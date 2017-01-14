Manx Independent letters: January 12, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

------------------------

Why no signal is so bad for me

My decision to write has come about since my landline broke.

I realised then how vulnerable I am with very little mobile signal.

I have a heart condition, balance problems and chronic nerve pain.

So what does this have to do with a mobile signal, you may ask.

I have to carry a phone with me all the time for fear of a fall, or my heart problem exacerbating, and needing emergency treatment.

At all times the mobile signal in Governor’s Hill is deplorable and sometimes there is no signal at all.

Many times I have had to go into the garden to get a signal. So what if I have no signal and I fall, or need to call someone in an emergency?

It happened last year when I fell in the street and broke several bones in my arm and had concussion.

I had no signal to call for help. There were no neighbours around to help.

I had to stumble back to my house to call for help on my landline!

Manx Telecom and Sure have attempted to introduce new masts to enable a better signal, but some people complained they are not in keeping with the environment.

They look like a tree – and one was going to be positioned in a field!

How is that not in keeping?

I just hope that the people who object on these grounds never get into a situation where they need help and are unable to use their mobiles due to no signal.

Please can someone help with this ongoing situation

Carol Edwards, Abbeyfields, Douglas.

------------------------

The EU is like Nazi Germany

Though Isle of Man did not have a say in the Brexit referendum and would have been unlikely to influence the UK vote overall we are inevitably affected.

I was six years old at the start of the Second World War but living in a major industrial English city soon came to have a clear grasp of the process that developed, helped by high explosives, incendiary bombs, many deaths and maimings, destruction of property and more.

After going to aid our Treaty ally Poland, we spent two years standing alone with the then Empire and Commonwealth before the USA joined the party by virtue of an ill-considered attack by Japan at Pearl Harbor.

During that two-year period, a significant number of appeasing UK politicians pushed the benefits of doing a deal with the main European aggressor before wiser and braver opinions prevailed.

In the meantime the central European aggressor occupied around a dozen other countries to tap their resources with a view to increasing their ability to wage war against the UK and destroy it as a democracy.

Fast forward to today and suddenly I am 81 years old. What do I see?

An aggressive central European power that has effectively absorbed 26 other countries that are to be ruled by a non-elected gang and a rubber-stamp Parliament, with the UK firmly in the gunsights.

And, what a surprise. The power-hungry central European power is the same one that created the Second World War. How on earth did this happen?

Lies, deceit, propaganda – or as we say in this new world, ‘mis-selling’. We were sold a Common Market by a gang dedicated to winning the war that was lost.

Their aim was a United States of Europe dominated by one powerful country and creating a non-democratic multi-national political grouping to override any expression of choice made by the ordinary people of the individual countries, for whom they have complete contempt.

As in 1939 there is a significant number of people in each of the governments and bureaucracies who like this new order.

To sweep the board they allowed countries to join who did not even meet the criteria and the resulting mess is now clear to see.

I am proud and heartened that the UK decided to stand up, as they did nearly 80 years ago.

Typically, the Remainers are trying to overturn a democratic vote even if they damage the viability of the UK in the process. A referendum is a rare thing in the UK as it is a clear expression of the will of the majority and crosses party political boundaries. Probably that is why it is rare. This referendum was validated by a high turnout so is even more significant.

The Brexit referendum not only chose independence but also demonstrated that support for the EU was centred mostly in London, Cardiff and Edinburgh and consisted of the new unelected political aristocracy who have their eyes on power, privilege, pay, pensions and whatever else they can grab.

They lied to get it started and are now lying, cheating, denigrating and scheming to overturn the will of the UK majority.

The litany of threats and punishment is clear evidence of the impossibility of staying married to such appalling partners.

The Isle of Man is not at the table but it will not hurt to try to support those in the UK who voted for exit and should be respected.

We are not immune.

The great irony is that the UK stood alone for over two years fighting hard to maintain the freedom of the separate European countries. What on earth do they teach today on the history of the last two centuries?

A K Webb, Manor Park, Onchan.

------------------------

Thanks to my optometrist

I wish to thank Mrs Patricia Wild, optometrist, for her thoughtfulness in phoning me on the evening of January 9 to let me know that the photos she had received of my eyes showed no evidence of AMD .

I do think this showed extraordinary kindness since she knew that I would be worried. I do think we are very lucky to have such a dedicated professional here in the Isle of Man. Such caring, over and above the call of duty, is quite amazing and I am very grateful. So a big thank you to Patricia Wild.

Betty Comish, Glentramman, Lezayre.