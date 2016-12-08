Isle of Man Examiner letters: December 6, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

----------------------

New sector is not pulling its weight

According to the article ‘Right skills for our economy’ in the Examiner, November 22, ICT and e-business, including e-gaming make up 28 per cent of the Isle of Man’s GDP and employs only 1,500 people (about 53 workers per 1 per cent of GDP).

This means sectors employing the remainder of the island’s 40,000 workers make up 72 per centof GDP (about 530 workers per 1 per cent of GDP).

So although ICT and e-business is said to be thriving, it seems it may not be contributing a proportionate benefit to the Manx Treasury and public expenditure given that they pay no corporation tax under the Isle of Man’s zero-10 policy and lack a significant tax paying workforce, even though its employees enjoy relatively high incomes giving them more spending power and higher personal tax contributions per worker than average.

C A Brown, Colby.

----------------------

Smooth road is lethal in the cold

For the residents of the Fistard Road area in Port St Mary, we are now the proud users of a brand new shiny, smooth, resurfaced road at the bottom of Fistard Hill, which in cooler temperatures is now lethal.

Since very early on Saturday morning, I am the not-so-proud owner of a vehicle requiring over £7,000-worth of repairs, plus the cost of repairs to the vehicle I hit, due to black ice on the very steep hill.

The police attended the scene (took them 40 minutes to drive from Douglas to Port St Mary as the main roads were extremely icy, including Fisher’s Hill).

One policeman crossed the road on foot at the bottom of Fistard Hill, promptly slipped and fell over.

The super smooth surface will now be a major issue in wet or icy conditions, especially with winter almost upon us. The police asked the DoI to urgently grit the road as it was so dangerous. The reply was ‘it isn’t a main road’.

Two hours later, a second accident occurred, not quite as ‘minor’ as mine, wherein a garden wall was taken out, plus a second vehicle hit and damaged. Again, the police attended, took photographs of the carnage and I believe, actually gritted the road themselves.

After over 20 years of driving up and down Fistard Hill in all weather conditions, I have never had a major issue with the road, until now.

I am now living in hope that the skies are cloudy overnight and the temperature in the morning is way above freezing. After years of potholes on this road, I am almost wishing they were back!

This issue urgently needs looking at with a view to providing a non-skid surface immediately. I would also say that for the residents of the Fistard area, this is our MAIN road.

We have no other choice but to use it.

Glen Chass, as a single track road, is not a viable option, especially with the number of vehicles that travel up and down Fistard Hill every day, including delivery vans, builders and lorries.

Glen Chass also suffers from water run off which then freezes and the gradient of the slope up to the turning circle would be impossible for vehicles to get a grip.

As Fisher’s Hill also has a nice new shiny, smooth, road surface, I sadly predict there will be similar problems coming up in the future, only the consequences of any accidents there are likely to be much more severe.

Drivers may have already noticed that there are a number of tyre skid marks appearing on the road surface at Fisher’s Hill, which is an indication of what may lie ahead for drivers when the weather turns and the temperature really drops.

Name and address ssupplied

----------------------

Why do they want citizens database?

This month Tynwald will be asked to consider a government proposal for a ‘Single Resident Record’ listing name, address, date of birth, gender and National Insurance Number.

However, in a government press release Policy and Reform Minister Chris Thomas MHK says: ‘All government is saying at this stage is that the potential public benefits of a single resident record are such that we should at least examine the proposal and its implications.’

We should note very carefully the words ‘at this stage’ because a database linking all our personal information has been a goal for a long time.

In the early part of the century there was the Jupiter (Joined-UP Information for The Electronic Resident) project.

In 2010 there was the Island Wide Shared Record (IWSR).

This planned a single electronic record for each citizen ‘one person : one record.’

Government never publicly discussed these.

Now the government is calling for a ‘Single Resident Record’ and apparently that’s all ‘at this stage’.

This latest government proposal notes that there are legal, moral and human rights issues to be overcome.

It is a pity that Chris Robertshaw MHK ignored these in his report to the Select Committee on the Operation of the Jury System, which called for a ‘centralised citizens database’.

This month, firstly, Tynwald will be asked to vote for the government proposal for a ‘Single Resident Record’.

Secondly, they will be asked to vote, again, for Chris Robertshaw MHK’s ‘centralised citizens database’. Why both?

If all they want is a list of people in the Isle of Man, then they can use the Residence Act 2001. Why not?

Alan Croll, Douglas.