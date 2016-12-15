Isle of Man Examiner letters: December 13, 2106

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

------------------------

In support of our quiet politician

I rise to support Jason Moorhouse MHK, who believes obviously that verbosity is not necessarily a virtue (Manx Independent, December 8, This MHK is staying tight-lipped).

Indeed, in war-time, Prime Minister Churchill had to put down a garrulous colleague, accusing him of being ‘inebriated by the animosity of his own verbosity’.

I hark back 70 years to my time spent on RAF day release reading Theology at Salisbury Dioceson College, one series of lectures centred on the Biblical book of Ecclesiasticus, not Ecclesiastes, which had a lot to say on the twin subjects of speech and silence.

I have researched some relevant quotations from the translation of this work by Ronald Knox: ‘In your dealings with men watch your words well, or they may trip you up.

‘Study well what the time needs, ever on your guard against wrongdoing. Only he who listens patiently and learns all can give a true and wise answer.

‘When you do speak, remember that never was a good man wanting for a gracious word.

‘Gentleness of speech, how it wins friends everywhere and disarms its enemies.

Never earn the name of a back-biter, by your own tongue trapped into shame.

‘Seek friend matching friend but with caution.

‘From your enemies you may keep your distance but with friends be on your guard!

‘Look at the silent man, has he nothing to say, or is he waiting for the right time to speak?’

In other words, Mr Moorhouse, mind your back.

John S. McLean, Baldrine.

------------------------

Trams should go into town centre

The subject of the horse trams continues to erupt and there have been some stupid contributions on Manx Radio.

The island does some stupid things at times, and nothing would be more stupid than to do away with a tramway when towns across are all mourning their past scrapping programmes and hurrying to bring trams back on to their streets.

OK, the matter of traction arises but as long as the tracks are there, there remains the chance that, one day, electric trams may run along the promenade, say in the morning and late afternoons – the horses can have the rest of the day – so that we have, at last, a proper railway service that workers and shoppers can use right into the town centre. No need to fight over car-parking spaces!

And when I say right into the town centre, I mean just that.

No rubbish ideas about stopping at Broadway or the War Memorial!

They must go right to the open area in front of the Sea Terminal. Buses to elsewhere should start from there too and they and the trams must be there to meet visitors off the ferries!

Anyone arriving by sea, at the moment, is fronted with nothing but taxis.

No sign of a bus, tram or train. What an unwelcome arrival!

Ian K Bleasdale, Glebe Cottage, Church Road, Maughold.

------------------------

Inspector’s view should be upheld

I have no axe to grind either way about the pros and cons of the recent planning procedures concerning Port St Mary Railway Station.

What does greatly annoy me, however, is the farce and the expense involved in employing a planning inspector to be asked to arbitrate on what had been decided in the early stages of the planning process only for the Environment Minister[Geoffery Boot MHK] to then have the ‘final say’ and override the inspector’s decision.

Why involve an inspector, who I assume is a highly professional person who will be brought over from the UK at undoubted great expense to the Manx taxpayer?

What a joke. I hope this present government will see more sense than the last lot we endured and stop this farce.

‘Offsider’, Name and address supplied.

------------------------

Give disabled an hour at least

Today I went with a friend to do a little Christmas shopping, including one or two essentials.

We were lucky to find a disabled parking space vacant in Regent Street, and without double checking the permitted time, parked up and hobbled off to do our shopping.

Fortuitously, we returned to reduce our burden only to discover that the sign permitted a miserly half-hour parking. Needless to say we left the area with our shopping incomplete.

This may or may not be to the detriment of the shopkeepers as the next person may be bigger spenders than us.

We do not use the Regent Street disabled parking frequently, so it is some time since our last visit, but we believed that the allowance was for two hours.

However, as an elderly pair with restricted mobility, half an hour hardly gets us in the front door of a shop, never-mind doing any browsing.

For the young and agile, a quick sprint around a few places with a bit of impulse buying might be alright, but sadly not for us.

To the Department of Infrastructure: please, please consider extending the permissible parking time.

We understand that during a busy period like Christmas two hours may be excessive, but how about a whole one hour?

On my arthritic knees, please!

Name and address supplied