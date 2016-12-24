Manx Independent letter: December 22, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Politicians who are not cricket

Paul Speller in his interview with new Douglas North MHK David Ashford (Examiner, December 13) likened him to the Australian cricketer Michael Bevan in his ‘anorak’ approach to politics.

Actually it should have been Mike Hussey who was nicknamed ‘Mr Cricket’ who infuriated England because they rarely dismissed him.

This cricketing analogy got me thinking about who would be the Geoffrey Boycott ‘you couldn’t get booger aht once he were in’ of Manx politics.

A candidate could be Dominic Delaney , the long-serving, much-pensioned MHK and MLC, who expended much hot air during long tenure in both chambers.

Finally, somewhere in the noughties he ran out of political friends, and even when he was the only candidate for the Legislature failed to get sufficient votes.

Amid many recriminations about the Manx mafia he took his bat and ball and went home. He next stood in a Douglas West by-election, won the seat and shortly afterwards he wasn’t fighting the seat at the general election.

The Phil Tuffnell Joker award could go to the late John J. Bell known as the ‘court jester’, I believe. I wonder who would take the title of Mr Teflon, aka Ronald Reagan?

John Wright, Bemahague Avenue, Onchan.

It is months, not weeks, to do job

How long ago was it that we were told that the roadworks from Ballabeg through Colby would take seven weeks to complete?

It seems more like seven months! The long suffering public put up with the frustration and disruption far too long. Why did they keep having to re-do work that has already been re-done several times before?

And dare we assume that this time the job is finally finished?

A similar sorry scenario has been played out throughout the island for far too long.

Castletown endured long months of chaos, as did Ramsey, and now Peel, Foxdale and Port Erin are facing the same nightmares.

And what will be the result? No doubt another costly characterless town or village centre, at odds with its surroundings, stripped of its Manxness, bland and badly planned.

Dare we ask if the island will be back to ‘normal’ by TT 2017, that proposed schedules will be adhered to and that this time the results will have been worth all the disruption?

Enough is enough!!

Rosie Scott, Friary Park, Ballabeg.

I’ve been given an extra apology

In my letter published in August 2016 I reported that having received an unreserved apology from the Chief Secretary over the way in which my complaints had been handled by the Cabinet Office this was in stark contrast to the threat then issued by the Cabinet Office to ‘Vexpol’ me – ‘Vexpol’ being Government’s policy on managing vexatious complaints, correspondence and behaviour.

I can now report, however, that I have now received a further unreserved apology, this time from the Cabinet Office’s ‘Disclosing Officer on behalf of the Data Controller, acting as representative Information and Records Officer’, (a longer job title I’ve never come across before) for the inconvenience or misunderstanding caused to me because of their failure to disclose to me in response to a Subject Access Request (‘SAR’) under the Data Protection Act, some 12 items of personal data.

These items had been identified in a complete review of their compliance with my request which they had been required to undertake by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in response to a request for an assessment which I had made to the Information Commissioner.

Curiously, however, the ICO wasn’t so forthcoming with regard to the requirements imposed on the Cabinet Office, because when I asked them whether or not I could assume they had contacted the data controller to request that information relevant to the commissioner’s assessment be provided to him, they replied and said ‘we are unable to let you know what information has been requested’, but they made no mention of the fact that they had already imposed a requirement on the Cabinet Office to carry out the review referred to. How unhelpful is that?

Your readers may be interested to learn, however, that copies of email exchanges were provided to me in response to the review, from an author whose identity and the identities of the other recipients of the email were completely redacted.

It’s a case though of ‘you can run, but you can’t hide’ because I was already in a possession of a full copy of the email exchanges, revealing who they were sent by and who they were copied to, which were provided to me by the Data Protection Supervisor under a request for an assessment under a previous SAR. Given these circumstances I’ve left it to the ICO to decide whether or not the redaction of this document by the Cabinet Office is lawful.

I’ve pointed out also that the redaction of the source of the data, i.e. the identity of the person from whom the data originated, is a breach of section 5(1)(c)(ii) of the Data Protection Act.

I have a feeling that there will be more to run on this.

Trevor Cowin, Poortown Road, Peel.

Praise for all who have treated me

Over the last few years I have increasingly had to call on the services of the NHS.

This includes my recuperation at Noble’s after major heart surgery at the superb Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.

I have used Laxey Surgery, Westview Dental Practice, Ramsey Cottage Hospital, both Minor Injuries Unit and the Blood Clinic, and Noble’s Hospital, including Patient Transfer, Wards 7 and 8, Cardiac Rehab Gym and Clinics, A&E.

With the exception of one senior doctor, who I would not employ in any capacity at the hospital, I have been exceedingly impressed with the excellent standard of the many NHS people that I have been in contact with.

This has gone far beyond the grounds of professional carers.

Even the odd couple who have not particularly impressed were still adequate.

By way of example, last Sunday afternoon I had to go to A&E that was full of people.

As I leaned against the reception desk, the receptionist asked if she could help and I managed to say, ‘I am showing the symptoms of a stroke’ as I had lost the use of part of the left side of my body.

Had this lady moved any faster she would have left scorch marks on the floor!

Within a couple of minutes I was hooked up to an ECG and nurses and a doctor were in attendance.

A radiologist had to be called from home as his colleagues were working flat out on other people. Eventually I was admitted to Ward 7.

During these two days I was helped by a year one student nurse, nurses, porters, doctors, auxiliary staff, physiotherapist, radiologists and ward manager.

Other than a grumpy workman on Ward 7, the sheer professionalism of these people and their care and attitude towards me and my wife was outstanding and a credit to their respective professions.

Paul Chambers, Ballagorry Drive, Maughold.