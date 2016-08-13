Manx Independent letters, August 11, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

----------------------------

The poor quality of Manx driving

On holiday in the island last week I experienced some very poor driving, one in particular on the Andreas Road near Vondy’s.

This involved myself being very dangerously tailgated, by a blue car, possibly a Ford, the situation becoming so unsafe that I felt compelled to pull over and let it pass.

The blue car had children in it, presumably one of them must have been driving as there was no responsible adult on board!

I’ve been driving for over 40 years and I thought I’d seen everything – obviously not.

Michael Ward, Cheadle, Cheshire.

----------------------------

The poor quality of Manx roads

I am developing a left handed crick in my neck which I can only put down to the one to two-foot camber on many of the minor roads.

While left-handers straighten me up, the right-handers and bumps put me back again. Ouch!

While the roads team have demonstrated they can provide true masterclasses in roadbuilding with beautiful rolled tarmac, the mountain course notwithstanding, some of the minor routes are now long overdue some proper attention.

And please, not chips and tar again this time round.

And while on roads, what’s going on with all these new speed limits popping up all over the place? 60, 50, 40...

Everywhere there’s a decent surface.

Strikes me there’s a road safety zealot loose in the roadsigns dept who’s mucking up one of the best known aspects of Manx heritage. Somebody stop him.

Mark Diggle, Bedford (on holiday in the Isle of Man).

----------------------------

Most new jobs in low paid sectors

There should be little surprise that the Cabinet Office found in their recent social attitudes survey that 20 per cent of respondents said they are finding it difficult to cope financially and 31 per cent consider they have become worse off over the past year. (Manx Independen, August 4).

The Cabinet Office also published Isle of Man in Numbers, where it shows that over the past eight to 10 years company income has become the sole provider of GDP growth, personal income generally stagnating at best in real terms.

Other than implying that relatively strong GDP growth, as provided by companies, is not generating personal income growth making an increasing number of households annually poorer as prices continue to rise, there is also a negative impact on income tax revenue and indirect taxation (less money, less consumption, less VAT and duties, etc.)

According to Isle of Man in Numbers 2016 company income as a share of GDP had risen to £2.622 billion 2013/14, providing only £17 million in company tax under the IoM’s zero/10 strategy.

In the same year personal income’s share was £1.334 billion (in real terms less than six years earlier) providing Income Tax revenue of £179 million (10 x company tax), showing the importance of generating personal incomes.

Disappointing tax returns obviously impact on public service provision with annual cuts to welfare etc over the past few ears even as GDP rises. The Isle of Man’s ‘success’ is not recognised by a growing number of Manx households.

The Isle of Man’s total GDP figure, or National Income in 2013/14 was £4.321 billion which equates to around £50,000 per capita, or per every man, woman and child. You might well wonder where your’s is!

Nevertheless, every prospective and defending MHK insist on the need to promote continuous economic growth, that is company growth, in order to provide tax-paying jobs necessary to generate funds to support the vulnerable.

However, this is patently not happening. Most new employment is in the low-income service sector, including zero hours contracts.

In addition, those on low incomes, both in work and benefit claimants recently had to endure a sudden cut in income when personal allowance credit was taken away, £500 for singles and £1,000 couples per annum. Several years ago it had risen to £650 and £1,300 p.a. Most of that was immediately spent in the economy with much of it returned to Treasury through indirect taxation.

It could also be argued that this and other welfare cuts and unfair charges have impinged on the health and well-being of many people with extra costs to social services and an already burdened NHS.

Blame for the cuts is routinely blamed on the Isle of Man’s loss in revenue when the IoM’s previously beneficial VAT arrangement with the UK was modified.

However, without the Isle of Man’s disproportionate share would zero-10 Company Tax have been instigated in the first place?

Is it fair that those on low-incomes should take the brunt of balancing government’s finances so companies can continue to enjoy zero rate company tax?

Finally, thank goodness for the Isle of Man’s pleasant climate and wonderful hills and glens, fertile soil, etc.

This, together with the island’s generous charitable network, with its host of mostly unpaid volunteers, is arguably the reason for many people’s quality of life enhancement rather than government policies in recent years.

C. A. Brown, Colby.

----------------------------

Why should the young save?

Those of us who have saved diligently, worked all our lives and honestly paid our way whilst taking little from the government are heavily penalised as we get older in spite of apparently contributing £40 million into government coffers.

As we become less able to do normal everyday things, once taken for granted, such as shopping, housework, gardening, painting, window cleaning, driving, maintenance, and basic healthcare like hair washing and nail cutting, etc, we keep employment figures up and small businesses going.

Maintaining even a small house becomes very expensive, whilst unable to carry coal and wood for fires necessitates reliance on very expensive central healing.

Those earning £25,000 per year may envy us our hard- earned and wisely invested money.

Think again because the present interest rate of 0.5 per cent would necessitate a capital of £5 million to equal that.]

Just paying our TV licence will take the interest income from £29,000.

Should we need sheltered accommodation or nursing care the cost per week can be in excess of £1,000 according to needs.

Our government pension is taken, along with proceeds from selling the house and any assets or investments we have.

Any shortfall is often needed to be made up by the family. Whereas once the family home could be kept for future generations, now the penalty for passing it on has risen from 10 to allegedly 15 years.There is talk of removing the pensioner’s free bus pass while the free TV licence for the over 75s is also going.

What is the incentive for the younger generation to work and save for the future and subsidise those who do not?

If people stop working or saving, the government would be bankrupted and the results catastrophic. The percentage of beds in the care system paid for by government is already believed to be greater than for those already having to subsidise them.

Being told that it is seldom for more than three years is of no comfort!

Many of us remember rationing which caused severe lack of food, fuel, clothes, health – and loved ones.

Unlike today, they were not easily replaced and we worked hard for and valued them all.

No doubt those making and passing laws have their own situation for the future well covered! Good luck – so did we!

Name and address supplied

----------------------------

No to an elected chief minister

I read with interest and some surprise Harry Galbraith’s comments about the island’s political system in this week’s Examiner.

He suggests that the chief minsiter should be directly elected.

It seems to me that he doesn’t understand what a parliamentary democracy is all about.

An elected head of government is usually called a president.

He or she would have his own mandate and operate outside the parliament, often clashing with it as we’ve seen in the USA and France.

In the Isle of Man, the chief minister is a member of Tynwald and has to be elected by Tynwald rather than the public. This means he or she can be dismissed at any point with a vote of no confidence in Tynwald.

No such luck with a president.

But if the position were an elected one, with its own mandate, we could be in a situation of permanent political logjam.

Israel tried having an elected prime minister. But it was unworkable and that was dropped after five years.

Of all countries, Israel has more experience of unworkable systems than most.

Mr Galbraith praises the ‘English’ system for the voter knowing who the prime minister will be under the party system.

Yet he ignores the fact that in the last month a party leader became prime minister there without a general election.

Since the war Harold Macmillan, Alec Douglas Home, Jim Callaghan, John Major, Gordon Brown and Theresa May became prime minister without fighting a general election as party leader first.

Some did, of course, go on to win an election as party leader afterwards.

It seems to me that Mr Galbraith’s identification of problems with Manx politics has the lack of party politics at its heart rather than anything else.

And that is the real problem with Manx politics. We elect 24 MHKs on separate platforms (apart from the Liberal Vannin candidates).

We can have no idea from that what sort of government we’ll get at the end of the process.

So perhaps we should become a presidency after all. I’m sure Howard Quayle would love to have his face on our bank notes.

Name and address supplied