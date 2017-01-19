Isle of Man Examiner: January 17, 2017

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Hunt for solution for industry

The Examiner has reported losses made by the Isle of Man meat plant. The article also referred to the number of animals through this over the last and previous years.

Are figures available for animals transported from the island to abattoirs in the UK? I would imagine that, having raised and cared for their livestock, the decision on this particular course of action is not taken lightly by the farmers concerned.

Combined with the difficulties at the meat plant, I wonder if this is an indication of something seriously amiss. I noticed in the same newspaper that the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture, as part of the Food Matters strategy, were asking for help in choosing a food provenance label.

In taking this strategy forward, I suspect the digital tracking of Manx livestock will have to be made freely available. Let’s hope, then, that someone is prepared to find a solution to any outstanding issues in this industry, that will be both and workable and beneficial for all.

Jan Kneen, Cleiy Rhennee, Kirk Michael.

Trams should run prom length

I am not an island resident but do spend a lot of my summer on the island and have done so for the past 20 years now and feel I have to voice my concern over these plans which I do not agree with.

The Isle of Man holds a special place in my heart for what it is. My family has also been coming to the island from as far back as the 1880s, at the very beginning of the horse tramway’s life.

When I am on the island I use the promenade walkway and roadway daily. We use the horse tramway to travel from one end of the promenade to the other end, which is why I find it unthinkable that the tramway would be terminated at the Villa Marina!

As it is, it provides a vital link between the Sea Terminal and the Derby Castle end of the promenade, shortening the tramway will only destroy this.

By ending the tramway at the Villa Marina, you will only turn passengers away, not attract the vital passenger numbers needed to help fund the tramway.

The trams have been as they are since 1876 and deserve to stay as they are. Taking the trams out of the Loch Promenade would be ridiculous! Why can they not just remain as they are?

When visitors come to the island and step off the boats, they are greeted today with what is a beautiful gateway to the whole island and removing the trams from that end of the promenade would be simply catastrophic!

If the trams were to be taken out of that end of the promenade many visitors may not know that the trams still exist and so will miss out on using the trams as it will be less visible and accessible, especially to those visitors staying on the Harris and Loch Promenades, and therefore detrimental to passenger numbers.

We also walk along the promenade in the evenings as it is such a beautiful place with stunning views, some of the best in the world.

Many people who come to the island love the horse trams, especially the younger children who find it all that bit ‘magical’.

As a child, I always had to stop and wave to each tram that passed and note its name.

I know that a lot of other children did and still do the same today, having seen the children in the park stop and wave at the trams as they passed and the children in Sandcastles daycare while out on walks stop to wave and shout hello to the horses as they passed.

All of Douglas promenade is designated a conservation area, this includes the horse tramway which gives it its special character. This is set out in ‘The Douglas Promenades Conservation Area Order 2002’, Town and Country Planning Act 1991. Removal of a large section of the horse tramway on the promenade directly contravenes this order and will be detrimental to the character of the conservation area.

If I recall, some tour operators pulled out of bringing a tour to the island when it seemed that the trams were not running any more, and only reinstated the tours once it had been confirmed that the trams would run last year. Does this not show how important the horse trams are in attracting visitors to the island each year?

I considered not coming as a stance against the plans to completely remove the trams and only booked my holiday last year once it was confirmed that the trams would be running.

I believe that the trams deserve to remain in their entirety along the whole promenade, as they have done for 141 years. You wouldn’t demolish half a 141-year-old building just to make it viable or to make the modern building next door look better! Nor would you stop the Snaefell Mountain Railway half way up Snaefell. So why remove half of the 141-year-old heritage-worthy horse trams?!

Those who say the horse trams deserve to go because they cost too much, need to remember that Manx Radio is subsidised by the government. If the government is able to do that then surely it can afford to give some subsidy to the horse tramway? The rest of the cost could be picked up by continuing with stable tours and event days. Maybe they could even implement experience days, like the Isle of Man Steam Railway and the Manx Electric Railway, where people could pay a fee to spend a day at the stables.

Those who believe the trams are an issue in the road need to remember that the trams were there before the cars! So surely the trams should have priority in road placement and along the length of the promenade. The cars have coped getting past the trams up to now. And the trams are not operational all day, nor do they run all year.

I also believe that it is important the unique tram sheds are retained as a part of the tramway. These are a vital part of the unique tramway and therefore should be retained.

By building a temporary shelter money will only be wasted that could be spend on renovations to the current buildings.

If the current buildings are demolished then money will have to be spent on that, then more money on building the temporary shelter and then even more money on re-building the new stables and tram sheds.

Why waste more taxpayers’ money?

Hannah Hill, Belfast.

A piecemeal approach

Like them or loathe them, want to keep them or want to get rid of them, the manner in which the future of the horse trams is being decided points to a much bigger issue in our tourism sector.

Matters that impact on tourism are being made in a piecemeal manner, not within a strategic view of the future of this sector.

Tourism is not a single issue living in a separate silo from many other decisions being made by government.

For example the decision being made about the structure of our ‘strategic sea-links’ has a large bearing on the affordability for families of coming to the island.

So does the investment being made in developing the island’s UNESCO Biosphere status, the development of our heritage and preservation of our landscape, our hotel structure and our work permit system.

If we are going to invest in an improved ‘gateway’ to the island in Douglas how will this support tourism?

Will we invest in better berthing facilites including for cruise ships?

Even our education system should be helping to develop a ‘service culture’.

Do we look at all of these matters and ask: ‘How are these going to benefit our economy by stimulating tourism and our tourism sector?’

Successful tourism is a fundamental way to grow a wide range of employment, to develop small to medium size businesses, to promote the island overseas and, not least, to substantially increase the amount of consumption, income and employment tax collections.

It impacts individuals and their jobs, it impacts Treasury. Treated seriously, not as a poor cousin, it is a vital way of stimulating our economy. Just take a look at how Ireland has achieved massive income and employment growth by packaging the tourism potential of ‘The Wild Atlantic Way’.

We should be capitalising on the substantial fall in the value of Sterling against the Euro both in the UK and in Eurozone. Equally we should be tapping into the trend towards holidaying in secure locations.

Perhaps (to mention the unmentionable) in case safety ever becomes a major issue we should also start to think about cultivating the tourism more evenly across the spring-autumn season to reduce our current high dependence on motorbike racing .

I can think of many reasons why people will say ‘No! Tourism on the Isle of Man is dead’.

However, I would like to suggest that we adopt a more positive commercially driven approach and say: ‘How do we get this high value sector moving!’

My recommendation is that the government should get a politician with experience in the sector to head up a small action group to develop the answer to: ‘How do we get this moving?’

That group should include a few of the people on the island with the commercial vision and ‘nous’ to break the orthodox mould. May I suggest Chris Robertshaw as a person with the necessary background and experience?

If we are to make real value-adding progress we must make decisions such as the future of the horse trams within the big picture – not in one-off isolation.

Paul Kerruish-Kelly, Bowling Green Road, Castletown.

I want to meet Quilliam family

I am planning a trip to your fair isle in July.

My forebears came from Isle of Man and my parents visited there several years ago.

I would like to meet up with some of the Quilliams there.

Are you able to put me in contact with any Quilliams?

Edwin Quilliam, Australia. Email fern005@live.com.au