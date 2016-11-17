Isle of Man Examiner: November 15, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

------------------

Bishop Robert did a fair job

Congratulations to your editorial team at printing a positive article covering C of E affairs for a change. I consider that Bishop Robert did a fair job of bringing together various small conclaves of the C of E in parts of the island and wish him and Pauline a peaceful retirement in South West Midlands.

R Brabin

St Mary’s Road, Port Erin

health

Thanks to staff at cottage hospital

I am writing to express my appreciation and grateful thanks to all the staff of Martin’s Ward at Ramsey Cottage Hospital for the care and attention afforded me during my stay. They are devoted people and always had a smile for you whatever the circumstances.

As for the food – only one word – excellent.

My thanks are also extended to Dr Alex Allinson for his administration at this time.

D F Dickinson

Gainsborough Cres, Ramsey

health

Praise for Noble’s Hospital staff

On November 5 I had a minor stroke and was taken to the stroke unit at Noble’s, discharged a few days later.

I should just like to express my warmest appreciation of the care I had in the unit.

The staff (from all over the world) worked as a team with efficiency and kindness through fiddly procedures like assessment and heart monitoring. I cannot praise them too highly.

I should also thank the kind staff who gave me CT and MRI scans. We are very lucky indeed to have hospital staff like this on our small island.

Jean Butterworth

Brighton Terrace, Douglas

religion

Why information is really relevant

I see that Reverend Shirtliff is a little perturbed by the newspaper ‘revelation’ (pardon the pun) of Living Hope Church leader’s finances.

In fact, it is Rev Shirtliff who is missing the point.

The salary details of Living Hope pastor is irrelevant in my opinion. What is worry is that they are using and out of date mosaic law to – should I say encourage – vulnerable people to part with 10% of their income in the form of a tithe.

The tithe system was done away with by the man who died on the cross 2000 years ago.

I could give lots of biblical quotes, but as this is boring to most people, for those who are interested, I suggest Romans chapter 7 V.6, Romans 10 V.3 and 4, Galations 1 V.6 and y.

By the way, if, as he said, the leader of Living Hope needs his big house ‘to accommodate people’ perhaps he may consider taking in a few Syrian refugees.

Lilian Holmes,

Douglas.

travel

So much to travel on Steam Packet

News flash! Dick Turpin no longer rides a horse and robs stagecoaches. He sails the mighty waves of the Irish sea in the guise of – no, not a pirate ship – our own Isle of Man Steam Packet.

My husband and I have booked on the boat to visit our family in England for Christmas for the extortionate price of £425.24 return, this is with the online booking discount (without the discount it would have been £434) for car plus two.

Today we have booked return flights from Liverpool to Fuerteventura (with luggage), in the Canaries, plus two weeks car hire while we are there, for the total sum of £425.45, only 21p more than our return sailing from the Isle of Man to Heysham (about 60 miles?).

Can someone please explain to me how they can justify this cost? Is there no regulation, or can they really just charge what they like?

Margaret Reilly

James Road, Castletown

politics

No reason for a citizen database

Regarding the letter ‘The dangers of a citizen database’ (November 8) there is no reason for Tynwald to introduce this.

We already have the Residence Act 2001 which provides for a name and address register. Moreover this legislation has been properly thought through and includes all the checks and balances necessary to stop an address register turning into a bigger database which could be misused.

In any case the Cabinet Office says that this Act is ‘kept in reserve and activated only in circumstances of necessity in response to a seriously deteriorating economic or social situation requiring Government intervention’. That is hardly the current situation with a shortage of jurors.

There is simply no need to create new measures to enforce registration for jury service. It is already a legal requirement to register to vote. The problem is that government has never enforced this.

Tynwald can safely reject Chris Robertshaw’s intrusive database proposals as we already have all the measures in place to ensure there are enough jurors. It is very surprising that Chris Robertshaw’s jury committee did not take this into account.

Allan Croll

Harcroft Avenue, Douglas

charity

Help us with old postage stamps

I am appealing for used postage stamps which help me raise funds which I then donate to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Recycling used postage stamps is such an easy way to raise money for the charity and I am always in need of all types of postage stamps, including British, foreign and Christmas stamps.

If you are able to help I would be grateful if you could cut the stamps from their envelopes (leaving a 1cm margin around the stamp) and send them to the address below.

Myrna Chave

PO Box 91

Virginia Water

Surrey

GU25 9AR

society

We need to cut down on litter

Rushen Commissioners have long been concerned by the prevalence of litter being casually discarded by members of the public all around the island.

Despite this being an offence, there seems to be little appetite to either punish offenders or address the problem in any meaningful way.

Indeed there seems to be a general acceptance that it is something that is now a part of everyday life that shouldn’t really concern anyone too much.

Organisers of public events are obliged to clear up after the general public.

Spectators (probably more locals than visitors) at events such as the TT routinely leave their litter where they choose to stand whether it be on private farm land, hedges or pavements.

Beach Buddies are rightly praised and supported in their efforts to keep our beaches clean.

The recent acknowledgement by UNESCO of the work of Beach Buddies is a very positive move which has been achieved in part as a result of support provided by government departments and personnel.

It seems curious that there is general support for efforts to keep our beaches clear of litter whereas there is little government input promoting responsible behaviour in keeping the rest of the island tidy.

A proportion of litter dropped on the Island, particularly plastic is likely to end up on our beaches either to be picked up by Beach Buddies or swept out to sea to become part of the massive marine pollution problem. Road sweepers clear the roads but little is done to clear hedges or the areas beyond.

You will no doubt be aware of the concept of the ‘nudge’ effect to encourage people to modify their behaviour in favourable ways.

The use of some radio advertising during the races would be a start in sending out some message to those incapable of disposing of litter responsibly.

It would also give visitors the impression we are trying to address the problem.

Presently there is no message from the Manx government in this regard.

Consider the number of visitors coming from the Continent - places like Germany, Austria, Switzerland where one rarely sees litter.

What must they think of us and the mess we leave behind?

There are hundreds of littering offences committed every day and yet no one is apprehended or prosecuted. Why is this? Littering needs to become as socially unacceptable as drink driving.

Education is also important.

A substantial proportion of litter is actually a valuable resource, particularly aluminium cans, and increasingly plastic, both of which must form a sizeable proportion of street litter.

However there are relatively few litter collection areas where materials can be separated at source. It is all just ‘litter’ and consequently viewed as being of zero value. As a starting point, could we suggest that these type of bins should be installed in public places such as the airport, Sea Terminal, schools and the Isle of Man College. Information regarding the problems of litter, i.e. plastic in the marine food chain or just the waste of resources, needs to be disseminated not only to young people but the entire population of the island.

It is plastic litter which presents the greatest problem and which really needs to be addressed. The island is justly proud of its recently acquired UNESCO Biosphere status.

Receiving this award is not the end of the story. The island should build on it.

As a starting point the Isle of Man Government needs to bring in a charge for carrier bags as soon as possible to bring it in line with the rest of the British Isles, followed by a complete ban – the Republic of Ireland managed to implement this over a decade ago without causing a revolution!

Looking further ahead, legislation could be enacted to prevent take away shops using plastic packaging, or the return of soft drinks bottles with a deposit on them – it isn’t that long ago since ‘pop’ was produced and bottled locally or since people were happy to drink tap water for virtually nothing rather than stale, expensive polluted stuff imported in yet more plastic bottles. Likewise, local milk is now only available in glass bottles from one single producer.

The Isle of Man Creamery uses plastic non-reusable items. All these issues and many more will have to be dealt with at some stage by the Isle of Man and the wider world as clearly we cannot go on following the path of endless waste indefinitely. The question is how long can things be left to go on as they are?

The foregoing are only a few small examples of pointless waste and the problems created by them. They have been introduced incrementally over decades and naturally cannot be turned around overnight, but only gradually by persuasion and getting people and businesses to accept that change is needed.

It has been said many times that the Isle of Man voted for change in the recent general election. We sincerely hope that this new House of Keys will make changes – for the better, and have the confidence and vision to take some of the steps required to lead us on a different path.

Gillian Kelly

Clerk,

Rushen Commissioners

technology

Broadband not good out of town

In the build up to the recent general election, I wrote to all the candidates for Ayre asking for their views on a major issue in our house – the quality of our broadband service.

Of the six candidates, I only received actual responses from two, Tim Baker and Carlos Philips, and one acknowledgement.

I understand from Tim Baker that he passed my letter to Howard Quayle to read, and since then we’ve had statements on rural broadband.

But this is about more than the quality and the speed of service we receive, it’s also about the fairness of the pricing structure, about paying for what you actually receive.

This is not just me having a rant, talk to anyone who runs a business out of town, anyone who needs to be online to buy or sell, or to do homework and you’ll find a lot of very dissatisfied people.

But neither is my letter a plea to get something for nothing, I accept that you have to pay for a service, but I should pay the same as everyone else and receive the same service, or pay proportionally, based upon the standard of service I receive.

At this point I’d also like to say that this is an issue for both Manx Telecom and for Sure. My understanding is that Manx Telecom controls the actual infrastructure, but that there are no guidelines to the broadband service levels that they then should provide, leaving them to choose where to invest. I actually have a letter from Manx Telecom telling me that their future investment is geared towards island settlements and to expect no improvement in my service.

So may I respectfully suggest that Strand Street is the wrong place to ask people, most probably have a very good service.

I would also like to add that the help we as a family have received from the actual customer facing Manx Telecom staff has been very good indeed.

Name and address supplied.

politics

America’s Brexit with election

This is one freedom-loving American’s perspective on the Tuesday’s presidential election outcome.

It wasn’t a surprise to me, and neither was the recent Brexit vote.

As I just said to an associate in the reinsurance industry in London in response to his inquisitive query about what happened in America on Tuesday. Tuesday was not a bunch of hell-raisers dressed as American Indians throwing cartons of British tea overboard into Boston Harbour.

It was the shot heard round the world on the North Bridge in Concord, Massachusetts.

I told him and others gathered around that, while many in their elitist ivory towers throughout Britain didn’t quite understand everyday Brits’ attitude towards not allowing a far away unelected globalist in Brussels to run their lives for them, it certainly was clear as a bell at least to the English-speaking peoples, why regular British people voted to leave the European Union.

What happened in the United States was America’s own ‘Brexit’ from corrupt elitist big uncontrolled government which had become far worse than George III’s tea taxing Parliament.

Freedom of the individual and liberty of the common-man – long may she wave!

David J. Valkema,

Main Road,

Sulby.

planning

Shortcomings of Laxey’s bridge

It’s dangerous to assume that what occurred in the UK decades ago should be considered appropriate in Isle of Man now; yet experienced engineer and planner Ian K Bleasdale does just that in his letter of October 25.

Across, only major infrastructure projects such as motorways are referred directly to the Secretary of State.

While the replacement Laxey Bridge may take on an equivalent appearance and weight capability it is not a motorway.

It is also not solely a rat run from the north-east of the island to Douglas; it serves a local community who drive, cycle and walk over it and who want to do so in a safe manner especially when children are being taken to school.

Visually it is the heart of Old Laxey, the old bridge being a feature of the local heritage trail, popular with residents and tourists alike, relating to older buildings, roads and tracks on either side.

People want a bridge to fit into this scene.

No one said they wanted a replica of the old bridge. If examples from the UK are comparable, Pooley Bridge, an ancient key bridge in an economic and tourist ‘honey pot’, also collapsed.

The first thing the leader of the local council said was: ‘Looking to the future, Pooley Bridge is one of those iconic Lake District locations, so getting the design for the permanent replacement right is important.’

A bailey bridge was put in place and approval in principle for a replacement bridge obtained.

A report produced covers bridge and road damage throughout Cumbria, what has to be done to deal with potential impact of flooding in future, what design criteria bridges met.

What happened in Laxey?

A planning application is slammed in for a complete new design of bridge; the application is not supported by any data indicating the height of anticipated water levels, comparison with height of the old bridge, capacity of the new bridge in terms of water flow capabilities (Manx Utilities as designated owner of the river bed asked for dimension drawings of the old bridge for them to do accurate comparisons but were in the event forced into saying the obvious that the new bridge would have more capacity than the old), comparison with road levels on either side, analysis of how the bridge was used and what future use it should cater for, justification for the materials proposed to be used.

The bridge was approved on the basis that the temporary inconvenience to businesses, never mind residents, who have to travel an extra two miles to go to Douglas takes precedence over every other factor, flood risk, environment, village economics, residential amenity.

So what has happened?

We have a bridge built at the wrong level – or were drawings just inaccurate – a bridge with a capacity 270 per cent less than was claimed the design would achieve (300 per cent claimed in application, less 23 per cent stated four months later by DoI to have been achieved), a bridge ‘finished’ with different materials from those shown on the design (is this another DoI mistake in estimating costs and allocating contracts?).

And you, Mr Bleasdale, recommend that government departments should not have to apply for planning permission and when they then get it wrong deliberately building to a design and with materials, both unapproved, or when they deliberately undertake more demolition not applied for let alone approved that they should simply get away with it – on the basis that civil engineers should not be expected to have all the facts at their fingertips at the outset!

In the real world, private individuals and businesses would had enforcement notices, stop notices and court action thrown at them. Perhaps Mr Bleasdale should get out of his car and take a walk around Old Laxey to see just what physical impact this new bridge is having – of course it’s not finished yet!

I suppose ‘mischieviousness’ should just be added to the view he expressed a few weeks earlier (September 27) where he lists ‘allowable’(?) reasons why designs approved by planners fall short of the mark.

Planners are trained to assess design, particularly in conservation areas, and recognise that proposals put forward by architects are based on what the developer wants and may or may not equate with what an architect considers to be good design.

However, in the Isle of Man, I do agree, it seems that planners are imposed upon not to stand up for their professional training and status when it comes to the schemes of government departments and individuals deemed to be high net worth value and not to enforce against them when proposals are not built to an approved design.

Patricia Newton

South Cape,

Laxey