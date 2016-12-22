Isle of Man Examiner: December 20, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Do we really need Tynwald to pray?

I have long suspected that Manx politicians regard the whole business of Tynwald prayers as a bad joke, but at least in the past they had the good manners to snigger discreetly.

Because the news that the new Tynwald chaplain is to be the Anglican archdeacon is a joke in the worst possible taste.

In a submission to Lord Lisvane’s review of the functioning of Tynwald I made the argument that this anachronistic post must be reconsidered, and that MHKs must decide if it is still relevant in a society where Christianity is no longer the only Manx faith (and indeed many follow no faith) and where even most nominal Christians are not churchgoers.

If some of them still crave a spiritual comfort blanket, then at least look at something like the Scottish Assembly model, where traditional prayers have been replaced by a weekly ‘moment of reflection’ led in turn by representatives of various faiths. Perhaps, instead of a chaplain and a formal prayer, each MHK in turn could even conduct such a reflection, which might be a reading from Shakespeare, the holy books of a major religion, a poem or anything else they thought appropriate.

I had no expectation that Lord Lisvane (himself very much part of the Anglican hierarchy) would recommend such wholesale change, but was at least content with his recommendation that politicians should examine their consciences and decide.

This appointment proves they have not. In fact, it is almost as if MHKs think the appointment does not matter, that they secretly feel the chaplain’s job is simply to lead an empty ritual which nobody takes seriously.Why rock the boat when nobody in the public gallery can truly tell if they are praying or snoozing anyway?

But it gets worse.

As the acting head of a Christian denomination which has the sole right to choose an MLC (and the deputy to that eventual appointee in his ‘day job’) Andrew Brown is hardly politically neutral when an essential part of his work is to make arguments for the continuation of that privilege, and to spot opportunities for the Anglican church to gain new governmental influence or legal privilege not afforded to other institutions and ordinary members of the public.

In effect, this appointment at public expense is of a political lobbyist for religious privilege, and a step back to the bad old days when the governor used his fellow Crown appointees, the Bishop, Vicar General and Attorney General, to bypass any accidental outbreak of parliamentary democracy.

Even the briefest glimpse at both the rules of appointment and the list of previous Tynwald chaplains proves that the chaplaincy is not confined to Anglican clergy, and that clergy of other denominations have done the job. There must be a ready supply of recently retired or soon-to-retire local clergy, respected in their communities and trusted family and personal advisors to their flocks for decades. If a Christian chaplain is still required (and nobody has yet said that he or she is), then for any of them this would be a more appropriate honour.

Was there any attempt to invite or consider other candidates? Did the committee even meet, I wonder? Or, as seems likely, did they just ask the outgoing bishop to recommend someone? It’s all a bit of a mess.

Finally, I can only ask Manx politicians the same question I posed to Lord Lisvane.

If Tynwald business starts in the morning with what is – at best – a hollow statement by many participants and an outright lie by others, then how can the Manx public believe anything they say when business begins in earnest?

Stuart Hartill, Ramsey

I doubt that sugar causes obesity

I am quite elderly, having lived for many decades. I have seen a lot of changes and recently I have listened to politicians blaming sugar for obesity. I would like to dispute this.

In my youth, in the twenties and thirties, sugar came in large sacks and was sold loose and cheap. Young athletes were encouraged to take plenty of sugar for energy; children were fed sweet things to keep them quiet. A piece of bread for instance was coated with condensed milk and sprayed with sugar. Tea had two or three teaspoons of sugar in it. As children we made our own toffee with sugar by using a piece of brown paper with the sugar bowl tipped onto it and a red hot poker used to roll over the sugar giving us excellent toffee. We lived on sugar but there was not a fat person in sight.

They point the finger at many causes but not everyone takes sugar, not everyone drinks or smokes, some people don’t eat meat, others have allergies but the one commodity no-one mentions is the most necessary in everyone’s lives – WATER.

I live near Clypse Kerrowdhoo reservoirs so am familiar with them. They were possibly left alone since they were made. There was a single track round them. They were in reality conservations areas. There were wild aquatic birds in hundreds; also on the banks was a long tail army, my dogs having caught dozens over the years. If they were disturbed they would go swimming. Remember all these birds and vermin have no IRIS system.

For generations our water supply came direct from the reservoirs to our taps with no filter system at all. People drank from the taps and it tasted wonderful. We drank raw water full of impurities yet we were fit, lean and healthy. Our NHS flourished as it had little to do and cost little.

Times change, possibly European regulations. New water mains were laid with millions of pounds spent on water treatment plants. A scorched earth policy operates on the reservoirs with not a stick left standing. All the wild birds have been driven away.

The many cormorants are now looking for an easy meal. Areas that were looked after by one man now needs gangs of men and machinery. Notices threaten fines of £2,000 if your dog is caught drinking from the reservoirs. What we have now is two very large pools of water surrounded by a mud track. Super clean.

But is there a down side to this super purified water? Since it commenced we have had inflicted on us modern ailments that were never heard of when we drank raw water.

Obesity had only arrived in the last two decades. Politicians may blame sugar for that but what about the crisis in mental health, dementia and so on. Fact is fact. These are modern and only arrived recently. The NHS is now in crisis both for staff and money. There has to be a reason for this.

It may sound like science fiction but I would ask is there by chance some chemical in the purification system that is detrimental to our minds and bodies?

Our problems are not local but are the same all over Europe. The cause could very well be in our water supply. It is worth thinking about.

Bob Quayle, Onchan.