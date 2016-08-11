Isle of Man Examiner letters, August 6, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

---------------------

Cost of early retirement

Because of the policy of the Westminster government and their rich friends of legal tax avoidance, my hard-working, public sector manual working daughter, who should be retiring at 60, has now to work until she is 66 or even longer, unlike the more privileged public sector workers, 144 of whom took early retirement last year at enormous cost to the taxpayers.

So can Mr Bell or anyone inform the taxpayers who decides how many officials to employ?

Worse still they estimate that our grandchildren, especially if they become manual workers, will have to work until they are 75 or later, or until they drop.

This tax avoidance racket in fact is stealing many billions of pounds from the taxpayers who, by law, have to pay their taxes.

Also the Panama papers revealed that most of the clients of law firm Mossack Fonseca were linked to the British Virgin Isles, a sum of 69,092 tax dodgers.

Also 17,973 were linked to the UK.

Also millionaires are flocking to London and several states in America, because of their status as tax havens, from Europe and other places.

It seems that both the British government and the American government are unwilling or unable to do anything about all this skulduggery.

John Clarke, Onchan.

---------------------

Friendship that began at hairpin

We have just returned from our annual three-week holiday in the Isle of Man.

And very enjoyable it was too, made more so by meeting up with the many friends we have made during our stays in the island.

But one friendship is particularly dear, for it takes me back to the days when we came over for the International Cycling Week when I competed in the bike racing, and even further.

One day we were out watching one of the international races at the hairpin in Ramsey when I saw a fellow spectator I recognised.

He wasn’t from the island originally, and I knew him from years before when we both competed in racing in the Merseyside and Cheshire areas in the late 1950s.

That man was Dave Simkiss, of Ramsey, a former member of the East Liverpool Wheelers and Crosby Cycling Club. We looked at each other at the hairpin and instantly knew that we had appeared on the same start sheets, and had raced on the same roads.

So began a friendship that has lasted decades.

Every year we met up on the island for a natter and a pint or two, and our friendship was cemented by shared memories and the hospitality of Dave, his wife Mary and their family.

Unfortunately Dave suffered a severe stroke some four years ago.

Although he can no longer go for that pint, he can still raise a smile when remembering the good old days when we shared a love of cycle racing. What a happy coincidence that we met that day at the hairpin.

The Isle of Man is a very special place, but not just for its sport, scenery and history. Dave and Mary have made it extra special, as have our other friends in and out of cycling in the island.

Here’s to next year – and many more unexpected re-unions.

Tony James, Oswestry, Shropshire.

---------------------

More to balance than the budget

The Isle of Man Social Attitudes Survey 2016 has indicated that: ‘A third of us are worse off’ (Manx Independent headline, August 4).

The survey covered more than 2,000 people.

It showed that 31 per cent described their household financial situation as worse than one year ago.

We might be willing to dismiss a survey of ‘attitudes’ – but this information is supported by other sources.

The Isle of Man Earnings Survey 2015 recorded that mid-point (or median) earnings fell by 2.5 per cent between June 2014 and June 2015.

A few people had higher earnings but a large proportion of the working population earned less than the previous year. Many of us really are ‘worse off’ – even before we take inflation into account.

This fall in earnings happened despite growth in the island’s economy (GNP) running at over 4 per cent in recent years.

As the economy of the island grows and changes it must work for everyone.

When the economy does not work for some of us we should not be surprised that people leave.

The census result will show that population growth has stagnated and declined over the last three years.

Births have fallen by 23 per cent since 2010 because there are fewer young adults here.

The economy and the population should be the two key issues in the forthcoming House of Keys election.

There is more to balance than simply the budget.

Paul Craine, Glen Vine.

---------------------

No demand for any new homes

Am I the only one who cannot understand the logic behind the rash of new building that is blighting the island?

We have massive new estates in Port Erin and Peel that have been slow to sell and whilst we recognise the importance of the construction sector (and many others I hasten to add) to the island’s economy, surely no one sector should be supported in the face of opposing market information.

How can the government continue to support large-scale new building in the face of contradicting market signals?

We are all aware of the contraction of the island’s financial services sector and that in the UK in their present form. Those of us who do not have our heads in the sand acknowledge that the business model incorporating large administration teams will not recover as the efficiencies of FinTech and the reaction against offshore asset management prompt industry wide change in how financial services are delivered.

As a result of these changes businesses are downsizing or closing with the inevitable redundancies.

Many people tell me that removal firms are moving more people off, rather than to, the island.

Despite its best endeavours the island is now competing with no distinct competitive advantage against jurisdictions such as the UK to attract traditional financial service business and we must focus on niche sectors where we can provide expertise and added value.

Yes, the government have promoted the establishment of a biomed and pharma sector but alas we who have been involved for many years can report negligible success.

Such businesses employ much smaller workforces and a correspondingly diminished demand for housing.

That said, we occasionally hear from incoming new business executives and entrepreneurs that the deciding factor for moving to the island was its unspoiled beauty, a big plus that many competing business centres cannot offer but one which our government seems to be doing its best to minimise with its rush to build houses.

A commonly-repeated comment is that the demand for yet more houses is led by those such as estate agents and building companies who benefit financially and yet it is the public who then suffer from an over supply of housing.

Simply look at the number of houses for sale, and the consequent drop in the value of existing properties.

It may be a cynical view but I believe that local authorities, eager to increase their rate collection, do not give adequate and impartial consideration to proposed development but are seduced at the prospect of income.

Whilst affordable property is key to the building of a prosperous community it is wrong to encourage the young to buy without warning them that the continual new build schemes are likely to place them in a position whereby their home has decreased in value and they are unable to sell at a price greater than their mortgage millstone.

It is deeply sad to hear reports that houses previously valued at £180,000 are being offered at £145,000and I fear that through the government’s continued encouragement for the building sector there are many young people heading towards the cruel prospect of negative equity.

Name and address supplied