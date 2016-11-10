Isle of Man Examiner letters: November 8, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Income is given to outsiders

I see from your article in the Courier ‘Don’t be so Shellfish’ that the people in charge of the fisheries seem for the last few years to have failed miserably to protect the interests of the Manx fishermen by issuing licences to fish in Manx waters to four times as many non-Manx boats compared to the number of licences issued to Manx boats, and among the non-Manx boats!

Also, they have issued licences to very large, factory-type ships that can fish in weather that will keep the smaller Manx boats from going to sea.

I think there is also a maximum engine size allowed but I don’t think that it is ever checked on these big boats.

I also see that they have closed off five new no-fishing zones in the three-mile area. This must be reducing the fishing grounds and the possibility of the smaller boats being able to fish close to the land when it’s too rough to fish further out on bad days.

For the last few years the targets fishing grounds have been closed to allow the scallop stock to increase which has meant the Manx boats lost one of the best fishing grounds for the years it was closed.

The idea was that they would get the benefit when the grounds were open.

So what has the fisheries department done?

They have let all these non- Manx boats in to fish up the scallops in a few days that would have kept the Manx fleet going for the rest of the season. The article says that 290 tons of scallops were caught on the first day and only 21 percent was landed and processed on the island!

Who knows the amount that was landed elsewhere?

It could be a lot more than the 79 per cent that is claimed. There was also a picture of scallops being landed in Peel straight on to large wagons and shipped abroad. As there are size limits on the scallops, how could the size of these scallops be checked?

I understand that fishermen are not even allowed to clean scallops at sea to bring home for tea as there is no way of knowing the size of the scallop before it was cleaned . Is someone turning a blind eye, I wonder?

I also see that DEFA’s director Karen McHarg said: ‘We have to be fair to all fishermen when making rules.’

How is this fair when restricting Manx fishermen’s earnings for years and giving it away to outsiders now? The farmers would not let this sort of thing happen to them, so why do the fishermen?

I hope the new fisheries minister will get a grip of this bad situation and stick up for the Manx fishing industry and not be like the ‘yes’ men that went before him.

EH Leece, Ballaquane Park, Peel

What was point of your story?

Am I missing something? I can’t quite work out why the remuneration of the pastors of the Living Hope Church merits front page treatment (Examiner, November 1).

We’re told in this expose that the church’s five full-time pastors were paid a total of £216,053 which works out at a little over £43,000 each. All paid for by members of the church. So the point of the story is ... what exactly?

If this is such a matter of national importance then maybe you need something similar.

As a Methodist minister I receive a stipend, plus an island living allowance and I have the privilege of living rent and rates free in a modern house in Colby.

If you take all of that into account, including the notional rental value of the property, that’s probably not much different from the Living Hope package.

And it’s paid for by the generous Methodist people of the island (with the exception of the island allowance).

It’s been that way for generations.And then there’s the Church of England whose full-time vicars are on a similar package.

Perhaps we could have another major front page revelation about clergy pay?

Or perhaps not, because it’s not that interesting and I still don’t get the point of the story.

There is an issue that your report glossed over; the fact that the pastors between them have given about 35 per cent of their pay back to the church in tithes and offerings.

That’s rather unusual isn’t it? Rather generous ... but clearly not the headline-grabbing story you’re after.

So I’m left scratching my head. What public interest element justifies an individual’s financial affairs being printed in the paper in this way when there’s not even a whiff of criminality or irregularity being alleged? Was it a slow news week?

Do you struggle as a paper with the concept of generosity?

Or are we witnessing a Living Hope witch hunt?

Rev David Shirtliff, Methodist Minister, Colby

Unesco status is a starting point

The granting to the island of Unesco Biosphere Status is to be welcomed, as it commits us to protection of our natural resources, conservation of landscape, wildlife, and marine environment, and development of our economy in a sustainable way (references from government leaflets).

I’m sure no one sees the award as an end point in itself, and hope that when Unesco officials review our progress, they will find us a nation changed for the better.

For example, I hope they will find a nation which no longer discharges raw sewage into our seas, and has adopted current bathing water quality standards in preference to ones which are 30 years out of date. A nation which plans to tap into our fantastic natural resources and is investing urgently in significant percentages of renewable energy, alongside promoting low carbon transport.

A nation which has a way of protecting our precious carbon sink uplands from the damage caused by a minority of irresponsible off roaders; which maintains our footpaths, and stimulates green tourism.

A nation under a government which adequately resources our environmental protection unit, monitors our air quality, and sets targets for our progress towards the 80 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by the year 2050, which Tynwald unanimously voted for three and a half years ago.

A nation under a government which is passionately committed to sustainable economic development, and abandons plans to facilitate the drilling for new fossil fuels in our territorial waters, which would be absolutely counter to the vital Paris climate change conference commitments to try to keep global temperature rise to anywhere below 2 degrees Centigrade. To live in a Biosphere is not to live in a bubble separating us from the rest of humanity.

I am sure other groups would have a number of other suggestions for the future, and would welcome their views if they would care to publicise them.

This award is a benchmark for the island, and Isle of Man Friends of the Earth will be delighted to do our bit in building on the work which has gone into achieving this status.

Pete Christian, Co-ordinator, Isle of Man Friends of the Earth

The dangers of a citizen database

During the recent general election campaign how many of our MHKs proposed a centralised citizen database linking all our personal information? None!

Why, then, is our newly elected Tynwald being asked to consider a centralised citizen database at their very first sitting?

The November Tynwald contains a select committee report on the jury system. Many Manx residents are not on the electoral roll and thus cannot be called for jury service.

The committee, therefore, proposes a compulsory database of all adults fit for jury service.

Civil servants, however, have slyly hijacked this proposal and Tynwald is also being asked to instruct the Cabinet Office to create what unaccountable civil servant Della Fletcher calls an ‘an overarching citizens’ database’.

She told the committee she wants private information on child benefit, housing, work permits, library membership, etc, to be linked in one database. She goes further, wanting to make it a condition of using a public service that you are on the database. No electronic ID – no service. Civil servants want to log people who are medically unfit for jury service. The Cabinet Office would want to know, for example, of a mother who was unfit due to post-natal depression. But if that mother was, for her own private reasons, not on the database, where would she stand?

Social services could, say, judge her unfit and remove her children but she, having no electronic ID, would not be able to get help from her GP. We are to be coerced on to the database via the carrot and the stick.

Mark Lewin, director of government technology services, told the committee he wants to wrap ‘services round the individual’.

He noted that Jersey has expanded its centralised citizen database to include a ‘register for health screening’. The committee notes that Camden Council, London, has a ‘single view of its citizens’ and uses this to ‘intervene’ in family life and that in Estonia anyone over 15 is required to use an ‘electronic ID card’ to access services.That’s what this would undoubtedly lead to – a centralised citizens’ database and ID card, tracking us across government while ensuring, as Della Fletcher puts it, that local residents ‘recognise their moral obligation’.

Such ‘voluntary compulsion’ is politically advantageous, but is repugnant to British and Manx social, political and legal tradition. It is an erosion of individual choice and more like life under authoritarian and controlling regimes. As the objective is to control and validate our existing interactions with the state, having our identity checked by officials would become part of Manx life. This is a profound cultural change and something we in the Isle of Man should not let happen. We should not give strangers in government the key to our private lives.

By creating a mechanism for recording and reporting potentially all significant civil acts, including our health, the practical power of civil servants to intervene in the daily lives of Manx residents would become too easy and very extensive.

Control of all our personal information held on the database would pass from the individual to the state. Importantly government would, in reality, own the electronic ID and could easily reserve the power to cancel it, thus locking people out of services.

So you can see that what starts out as a simple list of people ends up as the over-arching database that civil servants want.

How many people trust government with their data? Very few.

That is why the majority use a paper tax return and why the Big Debate was such a flop. Government is ignoring the obvious risk that centralising our information creates a single target for hackers. The hacker always gets through and this time will get all our information.

The UK Parliament has found it impossible to block the expansion of databases. A database of all schoolchildren is now used to check immigration status and Parliament was unaware it was happening. Teachers have now become de facto border guards. Do we want this intrusion here?

Significantly, the select committee does not acknowledge the consent process that our Human Rights law requires. After the report was written the UK Supreme Court issued a landmark judgment (Christian Institute and others v The Lord Advocate Scotland) on personal data. The Scottish Government started a personal data gathering programme and the court found that its sharing of private information interfered with family rights under the Human Rights Act. This means the government must ask us every single time it wants to use our data.

Scotland ignored this and is now having to stop sharing family information without consent.

The establishment appears to think this a done deal. The Cabinet Office has already prepared a detailed policy for Tynwald to approve in December. Our newly elected Tynwald, comprised of politicians who never proposed anything like this, will be expected to rubber stamp the database.

They can refuse, of course. The question is will they?

Tristram C. Llewellyn Jones, Port Lewaigue, Maughold

Article was not even-handed

I am writing to take issue with the accuracy and even-handedness of your article regarding Reverend Jules Gomes (‘Clergyman’s conduct damaged reputation of Church’, Manx Examiner, October 28).

For example, the article states: ‘Rev Gomes refused to attend’ the Church of England Tribunal, after the now-retired Bishop Robert Paterson and Archdeacon Andrew Brown instigated a Clergy Discipline Measure [CDM] against the now-minister of St Augustine’s Church.’

It is inaccurate to state Dr Gomes ‘refused to attend’ the three-day Tribunal.

As the chairman of St Augustine’s management team, Sir Laurence New, says: ‘The legal advice that Dr Gomes received by eminent ecclesiastical lawyers . . . was that because he was not ordained by the Church of England (he was ordained by the Church of North India)...and that he had resigned from all his offices within the CofE, the CDM would be ‘meaningless’ because the legal advice has been unequivocal and consistent Dr Gomes decided to have nothing to do with the CDM, and not to defend himself or be represented.

‘A tribunal chaired by an officer of the Diocese paid by the Bishop, and without any defence being heard was even more “meaningless”. Unsurprisingly, this combination led to a one-sided set of conclusions.’

It is not even-handed for any newspaper with journalistic integrity to provide only a ‘one-sided’ report to its readers.

Richard W. Symonds, Ifield Village, Crawley, West Sussex

Editor’s note: Jules Gomes was invited to the tribunal but declined to go, as we reported. We also reported that he didn’t recognise its authority over him. We have also reported Sir Laurence New’s views on the issue and printed letters from him.

A way of saving money on prom

Re: Promenade road reconstruction.

A cost-effective proposal to consider is that given the surface area of the promenade is approximately 57,000 square metres, average depths of concrete and asphalt topping of approximately 250mm thick this equates to some 31,000 tonnes of materials. Translated to wagons carrying 18 tonnes, this equates to some 1,700 loads to be transported out of Douglas with a similar amount of either concrete or tarmac to be brought back in through Douglas again.

Starting from the Villiers end of the promenade, the roadway could be broken out and transported along to the former Summerland site, crushed, screened, batched and brought back and re-laid to existing levels, thus saving over 3,400 wagon journeys in and out of Douglas, thereby having a much reduced environmental impact and a financial saving by re-cycling the material that in essence, would never leave the promenade.

Name and address supplied