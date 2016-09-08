Isle of Man Examiner letters, September 6, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

----------------------

Disgusted at radio subsidy

I am absolutely disgusted that our over 75s will have to pay for their TV licences, yet every year our government hands over a £800,000 subsidy to Manx Radio!

In the past 10 years Manx Radio have had £8,000,000 of tax payers’ money – plus the rebate the tax payer received from the TV Licensing, which went straight to Manx Radio.

This can no longer be justified, not that it ever was justified. I also believe that nearly all the island’s residents would agree that this subsidy is completely immoral.

I hope the ‘head honchos’ at Manx Radio feel good at taking £800,000 of tax payers’ money as our over 75s have to find the money for their TV licence.

With all the cut-backs being made, normally to the venerable, we can no longer go on handing over this staggering amount of money. 3FM and Energy FM do just fine without it, now it’s time for Manx Radio to step into the real world.

I invite anyone from Manx Radio or government to publicly respond to this letter, informing the rest of us why they believe this subsidy is still justified.

Jon Collins, St John’s

----------------------

Issue deserves such a kerfuffle

The leader comment on the Market Square in Peel (Examiner last week) is making quite a kerfuffle, and says it is things like this that gets people going.

The leader goes on to say it’s rarely the situation of public finances or growing the economy or funding pensions, the leader also talks about parish pump politics and the like.

It may not be remembered that this idea of town regeneration came from no other than the Chief Minister’s office itself with the title ‘The Chief Minister’s Regeneration Steering Group’ – a policy from the very top of government.

Spending to date a figure in the region of £12 million around the island is a major policy and a large investment.

After reading reports in your paper about the views from the other towns that have been regenerated, could anyone be forgiven from thinking that the residents of these towns are far from content with the end result? It would appear that these schemes seem to have been imposed rather than welcomed with the attitude.

It is this or nothing.

Those opposed to the scheme in Peel are no different and all we wanted was for our conservation zone to be conserved in the traditional way?

We are also saying that that these significant sums of money could have been spent in a far better way to improve the visual appearance of the town square and to make the roads and pavements a much safer experience for all users.

A person tripping from poorly maintained roads or pavements can have long term health and financial problems affecting both the person and the state.

In fact only recently I spoke to a person who had tripped on a badly maintained pavement in Peel who has been told they will have health problems for months as a result of this trip.

We should be able to expect in our island that good roads and pavements should be maintained to a high standard and it is the responsibility of national government to do this function.

This is where are our hard-earned tax money should be spent. It is far from a parish pump matter if it is you who falls.

Stephen E Moore, Kerfuffled of Peel

----------------------

My thanks to two societies

I would like to thank two wonderful societies who have enriched my life.

Recently I have been on a sail to Western Scotland with the Sailing for the Disabled Isle of Man branch.

I have also enjoyed a trip to Ireland and numerous short sails around our coastline.

The Multiple Sclerosis Society also helps by providing exercise classes, pilates, aquafit and yoga to maintain fitness.

The group also provides social get togethers and practical support from a welfare support worker.

Both these societies help us live life to the full.

Soon we can take a view of the TT/MGP course from a different angle by taking part in “Go over the Edge”abseil organised by our Multiple Sclerosis group on October 1 from 1.30pm.

If you want to join us see our facebook or contact 480755. I am looking forward to it.

Name and address supplied

----------------------

They aren’t humanists

In last week’s report (Manx Independent, September 1) on the launch of a new Manx pro-life group, you say that HEAR describes itself as ‘a coalition founded on feminist, humanist, and liberal principles....’.

As the chairman of the local humanist group I must (politely and good naturedly) cry ‘foul!’

The British Humanist Association, National Secular Society, Humanist Society of Scotland, Humanist Association of Northern Ireland and Humanist Association of Ireland (i.e. every humanist grouping in the British Isles) all support the concept of adequate legal access to abortion on the lines of the 1967 Abortion Act in England and Wales.

In addition, since your report, staff at the International Humanist and Ethical Union (the global body for humanism) have confirmed to me that in the IHEU’s entire existence no national or local grouping of humanists in the world has expressed interest in a pro-life stance.

To suggest otherwise is, at best, a misunderstanding of the principles of humanism.

If the argument is that humanism is not just secular, then again it fails.

Firstly because the move in church thinking after the middle ages towards an age of Christian humanism preceded by several centuries the essentially 20th century pro-life movement amongst some Christians, and shared none of the latter’s misanthropy.

Secondly because ‘secular’ simply means the concept that government should not be theocratic, and that religious believers should not have political or social privilege in return for an apparent ability to believe six (or in the Anglican case perhaps 39) impossible things before breakfast.

As the UK guests flown in to launch the new group are prominent Catholics, and one started life in the Liberal Party, then the most sympathetic interpretation I can make of such clangers is that perhaps they were channelling the Catholic philosopher Jaques Maritain’s call for modern Christians to develop a faith-centred ‘integral humanism’ to match the growing challenge of the secular variety.

But again, the Christian Democratic tradition which Maritain inspired does not favour pro-life views or religious privilege, and while Lord Alton started his political life on the Liberal benches his peerage was at the instigation of John Major.

He sits as a cross-bench peer and, since his failure to negate David Steel’s bold and humane manifestation of Liberal principles, no longer, so I understand, holds much in common with his old party.

And finally, if the gentleman from the local pro-life group who informed CALM members that the answer to unwanted pregnancies is for women to keep their legs shut is any guide, I’m not convinced of the new grouping’s claim to feminist sympathies either.

Stuart Hartill, Walpole Road, Ramsey

----------------------

Irresponsible litter dropper

I would inform the party who, at about 9am on Monday September 5, dumped their fast food outlet litter before driving away from the car parking area in Grosvenor Road that their litter has been lifted and binned. Also that you are an irresponsible cretin.

KA Johnson, Grosvenor Road, Douglas