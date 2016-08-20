Manx Independent letters, August 18, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Wonderful Noble’s Hospital

I have recently come home from Noble’s Hospital after an operation at Aintree University Hospital Liverpool. As I write this letter the surgery was successful. Mr Shutt with his medical skills and brilliant team of very kind nurses of ward 6 and ward 2 couldn’t do enough to help me day or night.

The food was excellent.

Such kindness you would have a job to find anywhere. I was speaking to a man in hospital who was in Noble’s Hospital, he was a sailor who has been in hospitals all over the world. He told me that Noble’s was the best, top of his list.

Also many thanks to A&E for looking after me so soon. We have a wonderful hospital at Noble’s. Mr Quayle, you and your team are doing a wonderful job. Thank you.

Thomas S J Cowell (MBE), West Baldwin, Braddan.

Don’t whinge about Easyjet

I read with some concern the almost continual whingeing, moaning and complaining about recent problems on the Isle of Man-Gatwick service provided by Easyjet.

I am particularly concerned by the noises emanating from Travelwatch (which I believe is an un-elected body charged with matters related to travel to/from the Isle of Man) which indicate a complete lack of knowledge of modern airline operations, and a hankering for the ‘good old days’ of Manx Airlines – days which are long gone and will never return (if, indeed, they were actually as good as some recall?).

So, let’s look at the current airline scene: most are now low-cost, with the exception of mainly national airlines such as BA (though they have been forced to reduce fares to compete).

The main plank of low-cost is high utilisation. So rather than like the good old days, when ‘Gemima’ flew three one-hour hops to Heathrow and back spending about two hours a time on the ground at Isle of Man (hence making any delays which might arise during the day much easier to absorb), the Easyjet aircraft which operates the evening Gatwick-Isle of Man service will have operated several sectors into Europe earlier in the day.

As I recall, the sector immediately before the Isle of Man one is usually to somewhere in Italy or possibly the south of France – and as anyone with any vague knowledge will know, Europe has one of busiest airspaces in the world, leading to almost inevitable delays caused not only by congestion, but also by the European (especially French) disease of strikes and go-slows.

So the chances are that the aircraft will be late arriving at Gatwick, and with the planned short turn-around times of 40 minutes, the chances of it leaving the stand on time at 7pm is remote.

Then, once it does, it suffers from the fact that Gatwick has a single runway, which has to be used for both landings and take-offs. Naturally landings take priority, and unfortunately the period around 7pm/8pm is one of the busiest, so as well as having to wait for a new ‘ATC slot’ (flights are given a short period in which to get airborne in order to slot into Air Traffic Control operations for the journey – usually based on scheduled departure times, and if the slot is missed, another has to be requested and this takes time at busy periods).

Then there is the queue to take-off, in between landings.

Next time you have half an hour to spare Google ‘Planefinder’, pan down to Gatwick and watch proceedings – aircraft usually pop-up just after leaving the stand and you will see them queuing at the end of the runway.

Recently while waiting to collect my daughter I watched the Isle of Man flight, already 35 minutes late leaving the stand, queuing for about 25 minutes before getting airborne. (It got airborne at 8.10pm when the Isle of Man airport website showed it was due here at 8.30pm – they must think it’s Concorde – but that’s another issue!).

As regards recent weeks, a factor seemingly ignored by complainers, is the Isle of Man’s weather.

We seem to have suffered an unusually high amount of fog this year, and because it uses faster jet aircraft, Easyjet’s limits for landing in bad weather are inevitably higher than the airlines which use turbo-prop aircraft (Flybe, Stobart, BA, Citywing).

Other factors include Ronaldsway opening hours: normally the airport closes at 8.15pm, and as far as I know, whilst airlines can request extensions, these have to be paid for by the airline.

I don’t know what the charge is but if you think about overtime pay for controllers, fire service, baggage handlers, security, management (unless they go home anyway!) then the charge is unlikely to be cheap.

In ‘the good old days’, when fares were (in some cases much) higher, these costs could be absorbed, but in today’s low-cost climate the additional costs will soon eat into any profits.

Then there is the matter of the legal limit on crew hours (obviously there for safety reasons) – these limits apply not just to flying time but total hours on duty; delays can obviously eat into these hours and airlines cannot afford to have spare crew sitting around ‘just in case’.

In regard to Easyjet, we should be grateful to them.

When Flybe pulled out of Gatwick, leaving the Isle of Man with potentially just the then limited service from Easyjet, there was no rush of airlines offering to take on the route, and we were lucky that they did agree to expand their services.

If we continue to moan, groan and generally disparage the airline it is quite possible they will re-consider their position and, if they pull out, we would be left with only one route to London – BA’s limited service to London City

Is that really what we want?

There is no indication that any other airline would leap in to replace them, and indeed, given how busy Gatwick has become, it is unlikely slots would be available.

I’ve read again that we should have control over services from/to UK – forget it – it ain’t gonna happen. The UK Government cannot even decide where to site a new runway (given the above comments Gatwick must, surely have one?) and has shown absolutely no interest in protecting so called ‘lifeline services’ to other parts of the UK – given the other problems they have at the moment that’s not going to change.

And before someone comes up with the brainwave idea of setting up our own airline ‘like Guernsey’, be aware – the Guernsey paper is full of complaints about the recent service provided by ‘their’ airline Aurigny to/from ….lo and behold, Gatwick – delays and cancellations all the time!

OK – no one likes travel delays, least of all me, but better to get there late than not at all.

Traveller, name and address supplied.

Why buses were nationalised

I haven’t had the opportunity to review Richard Davis’ new book on Isle of Man Road Services, but let me give you a slightly different perspective on the demise of the company in 1976 from that conveyed in your article (Manx Independent, August 11, p32).

I was heavily involved having recently taken office as Clerk of Tynwald and therefore the executive of the Tynwald Steering Committee on Transport charged with negotiating the acquisition of the island’s two ageing bus fleets.

The Road Services Company, a subsidiary of the Railway Company may well have been run efficiently, but it was in a very poor financial state.

Its only modern buses were five Leyland National single deckers acquired with government subsidies, and it was operating at a significant loss.

The Douglas Corporation’s undertaking was in a similarly parlous state.

Government resolved to acquire both undertakings to ensure a continued service on the island, having been advised that neither undertaking could continue to trade.

My advice to the Tynwald committee was to allow both operations to fold, buy up the buses which were very venerable (even if interesting to transport buffs!) and start a new consolidated operation.

The committee preferred to buy both undertakings as going concerns, paying, in my view, much too high a price.

The major beneficiaries were the Railway Company shareholders who received a capital distribution, from memory, of quite generous proportions!

Thus began government’s ownership of the island’s bus services, which have continued to prove a costly public service, particularly in recent years.

Perhaps a salutary lesson to Tynwald members to steer clear of running transport undertakings!

There is an interesting footnote – the Tynwald committee assumed it would also be acquiring the horse trams, but was told in no uncertain terms, that these were not for sale as they were making money.

How times have changed.

Robert Quayle, Former Clerk of Tynwald