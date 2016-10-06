Isle of Man Examiner letters: October 4, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Why do we pay for eco-car tax?

I felt the need to put pen to paper about electric vehicles having to pay car tax when in the UK it’s free.

Fifty shades of Grey

I’ve bought myself a new car an electric one you see

to help with our emissions I’m as pleased as I can be,

When I came to get a licence it’s cost me three times more

than someone with a hybrid and I think that’s really poor

whoever in the government thought up this idea

that zero should cost more when it should be very clear

Over in the UK the charge is actually free

but on the Isle of Man they want money out of me

The licensing department say the area is grey

but it’s obvious to me as there really is no way

that zero comes above an emission guide of fifty

it’s written on the form, I am not trying to be shifty

It clearly states in Band A it should only cost five pounds

and I can hear you all now making spluttering sounds

it’s not about the money but the principle at stake

I really think our government has made a big mistake

they need to help e drivers who are helping with the quest

to cut out all emissions, we are trying to do our best

So the licensing department needs to be put straight

and hopefully our government will sort out this debate.

Poetry Pam, Name and address supplied

Thank you to hospital staff

Recently I experienced an unfortunate accident which resulted in me being ambulanced into Noble’s Hospital A and E with a badly broken ankle.

I was subsequently transferred to orthopaedic traumas ward 11 where I spent three nights.

I would like to say here how grateful I am to all the staff I encountered at Noble’s from the ambulance crew who took me in, to the nurses and doctors in A and E, the X-ray staff, operating theatre staff, porters, and everybody on ward 11, for their kindness, courtesy, consideration and professionalism.

Each and everyone of them contributed towards making my time with them as comfortable and painless as possible, and I was highly impressed by the manner in which they all dealt with what cannot be an easy job.

Thank you Noble’s. I think you are wonderful.

Graham Roberts, Glen Chass, Port St Mary

Care of drivers is wonderful

I read with interest the letter on patient transfer services (Independent, September 29).

Having had experience of this service for the past two years I agree with all the points mentioned by J & P Pennington.

The care and attention given by the drivers of the encumbent service provider, especially to the most vulnerable never ceases to amaze. They are friendly, unflappable despite various sudden changes in patients’ schedules as I have observed.

If there are expressions of interest by an alternative service provider I hope that, whoever has the shout in this matter, takes the opinions of users into account. It has to be experienced to be believed.

Kevin Baron, West Baldwin

EasyJet conduct is disgraceful

This letter follows on from the article about Liz Peters last week on her epic battle to claim compensation from easyJet.

At the start of August I was delayed four hours in Amsterdam by easyJet which resulted in me missing my onward easyjet flight at 7pm to the island.

This led to my having to pay for a night in a hotel and then £196 for a ticket from London city the next morning in order to get home.

Since then easyJet have delayed, stonewalled, lied and generally behaved appallingly. I was eventually offered £13 in tax on my ticket back. Under EU law they must pay €250 compensation for any flight delay over three hours.

They are fully aware of this but deliberately delay and delay in the hope that the customer gets so tired of the pointless emails and lies that they give up.

They claim they do not owe any refund for onward travel arrangements. Understandable if I was planning a train trip after they got me home and then I missed it. But not if they fail to fulfil their contract with the customer to get them to their destination.

They claim to be a ‘point to point’ carrier and therefore do not need to refund onward travel expenses. Well, my point of departure was Amsterdam and my point of arrival was the Isle of Man.

They didn’t get me there so have not fulfilled their contract.

The lies centre around their stunning lack of knowledge as to why the plane was delayed. All the passengers knew as the captain told us when we boarded – lost luggage, new plane required in London, crew out of hours, etc. Are we really supposed to believe they are unable after three months to discover this for themselves?

All in all disgraceful conduct from easyJet.

Alison Haley, Kirk Michael

Performance led to my poetry

Please find below a poem I wrote after attending a show at the Ballakermeen Studio by the RSD School of Dance and Performing Arts.

It truly was a spectacular show. How lucky we are to have such an abundance of talent on this small island.

I’m sure the children who worked so hard would be thrilled to be acknowledged in your newspaper. Their teacher, Sharon Rye, who owns and runs the company did a brilliant job, it was a fabulous evening from start to finish.

Thank you for taking the time to read my message and my poem.

Happy Feet

Last night I went to see a show they called it Happy Feet

I made my way into the hall and settled in my seat

The audience was packed with folk from every generation

I’ll tell you now it really was beyond all expectation

To introduce the evening, a lovely lass called Shaz

She promised we’d be entertained with plenty of pizzazz

They’d practised hard, endured late nights, experienced anxiety

To bring us all a programme packed with talent and variety

Tiny tots in kitten suits were truly captivating

Soloists performed for us, their voices quite breathtaking

Ballroom dancing, hip hop, ballet, Irish, jazz and tap

We sang along throughout the night and couldn’t help but clap

A young girl did a monologue, her acting was spectacular

Chewing gum she spoke in an American vernacular

Acrobats performed great stunts and landed in the splits

The whole affair was fabulous and full of glam and glitz

They even had a harpist, the music was just splendid

We listened to her mesmerised, transfixed until it ended

The crowd were all in raptures, you should have heard them roar

We laughed, we cried and clapped our hands until they were quite sore

And once the show was over, we left there on a high

We were sorry that we had to go and bid them all goodbye

The songs they’d all been signing were still ringing in my ear

I’m already looking forward to another show next year

Carol Ellis, Hawthorne Cottage, Maughold Village

Disappointed not to see exhibition

We heard about the Ramsey Grammar School’s 70th anniversary exhibition on Saturday, September 24 – just before we were due to leave the island first thing on Monday 26th.

Too late, we thought, but, on looking it up on the website, we discovered that Quayle’s Hall was open from 10am till 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Our luck was in, we concluded!

My husband and I had both attended the RGS in the 1950s till 1962, and so were obviously very interested.

We took my 82-year-old brother along too, especially as he had been one of the first batch to go from Albert Road to the new ‘comprehensive’.

So, very excited, amid a howling wind and almost horizontal rain, we arrived at the site just before 3pm, plenty of time, we thought, to view the exhibition, only to discover it was closed.

We were very disappointed as you can imagine, with no further opportunity to view the exhibition.

We appreciated, however, that it would be manned by volunteers and that probably on such a wet and miserable Saturday afternoon they had thought to go home early.

What bad luck. Perhaps you’ll do it again for the 75th anniversary. We have several old school magazines from the 1960s which might have been of interest, with mention of the old scholars of those days and what they did with their lives after the RGS.

A teacher myself for some 40 years, I’ve always been very proud of the fact that I went to one of the first comprehensives in the British Isles, and abhor Theresa May’s idea of going back to the old-style grammar schools, thus leaving the pupils who don’t make it feeling rejected!

Not so in the Isle of Man.

Joan Callow, Santa Brígida, Gran Canaria