food and drink items which is where the idea that something needs to be done to curb the problem came from.

The worst culprits are the hidden sugars. If you pick a bottle of flavoured Volvic water, for example, you may think you’re doing yourself some good as you’re drinking water.

However, in a standard 500ml bottle there’s 24.8g of sugar alone – the daily recommended upper limit for adults is just 30g.

This means in just one bottle of water you will have consumed 82 per cent of your daily allowance, not to mention the 98 calories that are contained within that one bottle that could be adding to your weight gain.

It’s quite easy to see how conclusions can be jumped to in the desire to help prevent further problems.

But a sugar tax is unlikely to make much difference in my opinion.

The problem isn’t just with sugar. The problem is with over consumption of everything.

Eating too many calories will make you gain weight and too few will help you to lose weight – end of story.

It doesn’t matter if you eat ‘good’ calories or ‘bad’ ones. Too much is too much.

Combine over consumption with inactivity and you have a recipe for ill health, expanding waistlines and days off sick.

Since the 1950s, serving sizes at home, in a restaurant and even in pre-packaged food have increased by as much as 60 per cent in some cases.

We now also have less active jobs, rely more on transport and have so many labour saving devices we barely need to move.

This goes some way to show how sugar isn’t our only enemy, but what can be done?

Remember to KISS – Keep It Super Simple.

1) Eat off a side dish

In the 50s and 60s a plate for a main meal was around 8-inches and now they’re around 12-inches. Eating off a smaller plate tricks your mind into thinking you’ve eaten more than you have.

2) Drink water

Did you know the body can’t distinguish between dehydration and hunger? Often when you feel hungry you simply need a drink of water.

3) Wait 20 minutess

Food takes seconds to reach our stomachs after swallowing but it can take up to 20mins for the stomach to relay the message that you’ve had enough.

4) Start being mindful

Eating whilst distracted leads to over eating. Ever open a pack of sweets whilst watching TV and find them all gone before the next ad break? Be sure you are aware of what you’re eating and don’t eat in front of the TV.

5) Move more – a real simple one. Be it at the gym, a class, swimming, bike riding, whatever – just do it. Anything at all is 100 per cent more than nothing and even a 20 minute walk will burn around 100 calories, which done daily could lead to 10 lbs weight loss a year.

Dave Christian, Next Level Fitness.

Thanks for help with treatment

I wish to sincerely thank everybody in the mental health department for bringing me out of the house of doom and back to reality.

I think it is about time that people should realise that mental illness is not different from other illnesses.

Society should stop stigmatising people with mental health problems, and understand that when a person has anxiety, that person has an emotional pain which cannot be relieved by giving paracetamol.

It needs several intervention strategies, like behavioural therapy, interaction with a therapist and, lastly, medication.

It takes perseverance from those who are taking care of those afflicted.

Remember, there is a thin line between mental health and mental illness.

Name and address supplied.