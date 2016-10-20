Isle of Man Examiner letters: October 18, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Church is not transparent

At the end of May 2016, a letter appeared in the Examiner pointing out that over 12 months had then elapsed since the serious breakdown in the Christian relationship between the present Bishop of Sodor and Man and the then Vicar of Arbory and Castletown (and Canon Theologian for the Diocese) had first come into the public domain.

A further four months have now passed and, apart from a short, dismissive response in the Examiner from the Bishop, one of the parties to the acrimonious dispute, there has been a deafening silence.

The long history of this unedifying spectacle of two such senior figures in the Anglican church being at odds with each other is probably sufficiently well known that is doesn’t bear repeating.

However, the apparent refusal by the church authorities to be open and transparent by providing a full explanation only adds to the suspicion that there is a continuing desire by them to sweep the whole issue ‘under the carpet’ in the hope it will simply go away. It won’t!

As both parties to the dispute have issued public statements at various stages, it cannot be claimed by the Archdiocese that the matters are confidential. That being the case, the public remains entitled to be told –

1.Who has been appointed (and by whom) to investigate the allegations made by Canon Gomes?

2.What qualifications to conduct such an investigation does this person possess and to what extent is he or she truly independent of the Diocese of Sodor and Man?

3. Is the person so appointed taking evidence from all those who might be able to assist in securing a just outcome for both parties?

4. What stage has this person’s investigation reached and when is it expected that the outcome will be finalised and presented for consideration?

5.To whom will this person be submitting a report on the findings of the investigation with recommendations?

6. Are the public to be informed of the outcome in due course?

Only when these (and, possible, other) questions have been answered can there be any hope of restoring severely damaged reputations and confidence in the Anglican Church on the Isle of Man.

For the good of the church, it would be prudent to avoid speculation as it heightens the risk that inaccurate conclusions might be drawn.

In the meantime, of course, the Bishop’s early retirement on health grounds has been announced.

