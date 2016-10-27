Isle of Man Examiner letters: October 25, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Cherry-picked from the Bible

As a church going person who is trying to live their life as a Christian I am deeply offended by Mr and Mrs Stanfield (Examiner, October 12, Church-goers ‘bless’ pastor with cash for luxury home) and not a little hurt by the quite understandable negative reactions.

In my opinion the Stanfields have cherry picked passages from the Bible and quoted them out of context for their own ends.

The Christian message is good and sound and people could do a lot worse than use it as their yardstick in life, its weak link is human nature.

There are a lot of good people out there doing a lot of good and a proportion of them are Christians.

Please don’t tar us all with the same brush. People like the Stanfields are few and far between. For that I thank God.

John Taylor, Bride

Audacity of church leader

The fact that the leaders of Living Hope had the audacity to ask their congregation for £150,000 to buy a luxury house for the personal use of their leader is shocking.

The fact that they asked for it whilst menacing their members with the threat of hell if they didn’t contribute to the personal gift is even worse.

The fact that £66,000 was accepted by the church leader and used or his own comfort when there are so many other, more worthy, causes it could have been put towards is unforgivable.

It’s good, however, that the issue has shone a light on Living Hope Church.

A religious organisation that preaches that children should be disciplined with rods, illnesses are the result of sin, homosexuality is wrong, wives should submit to their husbands, and that women should keep themselves ‘pure’ before marriage sounds like something from Victorian times but those are the views of Living Hope.

They believe that anyone who does not subscribe to their fundamentalist brand of Christianity is wrong, can’t be trusted and is heading straight for hell.

They preach that mankind is intrinsically evil.

They tell their congregations that hell is a real place, where unbelievers or those of other faiths will burn for eternity.

It worries me that this illiberal, American-style, right-wing Christianity has infiltrated our island.

The members of the church practise ‘love-bombing’ to encourage people to join – love-bombing is a common cult practice of making someone new feel overwhelmed with what appear to be genuine friendships and real concern so that they want to be recruited into the group.

Then members are told not to associate with anyone who is not a church member.

The person then becomes socially dependent on the church.

There are frequent requests for money – 10 per cent of income, regardless of wealth.

Church members are told that if they leave the church, the devil will cause bad things to happen to their family.

Teenagers and adults who are vulnerable to addiction problems or health issues of bereavement, etc are particularly susceptible to being brain-washed.

Who knows what motivates this church, whether it’s money or whether they really believe that a return to hell-fearing Victorian values will make the world a better place?

Of course everyone has a right to believe what they want and to say what they want but people should be aware what this church stands for.

Name and address supplied.

Helping those in armed services

As your readers will already know, the Poppy Appeal provides practical help for British ex-Service men and women and their dependants during times of hardship and distress.

All money raised by the Poppy Appeal goes directly to support the Royal British Legion’s benevolent work to fund various schemes.

These schemes include safeguarding the welfare, interest and memory of those who are serving or who have served in the armed forces and providing accommodation in care homes, looking after patients in convalescent homes, visiting the housebound and long-term sick and providing holidays for those with severe disabilities.

The people of the Isle of Man have very generously supported the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal in the past and contribute greatly to its success and I am again asking for the wonderful support of the community for this year’s appeal.

Remembrance Day ceremonies and participation in the two minutes’ silence on November 11 each year provides a focus for us all to remember the sacrifices made, so that future generations can enjoy the freedom that has been won.

The demands on our service personnel are as important now as they were then, so please give whoever you can so that help can be given to those who gave so much for our security and freedom.

Councillor John Skinner, Mayor of Douglas

Dumped because of charges

The Courier of October 14 carried a photograph of a TV that had been dumped in the countryside.

Well, anyone with a modicum of common sense will tell you who did it.

Because it was dumped by an island resident who is obviously a bit miffed over having to pay the government more than once for the service of removal of his /her rubbish.

Put simply, we pay our rates, which includes a fee for the removal of our household rubbish.

The refuse collectors take some of that household rubbish BUT, we are then expected to take the remainder to the local re-cycling centre.

This of, course, involves us in yet more expense. It takes time and fuel, and wear and tear on our vehicles to run our rubbish to the ‘tip’.

Not content with putting us to this trouble, the authorities then require us to pay to dispose of certain items.

TV costs £8, a monitor costs £6, a small fridge costs £12, a large fridge costs £15 and a commercial fridge (whatever that is) costs £30.

Let’s be fair, we have paid once in our rates, we have paid twice in our transporting it to the re-cycling centre, and they, the authorities, now demand a further payment for the items listed above.

I think that we can look forward to much more ‘fly tipping’ in the future, certainly until those in authority switch on their ‘thinking heads’ and cancel these extortionate and unwarranted charges.

In view of the costs, I am sure that many people will want to avoid the latest rip-offs, and that may well entail a considerable increase in ‘fly tipping’ and with that, a serious increase in the costs of pulling all of that rubbish out of the hedge and transporting it to where it rightfully belongs.

We’re off to a grand start for the new government with another self-made problem in need of a solution.

Sandy Gorst, Shellan Meayl, Dalby

Dispute that hits our legal heritage

May I refer to the letter ‘The church is not transparent’ in your October 18 edition of the Examiner and the related article on page 19.

As a former President of Tynwald (1985-90) and as a Christian I am especially concerned that an internal Diocesan dispute has been allowed to interfere with a matter of Manx law enshrined in our legal heritage.

When Dr Gomes brought his Petition of Doleance to the Hill on Tynwald Day July 2015 he was asking Tynwald to assess (generally not specific to his case) whether the clergy had adequate protection in law from bullying and harassment.

More than one MHK indicated that he was prepared to ‘take it up’, and in the normal sequence this would have led to a debate in the October sitting.

If the court was satisfied that the petition justified it, a select committee would be appointed to investigate the petition, taking evidence from witnesses both in private and in public.

There was only one way that this process could be arrested or delayed.

Tynwald Standing Order 6.11.c denies the right of a petitioner to seek redress if it ‘relates to any specific case which could be or has been adjudicated upon by the High Court or any tribunal or arbitration’.

At the time there was no such tribunal or investigation in hand; but on September 2, 2015, the Bishop and the Archdeacon launched a Clergy Discipline Measure (CDM) against Rev Dr Gomes.

In doing so they must have hoped that this action would stifle Dr Gomes’s Petition of Doleance on behalf of the clergy generally.

In the event it did. It is not for me to say whether such a premeditated action was honourable, but it seems to me that it was using internal Church procedure (i.e. the CDM) created by un-elected UK citizens to overturn long established Manx law (i.e. the Petition of Doleance) created by elected Manx citizens.

Since Dr Gomes declined to be present or to be defended at the tribunal, and since the President of the tribunal is a paid employee of the Diocese, it would seem likely that Dr Gomes will have been found guilty of the four charges contained in the CDM.

Certainly one of them – that he spoke out to the media about the Bishop and the Archdeacon on Tynwald Day 2015 – he makes no attempt to deny.

Be that as it may, the CDM tribunal has concluded and the impediment to the Petition of Doleance proceeding has thereby been removed.

Regardless of the outcome it is to be hoped that Tynwald will now consider appointing a select committee to investigate whether the protection of Clergy from bullying and harassment needs to be strengthened.

Sir Laurence New, Laxey.

Our culture has been invaded

In times gone by we didn’t even mention Halloween

In those days only ‘penny for the guy’ was on the scene

Bombarded by the Yanks it seems the Brits have been persuaded

Commercialism rules the day, our culture’s been invaded

Nineties kids were happy with a bin liner to wear

It’s now designer fancy dress, I really do despair

We spend all year reminding kids ‘now don’t talk to a stranger’

Then send them out to knock on doors and disregard the danger

We spend a fortune buying treats and stash them in a drawer

Just in case the little blighters knock upon the door

Held to ransom by a small machete-wielding brat

We daren’t say no in case they chuck a firework at the cat

They take off to a neighbourhood where folk are well to do

There’ll be pound coins there aplenty and they’ll make a bob or two

Not for them the penny chew or cheap treats bought from Lidl

Frosted home-made cupcakes with a ghoul stuck in the middle

And when the night is over and they’ve counted up their haul

They could open up a corner shop, the size of their windfall

The parents are no better – they join in the competition

Dressing up like ghosts and ghouls, devoid of inhibition

A lass can dress just like a slut, a sexy cat or witch

Knowing that her so called friends will not have grounds to bitch

A dad dressed like a skeleton makes all the kids uneasy

A fat man in a lycra suit can make you feel quite queasy

Horror films on every channel, shown year after year

Even all our favourite shows are peddling death and fear

Halloween themed episodes and Strictly’s not immune

They’re wearing ghoulish costumes dancing to a spooky tune

Now you might think that I’m inclined to be a little mardy

Just because I won’t partake and think them all foolhardy

They’ll be itching from the face paint and they’ll soon look pretty naff

When they’ve all got dermatitis I’ll be having the last laugh

Carol Ellis, Maughold Village

Laxey’s bridge is fine just as it is

All this kerfuffle about the bridge?

For once I can’t agree with my friend Patricia Newton. In England schemes such as new bridges would be built under an Act of Parliament and ‘planning’ would be hardly involved.

They never got planning permission for the M6? Or the New Runcorn bridge now under construction.

As I was a civil engineer before becoming a planner myself, I know only too well that civil engineering schemes suffer changes once you start the digging!

In an ideal world, an exact replacement would have been built but we were told from the outset, that it would not be so.

OK it is rather naughty to use fake facings, if that is really to be done?

As to the fuss about it not being two-way – I drove that way yesterday, en route to Douglas AND back.

When I got down there, there was a vehicle just starting to cross from the other side, so I waited and gave way to him/her.

Coming back, I got there first and a driver arriving slightly later on the opposite bank, waited for me.

So where’s the problem? Surely we don’t want the disfigurement of traffic lights, with all the attendant unnecessary waiting?

Here in Maughold, the A15 has a single-lane length some 200 yards long and with a blind bend in the middle – but we manage.

Sometimes reversing becomes necessary and usually politely – occasionally not! We learn to live with it though.

Ian K Bleasdale, Maughold

