Manx Independent letters: December 8, 2016

Parents should keep test choice

The Manx Independent reported (Thursday, November 24, page four) how a local pressure group called ‘Don’t Screen Us Out’ was calling on the Manx government to revoke its recent decision to offer pregnant women the option of a non-invasive pre-natal screening test (NIPT).

The test is capable of identifying – with 99 per cent accuracy – whether or not the potential baby is likely to have Down’s Syndrome, thus allowing the woman to consider additional confirmatory testing and/or termination of her pregnancy to avoid the birth of a child with what most people reasonably consider significant disability.

One can only guess at their motivation, but apparently they want to deprive all prospective parents of ‘the choice to not give birth to an ill or disabled child’ in order to accommodate the group’s wish that such children should continue to be born.

One must have some justification before publicly questioning the views and wishes of a group that includes parents of disabled children, a group that understandably and legitimately attracts considerable sympathy and support.

But in this case, their group has chosen to initiate a challenge to the legitimate rights of others: specifically, those who desire the benefits of a valuable new screening test and who do not wish to be forced to give birth to disabled children.

Logically, ‘Don’t Screen Us Out’ must realise they are seeking to infringe the rights of a large proportion of prospective parents, since they say routine availability of such pre-natal testing is likely ‘to lead to an increase in the number of terminations of children with Down’s Syndrome’ as evidenced by the example of Iceland, where reportedly ‘since the test was introduced all foetuses with the syndrome are terminated’.

In other words – unless potential parents are prevented from having the new test – many would choose it and, guided by the result, consider termination.

Of course, the Manx government is not proposing that this or any other test, or the termination of any pregnancy, should be compulsory. Prospective parents will retain the choice to decline any test and any treatment, and indeed to give birth to disabled children if they so choose.

Health Minister Kate Beecroft should politely stand firm on the Manx government’s proper decision to offer the new test to those who choose it, confident that their decision will be quietly supported by a majority of society as a humane use of valuable science to advance individual and societal happiness.

Dependencies must collaborate

At the end of last week, I had the pleasure of attending the inaugural dinner of the Friends of the British Overseas Territories (FOTBOT) in London.

Those present included UK, Commonwealth, Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies politicians as well as a number of members and friends of FOTBOT.

FOTBOT is a charitable organisation set up to promote, support and increase awareness of the British Overseas Territories. It has also encompassed the British Crown Dependencies, to bring about wider co-ordination of mutual needs and objectives.

As such, there is a Crown Dependencies member of the Committee, Joseph Baker, a lawyer from Jersey.

Speakers at the event included Philip Smith,( FOTBOT chief executive), Albert Poggio, OBE,( UK-Gibraltar Representative), James Cleverly, MP, and Andrew Rosindell, MP.

Andrew is well known in the Crown Dependencies. He is joint chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Channel Islands Group and chair of the United Kingdom-Isle of Man (Manx) All Party Parliamentary Group. He is also chair of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories All-Party Parliamentary Group. He sits on the FOTBOT Committee and has many other Parliamentary and other positions associated with the British Overseas Territories.

There were no politicians from Guernsey and Jersey at this particular event, although they have attended FOTBOT events at the UK Party political conferences I have been to. However, it was a privilege to meet the Hon Stephan Rodan, President of Tynwald, the Isle of Man Parliament ( the oldest continuous in the world) at the event.

Apart from the three Crown Dependencies of Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man, there are 16 British Overseas Territories.

These are: Anguilla, Ascension, Akrotiri and Dhekelia, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Virgin Islands, British Indian Ocean Territory, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, Tristan da Cunha, Turks and Caicos Islands, St Helena, and South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands.

The Crown Dependencies are just under 300 square miles with a population of approximately 150,000, whilst the British Overseas Territories are 667,000 square miles with a population of 250,000 people. ( Although the British Antarctic Territory makes up 660,000 of those square miles).

One of the speakers at the event, James Cleverly, MP, spoke of the new opportunities for the British Overseas and Dependent Territories as a result of the recent Brexit vote in the UK.

It is perhaps a good time for an evaluation of the constitutional relationships with the UK and looking for the best ways of strengthening such ties for the future, in a way which benefits all, economically and politically.

The message from this event was that co-operation between the all the British Overseas Territories and the Crown Dependencies can only be beneficial for our collective and individual interests.

Anthony Webber, Elected Member of Guernsey States, 1991-2004, Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories political commentator.