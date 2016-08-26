Isle of Man Examiner letters, August 23

transport

Improve or leave Ronaldsway

I respond to the letter in this week’s Independent from ‘Traveller’.

Easyjet actually provide a reasonably punctual service to and from the Isle of Man with the exception of the evening flights to and from Gatwick during the summer timetable.

I am sure that their aircraft based in Liverpool and Bristol cross European airspace as much as those from Gatwick, yet the punctuality of those services bears comparison with any other service to the island - excepting Citywing who rarely miss a beat and really set the standard!

So the problem is Easyjet and Gatwick.

Firstly, they could fuel here at any time if such a requirement was notified.

They choose not do (as do Stobart and British Airways and even Citywing by and large) because the price of aviation fuel is higher here, just like road fuel is pricier.

Nothing to do with availability and everything to do with preferring to operate late than pay a higher price.

Secondly, the service was just as bad last year.

Only on the winter schedule when the service is timetabled at 7.25 do the planes arrive closer to time.

So the problem lies with the scheduling or the support at Gatwick or both.

Thirdly, in the UK and elsewhere, bus and rail operators are penalised heavily for poor time-keeping: Easyjet blame French Air traffic control and get away with it.

This problem therefore is clearly foreseeable and they should amend the timetable or provide more resource as they decide.

Yes it may be true that, if it becomes too onerous to operate here Easyjet may withdraw the service. Is that such a bad thing?

They have no commitment here – witness that the frequency reduces from 13 or 14 flights per week to nine from July to September to and from Gatwick, and yet by operating at all, they discourage other services such as the short-lived Stansted service.

BA are going some way to filling the gap with an enhanced service and, yes it is more expensive. Sometimes though you get what you pay for!

If they wanted, Easyjet could schedule some planes to operate from Gatwick mainly or wholly on domestic routes. This would improve reliability as French Air Traffic would cease to be an issue.

Imagine waiting for a bus in Lord Street to Laxey, it comes 40 minutes late and Bus Vannin tell you this is because of road works in Peel. Would you stand for that? No, you would expect them to do something about it, and we should expect Easyjet to do something about it also.

If they cannot maintain the current timetable or alter scheduling, then the advertised timetable should be amended to reflect reality.

An example: Last Friday, I had a customer on the 8.15pm ex Gatwick to Port St Mary and I took a 10pm job from Peel to follow on. This should be enough time even for a ‘normal’ delay, but no, it came in 70 minutes late and I was 10 minutes late for my Peel pick-up.

Fortunately, that customer was content to wait in the White House (who wouldn’t be?), but that is not the point. I am reluctant now to take bookings from that service in the summer because I know I dare not schedule anything afterwards. That does not help my business or help people who wish to reserve taxi transport. I am sure I am not alone.

Easyjet should buck up, reschedule or withdraw, allowing someone else to provide a reliable London service which is essential for the health of the Isle of Man economy and of great assistance to residents wishing to go on holiday.

Some cancellations are weather related true, but we have seen cancellations because the crew has run out of hours due to the delays.

That is not acceptable – more resource either from Easyjet or from Gatwick ground services if that is a contributory factor must be provided.

Ian Maule

Taxi.im

Station Road, Ballasalla

transport

No campaign against Easyjet

Mr Drake (letters, Examiner August 16) is, we feel, absolutely right in his belief that Easyjet’s services have been beneficial to the Isle of Man in very many ways, but absolutely wrong in his belief that TravelWatch are running a ‘campaign’ against the airline.

Our organisation exists to do what we can to protect and promote the best interests of the travelling public to, from, and within the island. We know that Easyjet are an efficient, cost-effective,and well managed airline which has brought a number of benefits to the Isle of Man, and are widely supported, not least by TravelWatch.

However, what is apparent from probably the largest ‘postbox’ from passengers that we have ever experienced, is that their decision to severely reduce the number of flights to and from Gatwick during our peak summer season, and the very disappointing punctuality record on the evening service (which is now, on most days, the only service) have produced a high degree of discontent, which we feel obliged to recognise.

Punctuality on this service over the past two months has been just 20 per cent of flights on time, and the levels of service provided in the event of cancellations or overnight delays seem to have occasionally fallen well short of Easyjet’s own high standards.

It is not TravelWatch’s place to negotiate with Easyjet and nor would we presume to do so, but we welcome their public apology and recognition of the inconvenience caused, as reported recently in the Examiner.

We have been meeting ministers in our efforts to ensure that the high levels of passenger concern are understood by government.

This is especially important as so many of our correspondents complain, possibly totally wrongly, that little is being done by Government to address the situation. To operate for two months at an average delay of 45 minutes is simply not acceptable, but, like your correspondent, we believe that an airline of this integrity can and must move swiftly and positively to do what it can to improve their local operation - a stance we would take with ANY airline or transport operator in a similar situation.

We are pressing government to seek early improvement from Easyjet in the punctuality and regularity of their evening Gatwick services. More importantly, we hope the government will persuade the airline to replace the lost capacity on the route, including at least one Saturday flight, for future summers.

We also believe that the airport should publish monthly punctuality and reliability figures for all airlines, as a way of assisting passengers to make their necessary travel choices.

We fully support Easyjet, as we do all our airlines and our shipping company, but this does not imply that any of them should be immune from constructive criticism , as our residents and visitors frequently make clear.

Terry Liddiard

TravelWatch IOM

heritage

Horse tram sale is too hasty

I was surprised to hear about the imminent sale of six surplus horse trams taking place as early as next week.

Whilst I do not doubt that these historic trams may need considerable refurbishment and are therefore considered to be surplus to requirements, and it is reassuring to read that they are ‘to be sold by public auction to organisations or individuals willing to commit to their preservation’, I am sure many others like me will express surprise at the haste with which this auction is taking place.

There may well be a very limited market for such historic trams, and potential bidders and enthusiasts may be from other countries.

One would have thought that such a limited market would need to be targeted through press releases in tram enthusiast magazines and clubs, and this takes time.

To auction these valuable historic items with such haste during a routine ‘bric a brac’ weekly auction in Douglas next week, possibly without proper international advertising, does seem very strange.

Keith Simpson

Clarence House

Douglas.

driving

Some didn’t slow for marathon

While on holiday on the island, I was interested to read in your letters column about a visitor’s experience of driver aggression.

On the last day of our holiday, we did the Isle of Man Marathon north of Ramsey. While most drivers drove safely and carefully past the runners, a minority did not appear willing to adjust their speed.

Leaving aside the question of whether some of the roads could have been closed (does anyone need to drive from Bride to Ramsey at 9am on a Sunday morning; if so, a short detour might be reasonable once a year) is the Isle of Man known to be somewhere where drivers are aware they can speed or drive carelessly with little chance of being fined?

Edward Baxter

Market Lane

Aberdeen