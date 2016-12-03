Manx Independent letters: December 1, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Thank you for coming to my aid

On November 25 I had an appointment on Douglas prom.

I arrived a little early so decided to have a walk.

On turning to go back, I fell.

Four young men were following me, they stopped, offered help and showed great concern. I asked for help getting up, and the next moment I was floating into the air – I wish they were there always to help me up.

Then a lady came to me, asked me where I was going and insisted she gave me a lift. She had three young babies strapped in the back seat, and still had time to pull off the road and come to offer help.

She insisted on taking me to where I was going, and came in with me to make sure I got help.

Where anywhere else would this kindness happen?

The Isle of Man is a great place to live – I thank all of you.

Ruth Whetstone, Castletown.

Let us ban bags like Gambia does

I am a frequent visitor to The Gambia in West Africa, which is the poorest country on that continent.

For the past two years there has been a ban on plastic bags.

Surely it would be easy for us to do the same?

But please no lengthy and expensive consultations costing money.

Just do it and no three day debate on the matter. Less waffle and more action.

Peter E Russell, Woodville Terrace, Douglas.