Isle of Man Examiner letters: September 13, 2016

It’s not O Land of All of Our Births

I will avoid needless offence with a criticism of the folk-tune that is the Manx national melody. That would not be fair as it has been denied that improvement done to another by the late Sir Thomas Arne. I will, however, risk complaining of the forced practising of xenophobic ‘lieder’ in our schools.

The first line of the island’s recently adopted anthem makes all those singing it and not born here liars. I do not know how many pupils will be forced to embrace such untruthfulness but were that to be just the one that would be too many. I imagine a victim might feel as oppressed as a non-Arian forced to sing the Horst Wessel Lied to hide their otherwise honourable heritage (on that point I think the Department of Education should clarify if the practice for the anthem is to be done at the Parade Goose-step).

Were I to be even more suspicious of the unconfounded politics of those knaves who pressed for the anthem’s official adoption in Tynwald I might also complain of references to Home Rule (as opposed to the home rule that we do enjoy, until the public purse is empty anyway) and the bother that caused in the island adjacent to the west.

More seriously. In these times of over-pressure on that public purse, who is it that considered this a good use of the essential resources we provide for education? Do any others of your readers consider that those responsible should be surcharged for such negligent calls on the taxpayer?

David Varley, Peel Road, Douglas.

Campaigning against opacity

There is a need for clarity in the discussion about the salaries of senior public officials, a discussion set in motion by a petition for redress of grievance which I submitted on Tynwald Day.

It is worth reminding your readers that the main aim of the petition was to, and I quote, ‘investigate why the salaries and other remuneration of senior public servants or those paid out of public funds is not routinely made public’.

The secrecy which shrouds the salaries of consultants is just one example of the lack of transparency over allocation of public funds.

This is not, however, as some might seek to suggest, a vendetta against doctors. It is a campaign against opacity which should be extended to any public servant whose salary is paid by the taxpayer. A debate about this issue needs to be conducted on the basis of facts rather than suspicion and rumour.

To set the record straight, what follows gives the full breakdown of how a consultant’s salary is constructed based on the information I have been given from the DHSC. At this point it is perhaps worth reciting the other focus of my petition, namely the breakdown in the democratic process that has made getting this information far more difficult than I had thought it would be.

At this point though, one thing must be made clear: the £135,000 figure is not the maximum earning capacity of a consultant; £135,000 is the highest basic salary.

There are then four other limbs which enhance earnings and it should be noted that this excludes the appreciable sums which may be earned from private work. One question which still needs answering is this: how many hours a week do consultants need to work for a basic salary of, for example, £135,000? I would urge DHSC to clarify this point.

The four salary limbs are:

1. Programmed activities (PAs) which might be something like being a clinical director. It is not clear just how lucrative these additional posts are. I would ask DHSC to clarify this.

2. On-Call-Allowance (OCA) which for a £135K salary can be £10,800.

3. Internal locum work (ITL) which is paid by the hour at £85 – it is not clear how much ITL can be undertaken by individuals. I would ask the DHSC to clarify this.

4. Overtime, about which nothing is known and I would once again call for the DHSC to publish substantive information about this aspect of remuneration.

The DHSC has conceded that these components ‘lead to significant aggregate incomes’ and Malcolm Couch was quite right to say on air ‘that constant debate is needed’.

I will interpose: debate is not only needed, it is absolutely vital to ensure that some measure of perspective is given to the remuneration of public officials.

For the fact is that, based on the response to my question which was put to the House of Keys on May 17 (what the cost to the public is for a consultant at Noble’s Hospital, including allowances), the current average cost to the public for a consultant is £210,000, a figure which clearly shows that a considerable number of consultants earn well above £135,000 pa. I would therefore urge Malcolm Couch to clarify just what this figure of £210,000 means and how it is arrived at.

In addition to this, it is worth remembering that eight hospital employees were earning over £200,000 in 2013-2014, so it is absolutely right to ask for further accountability over the use of public funds to see if such salaries are in fact proportionate as there is certainly debate to be had on this subject.

It is clear that the taxpayer does not buy Malcom Couch’s argument that consultants warrant these considerable salaries because they reflect the ‘market rate’.

Amidst the suspicion and rumour, one thing is certain: this is not an issue which will go away easily. The chief executive and others have many questions which remain unanswered.

James Corlett, Little Switzerland, Douglas.

Consultants want clarity on pay

Isle of Man hospital consultants are concerned about the lack of clarity and context in statements made in the article ‘Isle of Man’s hospital consultants paid more than counterparts in England’ (Examiner last week).

Between 2003 and 2004, the Isle of Man adopted the terms and conditions of the English consultants’ contract.

However, in recognising the difficulty in retaining and recruiting consultants to the Isle of Man, a compromise was reached whereby consultants agreed to forego the ability to receive additional pay in the form of clinical excellence awards, which recognises the work of doctors who go above and beyond what is expected, and are received by around half of doctors in England in favour of an enhanced pay scale which remains below a significant percentage of doctors in England.

The Isle of Man has 1.5 hospital doctors for every thousand people living in the Isle of Man. In England, this ratio is closer to 2.5 hospital doctors for every thousand people. For each speciality in the hospital, the Isle of Man has significantly fewer consultants than comparable populations in England, or when benchmarked against professional body standards in England.

Consequently, almost all consultants in the Isle of Man work longer hours and on-call duties than in England. The consultant contract is a time-sensitive contract and therefore these high-intensity on-call rotas naturally attract a salary which on average would be higher than in England.

Providing a first world health service in the Isle of Man is a complex ‘ecosystem’ so if the Isle of Man were to employ higher numbers of consultants to match England and at lower average salaries, and this would compromise the ability of Isle of Man consultants to maintain the skills and competencies to provide the services required, and at higher overall cost.

Paul Atkinson, Industrial Relations Officer, British Medical Association.

John Fulton is an inspiration

In 2013, five days after my 50th birthday, and to prove I wasn’t ready for the care home quite yet, I took part in the End2End.

My nephew Tom Cockerill, a former British BMX champion riding with me, failed to complete the course that day, suffering mechanical issues.

This year he returned, and though he started in the last group, finished 59th in a superb time of 4hrs 0 mins and 38 seconds.

There’s no doubt he would have been quicker, a conservative estimate suggests he had to pass more than 500 riders during the ride! However, he was shocked to be overtaken close to the finish, in Tom’s own words: ‘In the last mile, having ridden past people all day, some random guy comes out of nowhere and rides away on an up-hill section, and he only had one leg!’

So please pass on my congratulations to John Fulton of Douglas, not only was he the only rider to pass Tom, he became the first person with one leg to complete the race. And, boy, did he complete it, finishing in 54th place with a fantastic time of 3.59.23!

An inspiration to us all.

Well done John, Tom, and all those who took part. Another fantastic event the island can be proud of.

Mick Capes, Grimsby, Lincs