Manx Independent letters: August 4, 2016

Bring in deer to let tourists shoot

It the first time I have been back here in years and I was struck by general lack of progress for younger people.

A quarter of the housing seems for sale (for more than it’s worth) and another quarter is returning to ramshackle ruins.

Strikes me the finance bubble is waning.

The Isle of Man Government could do worse for limited budgets than relax Stalinist planning rules and back government loans to refurbish and re-use existing structures for local people and businesses.

Especially when considering many of the million pound ‘Hot Fuzz’ monstrosities going up in breeze block and chipboard.

Another thought...

Sheep on upland grazing might be reconsidered.

Rather than bother with a few hundred scrawny arthritic sheep taking the uplands, how about restocking with roe and fallow deer, maybe a few red too.

A few birch and larch would improve cover. Like Scotland, deer can be offered to sportsmen for between £500 to £1,000 a pop, plus provide off season demand to other businesses.

M Diggle, Lhen Bridge

Editor’s note: The island has lost a lot of larch trees in recent years because of the disease phytophthora ramorum.

Gay couple can come to island

We now come to the Isle of Man for our summer holidays with our adopted son to enjoy the wonders of the island.

Before [as a gay couple] we always feared being prosecuted or thrown in jail for loving each other and being a couple.

I came to the Isle of Man each year for summer for 45 years but was always too ashamed to say I was gay!

Name and address withheld

The destruction of ‘bunny ears’

For years the Manx and our few tourists have enjoyed the simple pleasure of driving down the Ballamodha Straight and admiring the fantastic fuchsia and ‘bunny ears’ (opuntia microdasys var. albispina) display between mid-July and October.

In fact nearly 20 years ago, a client of mine, dying of cancer, flew over specially and asked me to drive him up and down the straight so he could soak in the beauty. It was part of his bucket list.

So tell me why have the ‘Dept of Destruction’ have seen fit, come July in the last few years, to move in their overzealous hedge cutters to reduce this magnificent eight- to 10-week natural display into bare brown branches and have eradicated nearly 70 per cent of the ‘Bunny Ears’?

P Rupert Cottrell, Arbory Road, Castletown

Read more about ‘original sin’

I sympathise with Doug Clark’s concern that his eight-year-old niece was recently told at school that she and her classmates were imbued with ‘original sin’, as per the traditional interpretation of certain Biblical verses including Romans 5:12,14 and 1 Cor 15:22.

Arguably, the Romans quote actually seems to belie the doctrine of original sin, since it mentions the existence of righteous souls (Abraham, Moses, etc?) who did not sin.

Anyway, for Mr Clark and anyone else that might be interested, a comprehensive elucidation of this and other difficult Biblical concepts including the Atonement and Resurrection can be found in ‘Abdu’l-Bahá’s “Some Answered Questions” (1918) - available via Amazon and in the multi-volume http://bahai-education.org/ocean free download.

Name and address supplied