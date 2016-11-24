Isle of Man Examiner letters: November 22, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Our plan for the Summerland site

Would it be in the long-term interest of all to re-build the Summerland site into a multi-storey car park for all the PokerStars cars, and some space allowed for the public.

The now very dangerous way past the entrance of PS is waiting for a crash, to say nothing of the de-valuing of the expensive properties nearby.

I have personally had to mount the edge of the tramline for a passing removal van who could not pull aside for the parked cars.

This should all be yellow band.

Mr & Mrs P Snow, Onchan

Should 16-yr-olds be motorists?

‘Car crash teen hid behind wardrobe’, ‘Driver hit wall after boozing’, ‘Teen could not say why his car ended up on its roof’

All articles about teenagers having accidents or driving badly/illegally – in just one edition of your newspaper.

Does this not say something about the driving regulations on the Isle of Man ?

Should drivers as young as 16 be allowed on our roads?

And having some roads with no speed limit is like giving a loaded gun to a youngster.

Perhaps we should look at the Australian driving system where new drivers have to log a certain number of hours as a learner before even applying for their licence.

When you get your licence there are numerous speed restrictions that apply.

At least have more restrictions and checks on new drivers on our single-lane, narrow roads.

I do generalise, as there are lots of very responsible young drivers on our roads. It is a pity that the few who ruin it for them ruin it so badly.

Name and address supplied

Bridge failed due to weight of bus

Oh dear! I seem to have upset Patricia Newton no end.

I will apologise, knowing that she is prone to high thoughts on sometimes small issues – I remember the matter of a garden shed.

My suggestion that governmental projects should be exempt from the normal planning process is because the government is there to do things which it considers to be in the public good, bearing in mind (or they should) all the issues and, if necessary, hold a public inquiry like they did for the Iris scheme.

They are elected members and have to answer to their electors, unlike the planning committee which are appointed on an ad-hoc basis – indeed there was an advert recently for volunteers. (I would have volunteered myself, had I been a bit younger).

So they have no public backing.

OK, they have good officers to guide them and – that is if there are any left, they seem to be dwindling alarmingly – Pat herself was one once!

These same officers could equally-well guide a sub-committee of Tynwald, given the chance. All planning committees across are composed of elected members (as far as I know).

Now back to the bridge. It needs to be clarified that it did not fail due to incapacity to carry the extra water.

It failed due to the weight of a double-decker bus and it was that which blocked the river and the bridge debris.

One can suspect poor maintenance of the structure and/or dredging or general care of the river, as being the real cause.

So, from a river-flow point of view, we could have had the bridge rebuilt exactly as it was before!

I for one, and I suspect Patricia too, would much have preferred that, particularly in view of its long and interesting history and once been adapted for a tram-track. We were not given that option, alas.

Sorry Patricia!

Ian K Bleasdale, Maughold

Why we must check air quality

The issue of air pollution as a threat to human health has received wide publicity of late in the UK.

Here in the island the Public Health Act 1990 Section 88 states that ‘the department’ (DEFA) ‘shall” make regulations about permitted levels of pollutants, and how to measure them, and “shall, not less than once in every three years, prepare and lay before Tynwald a statement indicating in summary form the results of (these) measurements’.

The word ‘shall’ mandates that these are obligations, not things which the department may decide whether or not to do.

From our inquiries it appears to Friends of the Earth that such a three-yearly statement may never have been brought to Tynwald, and in any event that no air pollution monitoring has been carried out since 2009.

It may well be that we are fortunate not to suffer any significant air pollution as compared with major UK cities on the whole, but there is no excuse for not checking that this remains the case: it is not difficult to identify potential ‘hot spots’ where there may well be intermittent excess pollutant levels, for example the school run, rush hour congestion in Douglas, various points during TT fortnight, etc.

The bottom line is that there can be no justification for a department to ignore its statutory duties in relation to public health, and we will be making representations to the government to address the matter.

Pete Christian, Co-ordinator, Isle of Man Friends of the Earth

Surgeon should get an award

Every week we read of awards for various individuals and causes.

But I would like to propose a ‘Man of the Year’ for Mr A M Shutt, a consultant surgeon, Noble’s Hospital.

As a senior citizen my wife underwent major surgery (four and a half hours) which was a 100 per cent success by Mr Shutt and his team.

I know I am speaking for a legion of patients who owe a new lease of life and healthy living to his expertise and care, and trust this letter of appreciation will express my gratitude and thanks for the safe return of my wife for many more years of health and happiness.

Campbell McFarland, Glen Road, Laxey.