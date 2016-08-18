Isle of Man Examiner letters, August 16, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

------------------------

Editorial wrong on ‘open skies’

Clearly, many Manx residents (myself included!) are frustrated when flights are delayed to and from the Isle of Man – but contrary to the argument of your recent editorial, imposing a new set of regulatory burdens on airlines won’t protect our flight connections. Rather it will likely reduce the number of airlines and flights serving our island.

By global and even European standards, the Isle of Man airport cannot be a particularly profitable airport to fly to. If it was, there would be more than just EasyJet and British Airways flying to London, because airlines would seek opportunities to make money by operating such services.

Consequently, imposing a new set of regulatory burdens upon airlines won’t make it even more attractive to airlines to serve Manx residents.

Needing to obey an extra set of rules won’t make flights cheaper, and more laws won’t make our air routes be more profitable.

On the contrary, imposing a new set of regulations might cause existing operators to withdraw, which would cause untold harm to our links to the rest of the world.

If we want more frequent flights to and from the Isle of Man, to more destinations, then the only way that this is going to happen is if the flights are more attractive to airlines to operate.

This includes simple ideas like reducing the slew of charges - such as landing fees, passenger load supplement, security levy, AAA charge and passenger baggage handling.

The way that the Isle of Man slugs airlines for night-time delays caused by even bad weather (which happens all too often) is obviously not going to encourage airlines to fly here more often!

The Isle of Man has an opportunity to improve its air services, but creating new rules and increasing the regulatory burden won’t make our island a more attractive destination to airlines.

The idea of increasing regulations to ‘force’ more airlines to come here is self-evidently absurd and simply doesn’t make sense. Instead, the airport and government should look at ways to reduce red tape and improve services with the benefit of innovation and creativity.

Michael Josem, Hillary Wharf, South Quay, Douglas.

------------------------

EasyJet has made change for better

Easyjet coming to the Isle of Man has made a big difference, for the good, to the routes that they service.

I appreciate that they have not been giving their best service on the Gatwick route of late – this has been acknowledged by the company.

However, the tone of TravelWatch in their campaign against the airline could have serious repercussions.

There are ways of dealing with matters such as this and I do think that TravelWatch are being far too public in their condemnations, when behind the scenes contact could be a lot more constructive.

Government and airport director Ann Reynolds are the people to negotiate with Easyjet. No airline likes bad publicity, and I am sure that they will do all they can to regain the trust of the public and ensure the best of service.

There is a scenario whereby Easyjet could turn around and say: ‘Sod it, we can do without this hassle,’ and pull all their routes.

So I would ask TravelWatch to be a bit more diplomatic in their campaign.

Gordon Drake, Vicarage Park, Braddan.

------------------------

Wrong info on children’s event

With the impending visit of three, very active, grand-children, we were delighted to read, in a recent Manx Tails ‘What’s On’, and confirmed in last week’s Manx Independent, of the novel idea of the Rio O’Limpets – slated to occur on Thursday, August 4.

I duly rushed home from a morning engagement in order to assist in getting them down to Peel Castle by the start time of 2pm.

However, on the way we met several parents lamenting that the event was not happening until the 11th (confirmed in today’s Manx Independent). Sadly, my grandchildren went home today, so were unable to participate (I am assuming that the event did, actually, take place today and it was not another mistake as it will actually take place at another date in the future).

Well done Manx National Heritage! The words ‘organise” ‘brewery’ ‘cannot’ and ‘xxxx-up’ spring to mind.

And not even an apology in the paper.

I wonder how many children were extremely disappointed? I wonder how many parents took time off work on the 4th to be there with their children?

Who was responsible? Are they paid out of taxpayers’ funds? Will they be disciplined?

Why is it so difficult to get something like the date of an event right?

Perhaps someone will explain ?

Annoyed Grandfather

------------------------

Misgivings on the chief minister

Your correspondent (Manx Independent last week), expressing dissent with the interview of mine published in the Examiner of last week, was not able to see the whole of my thoughts on this matter since the writer or editor presumably had to limit the space available.

My misgivings about the existing system lie in the fact that the Chief Minister who appoints his or her ‘cabinet’ has not been elected on the basis of any declared policies, and I feel that any candidate putting themselves forward should do so in detail, and if elected should be held to these, otherwise none of their policies have a mandate from the electorate. He says that the Keys can get rid of any Chief Minister of whom they disapprove. Has this ever happened?

As for me not understanding what democracy is about, the demos was essentially a Greek village, and only those who were bona fide, if I can join the Latin to the Greek, residents were entitled to vote.

The Greeks, like us, rarely had a democracy, and the nearest comparison that I can find is the Tyranny of Thirty, in 404BC.

This, like our tyranny of 24, or more properly of the Tyranny of Nine in the ‘Cabinet’, would more properly be seen to be an elected oligarchy.

Where your correspondent is correct, I do believe that a party system would lead to a set of mandated policies.

The chance of this happening here is of about the same level of probability as Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister of the UK.

I notice that the letter writer was able to refer to me by my name. I am unable to return the compliment.

Harry Galbraith, West View, Peel.

Editor’s note: The correspondent referred to ‘parliamentary democracy’ not just democracy.

------------------------

Frustrated with EasyJet service

At the end of our visit to see our family on the island, we were frustrated at the late departure of the evening EasyJet flight to Gatwick – I gather not an uncommon experience.

The pilot stated that the reason for the late arrival/departure was the need to upload fuel at Gatwick as there are no facilities in the evening, (it was supposedly a 20.45 departure). Can this really be true?

Also on the Gatwick to Isle of Man flight, the fresh water supply was faulty; again we heard the crew say there were no maintenance facilities at Ronaldsway to investigate/rectify the problem.

Really?

Brian Hill, Surrey.