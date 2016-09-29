Isle of Man Examiner: September 27, 2016

Email opinions@news.co.im

‘Experience’ not always a plus

Interesting was it not to listen to Manx Radio’s election debate (occasional shouting match) amongst yesterday’s (Thursday’s) politicians?

Firstly an important detail, if ever we wish to find an example of having the brain and breadth of a Lord Bishop in our parliament – that was it.

The most common word used throughout as the results flowed in was ‘experience’ and a general be-moaning of the fact that the new House would lack experience.

There is a famous management/leadership example often quoted regarding ‘experience’.

A person who has been in an organisation says to a new joiner: ‘Do you know how many years’ experience I have in this job? I have 30 years’ experience.’

The fact is that the person has one year’s experience, which is 29 years old!

When we appoint to posts of responsibility, we are not appointing the equivalent of Ministers or Secretaries of State as in other large jurisdictions.

Ministerial government has in some instances brought us individual inflation rather than elevation of the body politic as a whole.

Such instances illustrate a lack of realism.

We are here on our beautiful island some 80-odd thousand strong, running a political portfolio smaller than some local governments amongst our neighbours.

Let’s keep our political feet firmly on the ground. We have a measure of independence of which we are proud and which needs maintaining. We enjoy our separateness and must fight to retain those parts of it which are of value to our economy and way of life. We expect our politicians to lead that fight.

Let’s look at the experience of leadership and change. In all professions as we progress, we are asked to tackle new challenges. This is a fact in public, private and third sector organisations.

A civil servant may be asked to move departments into a discipline not previously handled.

A manager in retail may move from one product to an entirely different field.

A charity manager may move to a charity which supports an entirely different need.

A manager may move from one country to another where corporate culture is very different and so on.

What do the wise amongst such leaders do? For a month or so they learn.

They keep their eyes open their mouths mainly shut, absorb the language and corporate culture of their new environment. They then apply their leadership skills in that new environment.

Much as our former politicians would like to assert that many incoming members have ‘no experience’, that is not the case.

Many have leadership experience and will have applied that experience across a range of organisations. They will have managed change and exercised their leadership skills in other places. Leadership skills have a commonality across all organisations. Politics is no different.

Political leadership is now what is needed in Man.

We have a functioning public service with some excellent managers. Let those managers manage.

To politicians new and returning please provide the vision and breadth of view necessary to plan an effective future.

One of the most outstanding leadership and teamwork ideas is that of John Adair who asks us simply to decide and stick to our aims – manage the team as a whole – Look after the individuals in the team.

In the island we certainly need some re-aligned aims with stickability and purpose.

Within those new policies we need a joined up government that can work and effectively communicate across departments.

The individuals are all of us. The electorate’s responsibilities do not stop at the ballot box.

It is our job to support, question and debate intelligently, not as nit pickers and time wasters an effective ‘way ahead’ with our elected members.

New members do not lack experience.

They have practised their leadership skills in a variety of other areas.

Now they need to show us their political mettle and enrich Manx politics from their varied backgrounds .

It is refreshing to have such a change.

I wish our new House well and plead with them not to forget that they our representatives and not some separate body sufficient unto themselves.

Charles Wilson

Kensington Avenue

Douglas

New MHKs need speaking course

Those people elected could they take a course at the University College at Public Speaking, where they can learn to articulate their vowels and consonants, speak with authority without looking at notes, use of the microphone and to project their voices to the rear of an audience and not to just the two front rows.

Henry de Silva

Andreas

How can we have only one loco?

How is it that one of the island’s main tourist attraction, the steam railway, is down to just one locomotive?

Since the start of the railways in the early 1870s right up to when we purchased the ‘pig in a poke’ engine from I think ‘Romania’ we have always kept at least four engines on track.

The engine no 21 cost a huge sum of money, money that could have kept our beloved locos going, re boilers etc.

The photos enclosed are of the ‘wood’ nearing completion in the nineties and no 21 busy doing nothing.

D W Young

Snaefell Road

Willaston

When will the course toilets go?

Would the Department of Economic Development motor sport team please inform the Manx public when their portable toilet supplier Ace Hire are removing the toilets from around the TT course or are they allowing Ace Hire the use of the TT course as free storage!

My sister has been looking at the Thorny Road ones for almost four months now which is ridiculous.

The mountain road needs a road closure which is fair enough but there is no excuse for the rest of the course as the MGP have been completed for two weeks and counting.

I am also led to believe that the contract states that the toilets should be removed after the TT and put back prior to the MGP. So my question is: why are the hire company being allowed to blight the TT course?

Come on DED, pull your collective fingers out and get them removed. It should not be difficult as they are still delivering things from the depot to builders.

Name and address supplied

Why is access to beach cut off?

Could anyone in the legal profession explain to me how the Manx government, local or otherwise, can block off, intentionally or otherwise, public access to a public beach.

The beach in question is Gansey Bay.

There are four public access points and a boat ramp along the sea wall, all of which, with the exception of the boat ramp, have been blocked by huge breakwater boulders.

It is also difficult to access the beach via the boat ramp because of natural rock formations, slippery with seaweed and a small river.

Now I understand the need for the boulders, but I am sure any architect would agree that the access points have been designed and built to incorporate a breakwater so I don’t see the need to block them.

The Gansey Bay beach is popular with dog walkers, sail boarders and other such sports.

Also a lot of families do not wish or can afford to take holidays off island and a family day at the beach is a good alternative during the summer.

Two problems are obvious:

1: Someone is going to get badly hurt trying to negotiate the boulders, with obvious consequences.

2: The emergency services are also restricted by these boulders if they have to attend an incident on the beach.

The first problem is not if, but when! With regard to the second problem, I would be interested in hearing the emergency services take on this restricted access, because even with the most sophisticated of equipment it would make rescues difficult.

Now I am sure the sea is powerful enough to move these boulders back even if an area was cleared, so one solution would be to build a ramp, similar to the type built on moorland to preserve footpaths, parallel with the boat ramp to the beach nearby.

This would be less expensive than continually clearing boulders and would not only solve the problems mentioned above but would also give access to people with disabilities.

I hope some of the election candidates take note because sometimes it is the small things solved for the island’s people that can make the difference between winning or being an also ran.

David Johnstone

Ballakilley

Port Erin

We need to keep our horse trams

I write to say that surely the horse tram service is relatively simple, cheap, and reliable to operate.

In the end it may, for financial and skills reasons, be the only government owned heritage transport remaining in operation.

I think the above are reasons in themselves sufficient for the service to be kept in operation for many years to come.

Name and address supplied

Concern about the HPV vaccine

Many parents on the island have recently received information regarding the HPV vaccine which is usually offered to girls at the age of 12/13.

Having been interested in the subject of vaccination for many years I decided to do some of my own research about this relatively new vaccine.

I was horrified to read of thousands of reports from various different countries of serious side effects after receiving the HPV vaccine such as paralysis, seizures, strokes, premature menopause, auto immune problems, joint pain, depression, i n death (several hundred) suffered by young girls given this vaccine. The companies who make enormous profits from selling the vaccine would say that it is impossible to prove the connection in most of the cases, but the sheer number of reports of adverse reactions (much higher than with other vaccines) cannot and should not be dismissed ( Ref: truthaboutgardasil.org). The Daily Mail online ran an article in May last year titled ‘Tens of thousands of teenage girls believed to have fallen ill with debilitating illnesses after routine HPV cervical cancer jab’ and The Independent on Sunday ran also published a story titled ‘Health fears over school cancer jab’.

Both reports highlighted the adverse effects some girls have suffered after receiving the HPV vaccine.

In the USA there have been millions of dollars paid out in compensation to families whose daughters have suffered severe health consequences because of this vaccine (ref: Washingtimes.com) and there are hundreds of ongoing claims.

Denmark has banned the use of the HPV vaccine and Spain now joins a growing list of countries where criminal lawsuits have been filed against manufacturers of the HPV vaccine, which includes France, India, Japan, and many more (Ref: Health Impact News)

I also read an alarming interview with Doctor Dalbergue, a former pharmaceutical industry physician with Gardasil manufacturer Merck in which he ‘predicts that Gardasil will become the greatest medical scandal of all time’ (Ref: healthimpactnews.com) .

Mercola.com reports that there are over 100 types of HPVs but Gardasil protects against only four types. Most women (90 per cent) naturally clear HPV from their bodies within 2 years.

‘There is no evidence to date demonstrating efficacy of the vaccine against the occurrence of cervical cancer’ (Ref:Michele Rivasi, MEP - France press release April 10, 2014.)Many countries such as Japan, India, Ireland, Sweden, Mexico & Spain are raising concerns about the safety of this vaccine. The Isle of Man should take a stance and stop giving this vaccine.

It is a known fact that all vaccines can cause serious side effects and the HPV vaccine in my opinion is just not worth the risks.

I would urge all parents to research this subject for themselves and come to their own informed decision about whether to allow their daughter to have this vaccine or not.

Name and address supplied

Editor’s note: The NHS in the UK says this on its website: ‘The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have carefully monitored the use of the Gardasil vaccine in the USA where it has been widely used for many years. The FDA reported that “Gardasil continues to be safe and effective and its benefits outweigh its risk”.

‘For isolated cases of other medical conditions reported, the available evidence at the moment does not suggest that vaccines caused these conditions.

‘When risks of the HPV vaccines are weighed against the benefit of protection from cervical cancer and genital warts, for most people the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs the risk.’

Thanks to those who helped me

I did a very silly thing. I left my handbag on the tram.

I realised almost immediately, but not before the tram, with a friendly wave from the conductor, had disappeared round the corner. ARGH!

In the bag were house keys, car keys, money, driving licence, camera, whistle, phone, tram pass...

Looking up at the stop sign, my husband volunteered to ring the telephone number on it. (My phone was in my handbag, remember...).

He was put through to Laxwy Station where a very helpful lady reassured him that his scatterbrained wife (my words not hers) needn’t worry. She said she’d ask the ‘up’ tram to pass the bag to the ‘down’ tram and that it would be delivered back to the stop in about 40 minutes.

It was!

Very many thanks for such magnificent service. And how nice to find people who manage to be both efficient and friendly. (I’ll try not to do it again.)

Sara Goodwins

Dreemskerry Hill

Maughold

It’s not the fault of the planners

Chris Neill blames the ‘planners’ rather too hard in his letter headed: ‘Destruction of a unique legacy’ (Examiner letters, September 20).

The planners don’t originate these developments, neither do they design them; it is the developers who initiate it.

OK, the planners designate the use of the land but in most cases that he talks about, that use has not essentially changed: ‘commercial’. It was thus before and remains so.

Design is, of course, the real problem and a well-trained planner is not going to be happy insisting on like for like replacements everywhere.

They strive to encourage what is thought of, at the time, to be good (or maybe ‘fashionable’) architecture.

Of course all design is a matter of choice and I fear that planners do not consider themselves as well qualified in matters of design, as are architects. So though they may suggest – or even enforce – minor changes, it is very rare that they turn down an architect’s ‘bright idea’ in practice. (The planning committee might though, especially if there is enough public objection?)

There is another factor too, very prevalent on this island: the desire to encourage investment. A planner who turns down a multi-million spend here, is not likely to be popular with Tynwald!

Going further afield, I’m surprised that he thinks Ramsey as being OK in these matters. What about the multi-storey flats of Kings Court and Queen’s Court? Or the crude shopping court of St Paul’s Square – now rapidly in decline because of ill-thought-out parking restrictions?

The planners thought they were doing the right thing at the time – encouraging commerce in the town.

As an ex-planner myself, I know the difficulties and can recognise my mistakes – though not on the Isle of Man thank goodness!

The system is at fault – but how to mend it?

Ian K Bleasdale.

Church Road,

Maughold

Don’t Christians have to obey law?

I enclose two photos of cars parked on double-yellow lines outsite St George’s Church in Douglas on Sunday.

Some are even parked half on the road and half off it, making it quite difficult to walk along and impossible for people pushing prams or in wheelchairs.

I walk along that road most days of my life and appreciate that a Sunday is not like the rest of the week in terms of traffic.

But the parking regulations still apply.

I can only assume that since this happens only when there’s a church service it’s the congregation that’s responsible.

Name and address supplied