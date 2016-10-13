Isle of Man Examiner letters: October 11, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Thanks to all at the hospital

I would like to write and thank Noble’s Hospital staff for the wonderful care they gave my husband whilst he was not well on our holiday to the island. He, unfortunately, had to stay in the hospital for five days.

From arrival in A & E, the receptionist, triage nurse and the staff in A & E, to coronary care ward, the nurses, doctors and consultants, we both would like to say the care given was exemplary.

Luckily we were staying with relatives who supported me throughout his stay in hospital.

Mrs Jein Lovatt & Terence Lovatt, Newcastle Under Lyme, Staffs

Service I got was first class

I was sorry to read the article about hospital waiting times.

In May this year I took ill and on advice from a locum doctor, once he heard my symptoms, advised me to undergo an internal examination.

This was organised very quickly also a CT scan. These disclosed a cancerous tumour.

I also had a further internal inspection room which disclosed polyps, one was removed and the other was sent for biopsy, thankfully benign.

I was sent to Liverpool for further examinations and ultrascan and PET scan.

On September 30 here in Liverpool I had the tumour and my stomach removed and am progressing well.

I know some gentleman has complained he has to wait a long time for his CT scan and I can understand his anxiety.

They have to prioritise the scans. If mine had to wait I would probably not be here now. The manner in which Noble’s and the Royal hospital have acted is to be commended.

The service I got and am still getting is first class.

Name and address supplied

How Douglas has been damaged

Our Friend, Ellan Vannin, has become unwell and I am asking you to heal it before it becomes too late. God or Nature gave us this astonishingly beautiful place, which came free of charge.

The Victorians enhanced the island with great vision and architecture, creating iconic buildings, walkways and promenades which are still enjoyed to this day.

In Douglas, our capital and the heartbeat of the island, a succession of governments have almost destroyed the unique legacy which the Victorians trusted us with and take care of for future generations to be proud of and enjoy.

Governments and planners have damaged our heart.

Governments and planners who allowed the gateway to our capital fronted by the Villiers Hotel, to be destroyed and replaced with a monstrous half concrete slab with windows, and a wreck of wasteground in the other half.

Governments and planners who allowed a flatroofed stretch of ‘buildings’ on stilts to be erected and joined on to the beautiful redbrick railstation building, which now has no clock and a tree growing out of it.

There are many, many more hideous eyesores.

Governments and planners allowed a thing called ‘The Palace’ to be built in the middle of Queen Victoria’s stunning seafront crescent.

Meantime, these governments compound the destruction by sitting on their hands while buildings like the Imperial and the Castle Mona and allowed to crumble and become ruins.

As ugly as the Villiers replacement is, it could represent what is a gravestone for our sick friend when it finally passes away.

All these new election candidates, probably like the ones who have tried to destroy Douglas, are united in saying that they are passionate about the Isle of Man and work to increase its quality, prosperity and growth. Good.

When they become elected and the reality of the governing kicks in, they don’t deliver, just waffle, no courage, no vision, no action, march time collect the pension

Heal our sick friend with good building. Create legislation which will stop buildings in the capital becoming somebodys landbank, with transparency in these dealings.

We will then have a capital which will be a platform for future growth as well as something our embattled population can be proud of.

Don’t you governments realise that everytime you try to promote the island, that Douglas as a capital, is a put off, not all of it, we know, but it is a testimony to the erratic nature of successive governments living hand to mouth and having no vision.

Some good has come out of this madness, the stunning Art Deco Axa building gives us hope ( although to demonstrate the stupidity of the islands management, someone has allowed a place to be called “ what the fork” next to it, typifying the negative downside in the capital.

Buildings like the new Mannin Hotel, sympathetically restored as all buildings should be, the Douglas Hotel and others, which give a chance to business people who are trying hard to lift the quality of the Quay with restaurants and walkways.

The restaurant owners take great risks to keep their businesses successful, but now just look at how vibrant the quay is becoming, and therefore creates that marvellous feeling ofconfidence which is essential in any growth.

Peel, Port St Mary, Port Erin, Ramsey, are all OK, they have somehow managed to keep their original identity and quality, and even improved it.

When you, the government take notice, and have the strength, no excuses, to fix Douglas and raise the standard and quality, you will have an island which will be sure of investment and prosperity, as well as, most importantly, give the island residents what they work for and deserve.

Chris Neill, Onchan

Problems over the election

Now that the House of Keys General Election, and the choice of the next Chief Minister, is over for five years can I draw attention to some of the appalling things which happened during the different campaigns?

We have had instances of Keys candidates’ banners and posters being defaced or removed; we have had a website set up with the single purpose of persuading people not to vote for a particular candidate; we have seen a woman standing outside a polling station harassing voters and urging them not to vote for a specific candidate, and we have seen people touring areas with the same objective.

When you add to these the highly personal remarks made about candidates on social media sites you realise that the whole process was unedifying to say the least.

I accept that Facebook and other social media sites, at times, perform a valuable function in keeping friends in touch with each other, solving problems etc but these two elections have shown the distasteful side of these sites.

All 63 House of Keys candidates - and particularly those in the running for Chief Minister - deserve congratulations for putting their heads above the parapet in view of the bile, personal abuse, innuendo and downright lies foisted on the public via social media. If some of these comments had been uttered in a public place they would undoubtedly be defamatory and actionable, yet internet trolls can get away with saying whatever they like – true or not – safe in the knowledge they are fireproof. What is the betting that many of them are among the 47 per cent of the electorate who didn’t bother to vote anyway?

For goodness sake, can we not discuss, or criticise, candidates’ policies without descending to spiteful and hurtful abuse as evidenced on these sites. I wonder how some of these keyboard commandos would feel if similar abuse was directed at them or their families.

On a personal level – away from politics – someone posted a comment about a situation of which I was not directly involved but had all the background knowledge. There was not a shred of truth in the wild allegations, yet within minutes something approaching 50 people had ‘liked’ the comment. In effect they were ‘liking’ a comment which was untruthful, without stopping to think whether or not it was likely to be correct.

I have witnessed many elections over the years and can say without any shadow of doubt that this has been the worst ever from the point of view of personal abuse and vile campaigns directed at particular candidates who were trying to do their very best for the island. When you also consider the question of election boxes ‘going missing,’ some Returning Officers giving incorrect instructions to candidates’ tellers and polling cards being sent out for the wrong districts, it indicates there are many urgent issues to be addressed by the Cabinet Office before the next election.

Name and address supplied