Isle of Man Examiner letters: August 2, 2016

---------------------------

My concern over speed comments

‘There are plenty of places on the island you can travel at 120mph and do so safely.’ (Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes, Isle of Man Examiner)

Does Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes really consider if ‘safe’ for parents driving young children to school, to the shops etc. to be sharing the island’s open roads with vehicles or motorcycles travelling at 120mph?

As a resident of the island I have known friends and family killed and injured through road accidents over the years, I find such comments coming from this senior member of the Manx judiciary very alarming and would indicate that she might be out of touch.

What message does this send to young drivers?

I have young children who I need to drive all over the island and I am deeply concerned to read of her visible endorsement of excessive road speeds.

Perhaps she could specify which are the public highways she has in mind, so that I and other members of the travelling public can avoid being obliterated there by ‘safely’ speeding petrol-heads.

Linda Callister, Crossage Road, Ballsalla

---------------------------

They have preyed on pensioners

I read with interest the two letters published in the Examiner on Tuesday, July 26. Can I add a few thoughts of my own?

I believed our Treasury had reached rock bottom when they demanded income tax a year in advance from people in their 90s but, no, they can go deeper, taking away our free TV licence. My generation deserves better treatment.

We were raised in the twenties and thirties.

Times were hard but we had a wonderful childhood. Education was excellent, children left school at 14 years of age perfectly equipped to take on life in an adult world. In those days, government did not interfere; education was governed by a Board of Education elected by the people.

They had a commodity sadly lacking today: common sense.

It was years before I realised the sacrifices my parents had to make to put clothes on our backs and food on the table. Strangely enough people were happy.

Nobody had anything but there was a wonderful community spirit.

Remember us? We fought a long hard war.

Towards the end I was engaged in a battle where, at 22, I was the experienced grandfather, my young men fought like lions and a lot of them did not return.

By today’s standards they would still have been at school.

We who made it home started what is now the DHSC.

Wonderful vision for our future. Care from the cradle to the grave. We reared our families without help and bought our houses without help but, like our parents before us, had to made sacrifices to achieve this.

We worked hard all our lives; we paid our National Health contributions for 50 years and had to contribute for a minimum of 44 years to get a full state pension.

We never at any time complained.

Now we who have lived long lives have seen governments come and go, realise that most of our problems commenced and continued when we had a paid government and the introduction of the ministerial system.

They have preyed on us because they think we can’t hit back. I feel we certainly can. Being a Manxman I have always wanted local people in government, like many of my kind I voted for people I knew were inept and totally useless. After much thought I have done a U-turn.

In the September election I will be looking for a candidate whose colour, race, religion, etc, will not matter so long as they can convince me that the welfare of this island and its people will come before self- interest. That candidate will get my vote.

Come on, pensioners.

There are thousands of us. If we have a 100 per cent turnout we may not be able to change the system but we can change the people who have persecuted us for years or at least have a damn good try.

Bob Quayle, Little Mill Road, Onchan

---------------------------

The island is a safe place to be

Although I live on the mainland, I’m fortunate to have your paper forwarded to me by an old school friend who is an island resident.

The letter from Phil O’Shaughnessy of Leeds (July 21) calls for and end to the ‘TT carnage’.

It was the second such comment I’d read since the TT.

Of course, no death can ever be considered acceptable but perhaps Phil should first consider the carnage on British roads?

Yes, five people per day killed on each and every day throughout the year.

That’s 60 deaths during the 12 days of the TT! And these are ordinary folk just going about their business, shopping, driving to work, etc, not attempting to race the most challenging road circuit in the world.

Add to that another 20,000 serious injuries per year and the Isle of Man in TT fortnight suddenly begins to look like a safe place to be!

Vince Bottomley, Denshaw, Oldham

---------------------------

Give Courthouse role as a market

Could Ramsey Courthouse also be considered as a venue for the return of a Ramsey Saturday market, which as well as not having to worry about the weather, would still leave plenty of parking in Market Square?

Joan Roberts, Ballure Grove, Ramsey

---------------------------

Role of mills in Manx heritage

I have to quarrel slightly with your article ‘Buildings at Risk’.Not that I don’t agree with and support the opinions of Frank and Dave.

After all I did serve as a conservation officer for quite a long time before coming to the island and would be happy to help their enterprise.

I have always felt that our old mills deserve protection and I don’t think any are actually ‘registered’ apart, maybe, Great Meadow – which I have had the pleasure of being shown around - and that at St John’s (ditto).

Ballacregga Mill at Agneash is odd, in that it takes its water supply from a stream other than the one it sits on!

It is Cornaa Mill where I have to disagree. The wheel doesn’t still exist, nor is there really any trace of the wheel-pit. The whole was converted into a dwelling in 1968.

The finished house, though pleasant, shows no ‘mill’ character whatsoever.

Incidentally, the 1869 25” O.S. Sheet, shows no mill pool, just an under-the-road race from the stream which runs down from the Hibernian.

Cornaa Mill is another which took its water from a different stream.

The matter of preserving our, one time, many, old mills, both water and wind, is one that has concerned me for years, particularly when I worked for the Society for the Preseveration of the Manx Countryside and the Environment (with Marje Joughin!). I was continually prompting the planning department to at least include a condition requiring the maintenance of all of the mill features in any permissions given for conversion/restoration.

They never seemed very interested, though a condition was occasionally added – but has it been enforced?

As the ‘opinion’ states, any survival very much depends on who is the owner or developer.

There is another aspect, of course.

Sites with natural power supplies should be tapped to generate modern energy but it needs to be done carefully.

I know one owner of a site where, at least there used to be a mill long ago, who was planning to install a water turbine. Alas, he died before completion.

Ian K Bleadale, Church Road, Maughold

---------------------------

Dog poo thrown into my garden

I refer to a dog owner who recently walked his or her dog on a route that included the stretch of the Mountain Road pavement in Ramsey between ‘the white gates corner’ and the hairpin.

This pet owner obviously must have done the right thing in picking up after the dog, opposite Barrule Park entrance, but then just threw the black plastic bag containing the poo over the pavement hedge into my garden!

Shame on this person, male/female/young or elderly, who couldn’t be bothered to take ‘it’ home or properly bin it on the way.

Name and address supplied