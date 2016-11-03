Isle of Man Examiner letters: November 1, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

-------------------------------

Questions about our population

I refer to the front page article in Thursday’s Manx Independent.

Well done Paul Craine for a splendid analysis!

Opinion was raised at the time of the inquiry held into the updated strategic plan as to whether the population projections were reliable, but the inspector was effectively precluded from considering this as the projections had been adopted by Tynwald.

Judging by the number of houses for sale presently, there seems to be little demand for used homes and each time a new house is built and occupied, it seems to create an older house which cannot be sold at any reasonable price or at all. I recall it being said perhaps on behalf of one of the housebuilders that if planning approval for more homes in Peel were not given, it might result in that sector of the economy faltering.

Is this the real reason for the continued dash for growth in the number of new homes?

As an aside, it would be interesting to know the proportion of various sizes of dwelling which are owner-occupied, owned by an individual on or off the island or by an investment company and also what the level of voids on rented accommodation of various classes might be – this would also indicate a true demand for new housing.

I speak to a number of people in my job, and some predict disaster following Brexit (horrible term), and yet there is no end to the supply of new houses and two major employers are establishing large new offices at the business park in addition to the car showroom now being built.

So with all this activity and unemployment so low, why are more people not coming to the island to work?

We need to create more jobs and bring people across to fill them until or unless our new government stops spending new money we do not have and starts saving some, but who is going to fill the jobs?

Again, my customers sometimes tell me that they would like to move permanently here but there are family reasons for not doing so: wife (or husband) may be in work also and may not find a suitable post on the island, elderly relatives, a desire to not interrupt schooling and so on.

Health professionals say they can earn more money and have better freedom as a locum or contract through an agency than seek a full time post at the hospital –- this must be costing us a fortune! Low unemployment tends to force up wages tends to generate immigration; so why is this not happening? If it just forces up wages, the island may become uncompetitive for some companies depending on their other reasons for being here, and that also must be a risk.

I do not believe that the lower standard of family benefits here would be a negative influence, certainly this is never mentioned by anyone I speak to and there are plenty of single or childless or older people around who would not be influenced by this and who would then discover the benefits of actually raising a family here: good schools, an outdoor life, safe environment and so on.

So what really is wrong with the analyses? Blowed if I know, but it strikes me that someone with the insight and intellect of Mr Craine should be involved somewhere. What a shame he failed in his bid to join the House of Keys.

Ian Maule, Proprietor TAXI.IM, Station Road, Ballasalla

-------------------------------

Sir Laurence’s errors in letter

Sir Laurence New’s letter in the Examiner of October 25 contains significant errors and a very serious false allegation that the Manx legal heritage has been interfered with.

I realise that it is 26 years since Sir Laurence was Lieutenant Governor and over time he may have forgotten how the process works.

There is nothing automatic about the system; in summary ...

1. On Tynwald Day ‘Petitions for the Redress of Grievance’ are presented at the Hill (not ‘Petitions of Doleance’ which are a form of Judicial Review).

2. Petitions for Redress should meet three tests: (a) they are a final resort when all else has failed, (b) they should include evidence of the need for redress, and (c) they should be matters of public interest and neither isolated nor personal.

3. In the autumn (early October in 2015) all the Petitions for Redress are considered by the Standing Orders Committee which determines whether they should be referred to members of Tynwald.

4. If approved, they may or may not be taken up by individual members who may do as they please with them: for instance, a member may seek a private resolution, take the matter up with another body or seek the approval of Tynwald Court to set up a Select Committee to investigate.

5. If the member thinks a Select Committee might be appropriate, he or she must obtain the consent of Tynwald Court by way of a Private Member’s Motion.

6. If Tynwald Court agrees to set up a Select Committee, that Committee sets its own parameters and decides whether to hold its meetings in camera or in public, invites whom it wishes to attend, etc.

7. The Select Committee finally reports to Tynwald Court, with or without recommendations.

The result of the serious misunderstanding of this system is that Sir Laurence and his colleagues have made incorrect assumptions and then accused individuals of interfering in a system of their own imagination.

Petitions for Redress are dealt with by Tynwald, and Church discipline is dealt with by the Church: they are separate processes, though each naturally takes account of the other.

In June 2015 Dr Gomes refused my repeated requests for a meeting concerning incidents in which he had been involved. Instead, as well as presenting two petitions on Tynwald Day 2015, in four media interviews he accused me and others of racial harassment and bullying, accusations which have been tried and proved false.

These outbursts inevitably triggered a Church disciplinary complaint – in many other professions it would have meant instant dismissal but the Church bends over backwards to be fair.

Consistent with treating everyone justly and transparently, at the beginning of September 2015 Dr Gomes was notified that a disciplinary complaint from the Archdeacon was pending.

The immediate result was yet another assault on me and the Archdeacon in the form of an online petition, of which Sir Laurence was an early and prominent signatory. It was the online petition that first exposed an abuse of the Tynwald petitions system.

In early October 2015 the Petitions for Redress were approved by a regular meeting of the Standing Orders Committee of Tynwald and allowed to proceed (even though they did not meet any of the three criteria in 2 above), though it was noted that they were the subject of tribunal proceedings.

Over the last year Sir Lawrence, Dr Gomes and Mrs Ros Taisia have made it abundantly clear that both of the Tynwald Petitions for Redress were a front for a personal attack on me and others. For instance, in a Manx Radio interview on the same day that Sir Laurence’s letter was published, Dr Gomes described my retirement in this way: “He [the Bishop] goes, and my petition against him falls on its face” - note “against him” and see 2(c) above. This amounts to a very serious abuse of Tynwald Day Petitions.

Rt Revd Robert Paterson, Bishop of Sodor & Man

-------------------------------

Thanks to the Canine Society

My husband Alan Warden and I visited the Isle of Man for a doggie holiday, staying at the beautiful Cammall Farm Cottages, with our three golden retrievers: Kylie, Hizzy and Brodie and also so I could compete at the Isle of Man Canine Society 130th Anniversary Dog Show, held at Andreas Parish Hall on Sunday, October 23, with my golden retriever – Hizzy (Eyevalley MacAllan of Glentochty ShCM) – our very first dog show on the Isle of Man.

We were delighted by winning all four classes entered (1st - AV Gundog, 1st - AV Limit Dog, 1st - AV Open Dog and 1st - AV Sporting Open Dog and then topped the day off by winning best in show.

Huge thanks to the judge Bill Armstrong (Cornstalk).

We show most weekends and Hizzy has gained his stud book number which means he has qualified at Crufts for life and he has also gained his Show Certificate of Merit and for the past two years qualified for Scottish Open Show Dog of the Year.

Which is a great achievement as he is my very first show dog. Hizzy is a dog in a million as when he is not showing, he is a Therapet and visits a local nursing homes in our home town of Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire.

We have visited the Isle of Man for many years as my husband races his sidecar at the Southern 100 in Castletown and last year competed at his very first TT. He will be returning after building his new outfit for TT 2017.

I would also like to thank the committee , helpers and fellow exhibitors of the Isle of Man Canine Society for their hospitality and most importantly Lorna Tyrer of Castletown Pets for asking me to come across to compete at the dog show.

Angela Warden, Aberdeenshire

-------------------------------

Dad’s comfort was a priority

I am a comeover. When my elderly father was diagnosed in the UK with terminal pancreatic cancer, he chose to move to a Manx nursing home in order to be near my husband and me, his only remaining family.

He spent nearly 10 contented weeks in Beaconsfield Nursing Home in Ramsey where he happily chatted to the friendly and helpful staff for whom nothing was too much trouble.

Unfortunately he recently suffered a massive stroke, the emergency services swung into action, and he was transferred to the acute stroke unit in Ward 7 at Noble’s Hospital.

Sadly Dad died five days later.

At all times the staff at both Beaconsfield and Noble’s made Dad’s comfort a priority.

I cannot speak too highly of the standard of care Dad received in his last days.

I have seen nothing to equal it in the UK, and the island should be justly proud of its health-care provision.

Sara Goodwins, Dreemskerry Hill, Maughold

-------------------------------

Lighting column not lamp post?

I see the minister for alternative word is at it again. Lighting column instead of lamp post.

Have you ever heard of a dog cocking its leg up against a lighting column.

Peter E Russell, Woodville Terrace, Douglas