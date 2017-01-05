Isle of Man Examiner letters: January 3, 2017

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Church penalty can’t be extended

Despite assuring his clergy and supporters in writing that once he had left he would ‘draw a line’ under his campaign against Dr Jules Gomes, the former Bishop continues to speak (as recently as December 18) on Manx Radio from his UK home about the outcome of the undefended Clergy Discipline Measure tribunal (CDM).

It has also been stated in more detail in the island’s newspapers that Dr Jules Gomes is now prevented from exercising a ministry as an Anglican priest in the Anglican Communion anywhere in the world.

Our advice from the start has been that a Church of England penalty cannot be elevated into any other church of the Anglican Communion.

There is no worldwide Anglican Church, only a loose federation of independent Anglican churches with varying degrees of relationship and proximity to Canterbury.

Each church has its own discipline, jurisdiction and polity. In ecclesiastical law there is no way the Church of England can exercise any discipline on any aspect of an Anglican Church outside its jurisdiction.

Having given the required three months’ notice Dr Gomes resigned from the Church of England with effect from March 31 2016 and continues to exercise his ministry to the great benefit of the congregation of St Augustine’s Church in Douglas.

The St Augustine’s Church Management Team.

Listen to people you represent

Now that we have entered a new year, with a new government, half of which consists of ‘new kids on the block’ and now that they should have all settled in and familiarised themselves with the job in hand, might I suggest that they all hold public meetings to find out the concerns of their constituents.

Our MHKs are elected BY the people FOR the people and they need to know what THEY think about the way our island should be run and then ACT UPON the will of the majority.

I love to read your letters pages in the papers each week and they usually contain a huge amount of common sense.

But it seems that when a government is elected, common sense often flies out of the window. So please, MHKs, listen to the people you are representing. Our island is unique. Guard that uniqueness well.

Rosalie Scott, Friary Park, Ballabeg

They shouldn’t treat old like this

The article in the Isle of Man Examiner of December 20 regarding the Cherry Orchard complex in Port Erin has put into the public domain concerns that have been raised for the past five years.

Owners and management of the complex have been charging apartment owners ever increasing management fees.

Knowing some of these residents I am aware that the majority of these people are elderly and vulnerable and had purchased their apartments in good faith expecting to live in comfort and security instead of which they have had years of intimidation and threats of court action if they don’t pay the ever increasing and grossly inflated charges.

How can anybody treat elderly people like this?

The Rent And Rates Tribunal ruled in the residents’ favour and in 2014 directed the owners to repay thousands of pounds of overcharges but the direction was ignored. What use is a tribunal when its ruling is not enforced?

Our island has a caring society which is evident in lots of ways but these unfortunate residents have slipped through the net and face an uncertain future which they don’t deserve.

All they want is a fair deal, surely there is an organisation or individual out there that can help them achieve this?

Concerned. Name and address supplied

Promenades are so valuable

How many of the island’s residents realise that, in Douglas promenades, they have something worthy of World Heritage status?

In more than half a century of close association with the island I have observed that the promenade is regarded mainly as a transit route and a car park.

Based on the experience of Chester, which for years has excluded all but public service vehicles from its city centre, I make the following suggestion.

Parking on the promenade to be allowed only with a residents’ permit.

During working hours only public service vehicles and promenade residents to be allowed to use it. Access to be controlled, Chester-style, by rising bollards.

Create park-and-ride car parks at the Summerland site and somewhere around Quarterbridge.

Link these two by a service of modern, energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly gas-fuelled buses running every 10 minutes throughout the working day.

They should run through Lord Street and along the promenade, stopping at all convenient links to the shopping and business areas.

Bus priority equipment at all remaining traffic lights is essential.

The next step is to use the horse tram tracks to carry battery electric cars with energy-recovery equipment to replace the park-and-ride buses.

This requires re-instating the Isle of Man Railways Peel line as far as Quarterbridge and linking it to the horse tram along the North Quay.

It would be possible to fit in the horse trams between the park and ride trams.

The lessons of Chester and other towns which have adopted similar solutions is well worth studying.

The cost to the island finances would be relatively low, possibly compensated by simplifying the re-surfacing of the promenade. Even the re-vitalisation of an absolute gem of Victorian seaside architecture might contribute to the coffers.

No doubt the mere expression of these ideas will arouse ridicule and ferocious opposition but I submit that they are worthy of serious consideration. In cheerful anticipation of copious abuse from the island’s car drivers.

Christopher Kyaw, Barnsley