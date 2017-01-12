Isle of Man Examiner: January 10, 2016

Email opinins@newsiom.co.im

-------------------------

Figures on shops must be wrong

Last week’s Examiner comment stating ‘Tynwald Mills St John’s now boasts a turnover that’s said to be bigger than all of the shops in Ramsey and Peel combined’ raises a couple of interesting questions:

1) Where did such information come from – Manx Government sources perhaps?

2) Is it true?

I suspect that if the Co-op and Shoprite group’s figures (which, technically may be called supermarkets but are also shops) were taken into account along with other large, respected retailers like A. J. Millichaps, this claim would not be correct.

Kim Moughtin, Andreas.

-------------------------

My little ditty in praise of tea

A Decent Cuppa

Come and read my tale of woe

Here sit and take a pew

It shouldn’t take very long

It’s about getting a brew.

All I want in any café

Is a pot of boiled water, wetting the leaves

A little milk jug, a nice clean cup

And a saucer if you please.

But more and more I seem to find

A brew no-one can make

A mug of hot water, a tea bag on the side

Can this be, for goodness sake!

Or the mug with milk, a lot or a little

And the tea bag plopped right in

Too milky or just too strong

It really is a sin.

So if you serve the drink of tea

Make it like you ought’a

Because if you cannot do it right

I’ll have a glass of water.

Name and address supplied.

-------------------------

Cyclists must take more care

I am recounting an incident which I think merits publicity in relation to road safety.

During Christmas week, I was crossing Bridson Street opposite Port Erin commissioners on my return route from shopping.

I was the only person on an empty road.

Halfway across, I glanced to my left to see a swarm of cyclists turning left off Bay View Road and hurtling towards me. I heard someone shout a warning to the cyclists behind.

They were riding three to four abreast and very close to the bicycle in front and behind.

This made them as wide as a motorised vehicle, but with a far greater braking distance. I was carrying a bag of shopping and a walking stick.

The sudden and silent arrival of a cycling juggernaut, could have caused anyone of any age to freeze on the spot, which would have caused a nasty pile-up; with me underneath!

Luckily for the cyclists, I am a quick-thinking and sprightly octogenarian and managed to jump out of the way.

Nobody bothered to stop and ask if I was alright.

Cyclists ask other road users to be considerate because of their vulnerability. I would ask them to be more considerate to pedestrians.

Bridson Street is crossed by many people each day in order to reach the amenities in Port Erin. I was crossing in accordance with the Green Cross Code. According to the Manx Highway Code road users in built-up areas:

Should drive slowly and carefully on streets where there are likely to be pedestrians.

And cyclists should:

‘Never ride more than two abreast, and ride in single file on narrow or busy roads and when riding round bends

‘Be considerate of other road users, particularly blind and partially sighted pedestrians. Let them know you are there when necessary, for example, by ringing your bell if you have one. It is recommended that a bell be fitted.’

A sprightly octogenarian, Port Erin.

-------------------------

Taxi drivers above the law

Some taxi drivers, not all of them, seem to think that they are hard done by or above the law.

They do U-turns in the road, pull out in front of you at traffic junctions, overtake you where they should not and many other traffic violations that the general public get penalised for.

Today I have gone into Douglas and, being a blue badge parking permit holder, I went to park in one of the disabled bays outside Admiral House on the promenade.

Parked in the last of these bays was a taxi cab dropping off a very fit passenger who got out of the cab and ran into the hotel. The taxi driver sat in the cab for a few minutes while I sat patiently behind thinking that now the passenger had left the cab they would move off, but no.

So eventually even though it was raining I got out of my car and asked them to please move because I needed the disabled bay. Admittedly they did move straight away, but my point is that this incident should never have happened, there is a fixed penalty for parking in a disabled bay without a permit and whilst they might argue that they were only dropping off, they were still parked.

If taxi cab drivers want the general public to sympathise with them then they should think about the general public.

Having travelled around to many countries in the world I have to say that I am ashamed of the state of the taxi cab business in this island, and yes I am Manx so I can say it without having to get the next boat home.

Again, not all of them, but some are not friendly, will try to take you the long way home, drive like maniacs and don’t care about how they or their cab looks – not a very good impression to give to the tourists.

I was always under the impression that there was a dress code for cabbies, well if there is, a number of them don’t seem to adhere to it.

What happened to the personal service of actually going and knocking on someone’s door to let them know they have arrived? Is it really too much trouble to get out of the car and help with the bags or even open the door for you?

Name and address supplied

-------------------------

Remembers Boots library?

Do you remember Boots Booklovers’ Library in Douglas?

Boots the Chemist once had subscription libraries within their stores.

Founded by Florence Boot in 1899, they were extremely popular and in their heyday they had more than a million subscribers. Douglas was home to a branch of Boots library.

In 1953, a subscriber at the Douglas branch complained that a book he had borrowed contained obscene passages, and as a result two charges of unlawfully keeping a book for the purpose of lending upon hire were brought against Boots.

This was the first time any complaint had been made against Boots Booklovers library.

In my book ‘Lipsticks and Library Books’, former staff share entertaining anecdotes of wealthy, eccentric subscribers and strict spinster librarians.

It tells the story of a privileged elite in a world that existed really not so long ago but which seems very distant from today. Boots library in Douglas probably continued to thrive for a further decade following the court case.

Jackie Winter, Dorset.