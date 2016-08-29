Letters from the Manx Independent, August 25 2016

modern life

Does your diet turn you gay?

I have been for days now bombarded by TV, media etc. about the problem of obesity.

Ban sugar – it is the cause of obesity! Nonsense!

My generation, now in our nineties, and the two generations who followed us had a far greater intake of sugar than the modern child.

Our first solid food consisted of a mashed banana, a little milk and a teaspoon of sugar.

Everything was laced with sugar to get us to eat our cereals etc. Athletes were advised to take plenty of sugar for energy.

There were no fat children or adults. We were lean and hard. Discount sugar intake.

Now for salt. In our youth, to preserve food, it was tinned or salted, butter, bacon, fish, even beef was salted and had to be well soaked in water before we ate it. We ate salt.

Those of us who served in warm countries were made to take salt tablets. When we had an opportunity to wash our clothes, if they were not done at once they dried white with salt. Discount salt as dangerous.

Move to fat. Two rashers of our salty bacon gave enough fat to fry our eggs. The whole lot was put on a plate and it took two rounds of bread to mop up the fat.

When we had our salt beef there were always dumplings heavy with salt. Our mothers bought rendering fat from the butchers so they had jars of fat in reserve.

A special treat was a round of bread spread thickly with dripping and laced with salt and pepper. If you have never tasted this you have never lived. We can now discount fatty foods.

We are living proof that you can eat anything without harm as long as you do enough exercise to burn off the fat.

We were a lean, hard and healthy people until possibly 20 or 30 years ago. We turned into milksops overnight. Was it the coming of the computer and electronic aids?

Go back to our childhood. We didn’t know the word ‘obese’; meningitis was rare, (I only knew of one case in the north of the island, happily the boy survived) today it is becoming a plague.

Diabetes again rare, now almost everyone has a form of it. Homosexuality again very rare. Now every second person is waving a flag and shouting they are gay. What has caused these changes?

Government demands children do more exercise. I agree, but when you have children of 16 years of age driving their own car to school what hope is there of educating them to take exercise?

With all the bad things we had to eat isn’t it surprising there are so many of us left (even though the war thinned our numbers) that we have become a menace to the economy.

Don’t worry, government, unless you can make (not persuade) people to get off their bottoms and get walking into the countryside you won’t have to worry about the elderly. There won’t be very many.

Bob Quayle

Little Mill Road, Onchan

taxation

Economy has to work for all of us

The UK Treasury is proposing tough fines for accountants and advisers who help people bend the rules to gain a tax advantage never intended by parliament.

In July Theresa May, pledged to crack down on tax avoidance, saying ‘tax is the price we pay for living in a civilised society... It doesn’t matter to me whether you’re Amazon, Google or Starbucks, you have a duty to put something back, you have a debt to fellow citizens and you have a responsibility to pay your taxes’.

To prevent any misunderstanding, I want to make it clear that I support the Isle of Man’s low rates of taxation. It is the role of government to create the right environment for businesses (and people) to flourish.

The level of personal income tax in the Isle of Man is very competitive with an upper limit of 20 per cent. In the UK, income over £43,000 attracts a tax rate of 40 per cent and this climbs to 45 per cent for higher earners. Most of the island’s companies have a tax rate of zero per cent compared with 20 per cent in the UK. Business leaders need to be confident that our tax rates will remain stable at their current levels.

But I do agree with Theresa May’s sentiments. We pay our taxes to provide pensions, infrastructure, police, firefighters, doctors, nurses, teachers and a range of other public services. We cannot have quality services if government does not receive adequate funding.

We cannot prevent depopulation and attract workers if we do not have quality services.

In the Isle of Man, we have competitive tax rates to attract inward investment – but we have a responsibility to pay these.

The UK Treasury estimates tax losses due to tax avoidance of around £3 billion per year. Some commentators think it is nearer £10 billion. We do not have a government estimate of the revenue lost due to tax planning in the Isle of Man.

In February Treasury Minister Eddie Teare said in his budget speech: ‘I am advised by the Assessor that she is now frequently seeing tax planning around our zero-10 regime. I do not consider this to be acceptable and I have asked the Assessor, when working with the private sector on proposals for a new tax strategy, to include devising simple ways to tackle this and other unfair behaviour.’

Now the Treasury Minister was not suggesting that this tax planning is illegal. This is about using legal loopholes to avoid liability to tax.

Our Zero-10 regime (with most companies paying no tax) creates tax avoidance opportunities for island residents that are simply not available in the UK.

On June 24 a Manx government press release announced that £4 million of undeclared income had been uncovered through the island’s network of Tax Information Exchange Agreements. This is likely to lead to payments of additional tax and penalties. The Treasury Minister was quoted as saying: ‘It is right that everyone should pay a fair share towards the running of the island’s public services and infrastructure’.

On July 18 this year, Mr Teare made the following comments on the Manx Radio Sunday Opinion programme: ‘I have asked the Assessor of Income Tax in the last budget to have a look at this to see whether we need to alter the legislation to ensure that everybody makes a fair payment.’ I fully support Mr Teare’s comments and recognise his suggestion that legislation may be needed.

A former Assessor of Income Tax, Mark Solly, has raised issues of tax avoidance within the Isle of Man on many occasions. On February 12 last year, Mr Solly was quoted by Isle of Man Newspapers as saying that ‘…the zero rate of company tax enables some residents, no matter how wealthy, who can channel their incomes into their companies, to pay no income tax at all… for the most part, only workers, small savers and pensioners are now required to pay Manx resident income tax calculated at 20 per cent.’

Mr Solly’s calculation of the tax revenue lost to the Treasury was £125 million per year – and that did not include National Insurance losses. This figure may be too high but it does add weight to the idea that we need to take steps to ensure that our taxation system is both fair and fit for the purpose of raising funds to pay for public services.

There are other issues too. In his February budget speech Mr Teare raised the ‘unfairness’ of ‘individuals who could reduce the amount of National Insurance they pay by paying dividends rather than a salary’.

He concluded that ‘more should be done’ to address this. Another issue was highlighted by the extension of the 10 per cent corporate income tax rate to major retailers, which appears to have brought lower tax returns than expected. How many company branches in the Isle of Man, retailers and others, earn profits here that are returned to UK parent companies? How much tax revenue is being generated for the UK, and other jurisdictions, from business taking place in the Isle of Man? We cannot afford to let this continue.

The best way to ensure that the island’s tax rates can remain unchanged is to ensure that tax at the existing low levels is paid in full.

The island’s current public tax strategy ends this year and the Assessor, when working on a new strategy, has been asked to place more emphasis on the fairness of our taxation system. Mr Solly has advocated the setting up of a ‘high-powered commission’ to review options and make recommendations.

The new tax strategy must be based on a thorough review of taxation with the aim of tackling the sort of tax and National Insurance planning, securing greater fairness and ensuring that we all make appropriate contributions to public services.

The economy has to work for everyone.

Paul Craine

Elm Bank, Glen Vine

The author is a candidate for the Middle constituency

politics

Making our problems worse

With the general election fast approaching all I seem to hear from most of the candidates is: ‘we need to grow the economy, attract more >people/businesses to move to the island, build more houses etc, give Allan Bell a job as a “government advisor”.’

What I want to know is, if they get elected, what are they going to do when they realise all the above haven’t fixed the island’s problems and in fact they have probably made them worse.

Andrew Jessopp

Old Castletown Road, Braddan

TRAVEL

Our nightmare with Easyjet

Your correspondent ‘Traveller’ makes some important points about the difficulties of running flights, particularly between the island and Gatwick. However, I cannot accept his closing sentiment ‘better to get there late than not at all’.

Recently my wife and I took the late flight to Gatwick as the first stage of our journey to Guildford, where we were booked into the Travelodge.

This was on a Friday and I already had train tickets booked from Gatwick to Guildford.

Our daughter had travelled on the same flight earlier in the week and it had been late too. Realising that if this happened to us we could miss both of the available trains I arranged a hire car instead.

Our flight arrived at Ronaldsway an hour late and once we’d boarded the attendant gave us his sob-story of delays in France and then in Italy and at Gatwick.

Then after a few more minutes the pilot announced that they needed fuel for the return trip and as Ronaldsway was closed we were now waiting for the bowser driver to come back from his home to do the necessary. When, the flight completed, we landed at Gatwick we had to wait for staff to arrive to push the exit steps up to the plane.

The shuttle bus to the car hire location had stopped running. When we arrived eventually at the hirers they’d gone home.

It cost us £70 in taxi fares to get to Guildford, arriving 2am.

We were able to use our train tickets for the return journey to Gatwick for the 1.20pm Sunday flight back to the island.

Surely a midday flight would be OK? We eventually got onto the plane somewhere about 3pm and settled down.

Shortly our pilot spoke ‘I was your pilot but we’ve run out of hours so there will be a further delay while we wait for a relief crew’.

Another 10 minutes or so and the (was) pilot spoke again.

‘We’re still waiting for the relief crew but in the meantime fog has come down at Ronaldsway so we’ll de-plane you.’

After an hour or so in the lounge several of us converged on the information desk. It turns out Easyjet don’t have any staff at this desk. They rely on Gatwick staff to provide a service. A man whose English was poor told us ‘they’ve all collected their luggage and gone to a hotel’.

When a fellow traveller asked how it was we didn’t know, the answer was ‘I shouted’. He couldn’t explain why he hadn’t used the loudspeaker system. Eventually we did get to our luggage and Easyjet arranged accommodation and a meal at the Hilton.

But that wasn’t the point, we wanted to be back on island on Sunday afternoon, not Monday morning with a 4am call so we could get the ‘delayed’ flight at 7am.

Finally the delay meant our planned travel arrangements from Ronaldsway to Ramsey were messed up. We had to leave our luggage behind and get to Ramsey by bus.

I hadn’t intended to give you all this detail, but it does support some of Traveller’s points about the problems for the airline but also for the passengers.

As the difficulties are so well known why on earth advertise a scheduled flight with apparently little prospect of it being achievable?

A cheap fare is of no use if there’s a strong likelihood that it will not fly to time. Once a scheduled flight takes off late it has in old railway parlance ‘missed its road’.

On arrival at its destination it may have to queue for a landing slot, on landing it may have to wait for ground crew baggage handlers, re-fuellers etc.

Because now it’s arriving slap in the middle of what was a planned schedule for the airport. And likewise it’s going to miss its next departure slot and so on.

Seriously Easyjet, take the late flight off the schedule if it’s the only answer.

Increase fares if necessary but please give us scheduled flights which run to schedule for something in the high 90s per cent of the time.

And let me just add that we do use your flights to and from Bristol regularly, though not frequently and I can’t recall a time when they didn’t run to schedule.

Philip Wedgwood

West Quay, Ramsey