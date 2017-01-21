Manx Independent letters: January 19, 2017

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

-------------------------

A solution to four prom problems

Just for a bit of fun - I have found a 1903 postcard which could solve at least four problems in one go.

The repairs to the promenade were obviously carried out about 115 years ago and all one needs are three men, a horse and a heavy roller.

Obviously there was less traffic back then so all traffic should be diverted for the duration of the repairs.

The whole of the promenade could be completed quicker by using more people and resources, and therefore the solution to the four problems.

a) Actual repairs to be carried out and no more need for long debates.

b) Employment for those who are out of work.

c) Exercise for the horses that cannot walk up and down with the trams whilst repairs are underway.

d) Employment for the heavy rollers owned by cricket clubs on the island which are redundant for many months of the year.

Perhaps the above ideas could be submitted to the relevant ministers and authorities and their replies should be received (preferably on postcards only).

Chris Hobdell, Douglas

-------------------------

Questions about livestock travel

I was sorry to hear about the 12-hour boat journey on Friday, January 6, which resulted in the Ben My Chree being unable to dock at Heysham due to fog.

The passengers on board must have been so frustrated at having to return to the island.

I was horrified to hear however that there was a truck load of sheep on board that evening on their way to be slaughtered in the UK.

It is my understanding that the law states that livestock travelling on a journey for longer than eight hours must be rested/given water.

The fact that these sheep must have been on the truck for around 14 hours is totally unacceptable from an animal welfare perspective. Who is responsible for the suffering of these animals?

I feel there are questions that need to be answered by the government about this unfortunate event:

Did the sheep have access to water on the journey? I believe they are ‘packed tightly’ so that they cannot move around in order to minimise the risk of injury.

What happened to the sheep on their return to the island?

Were they checked by the government vet and unloaded as soon as possible?

What are the regulations (if any) to ensure that the sheep had been rested after their ordeal before being transported for the second time? Did they travel the next day?

The shipment of livestock is at the discretion of the Master of the ship but how often is livestock turned away due to an adverse weather forecast which could cause additional suffering?

How far were the sheep destined to travel when they reached Heysham and would they have been unloaded that night or kept on the truck until the following morning?

As I understand it, the ‘eight-hour journey rule’ starts when the first sheep is loaded and finishes when the last sheep is unloaded.

Which government body checks that this rule is being adhered to? How do we ensure that this rule is adhered once the animals are in the UK?

It is well documented that animals suffer greatly when being transported for many hours and this unfortunate example strengthens the argument that animals reared for meat on the Isle of Man should be slaughtered on the Isle of Man.

Subjecting animals to long, stressful journeys just to be slaughtered is totally unacceptable and unnecessary in what we like to call a caring society.

Why can’t the Isle of Man Government take a stance and make it compulsory for Manx farmers to have their animals slaughtered at the Isle of Man abattoir?

This ruling would make economic sense. Farmers receive generous subsidies from the government (i.e. the tax payer) and the abattoir is also subsidised by the taxpayer.

What benefits are there for the local economy and the Manx tax payer if many of our animals are being sent away for slaughter?

I understand that the farmers can get paid more for an animal in the UK but should they have this choice when they are receiving the subsidies and if there is unnecessary suffering involved? I know there are several Isle of Man farmers who will only have their animals slaughtered on the island out of compassion for the animals.

The Isle of Man cannot afford to lose the abattoir as the consequences for the island’s farm animals would be dire. There are many campaigners in the UK and further afield lobbying for a ban on long distance journeys for animal slaughter and if this happens in the future, it will be essential for the Isle of Man to have its own abattoir.

Name and address supplied

-------------------------

Thanks to the staff on ward 2

I had to go into Noble’s Hospital on Thursday, January 12, and I was in Noble’s as a patient on Friday, January 13, and came home to Kings Reach care home on the following Saturday.

I want to thank the paramedics who took me from Kings Reach to Noble’s and the staff in A&E. In particular, I’d like to thank a doctor called Abdul, who exchanged jokes, and there was me, ill!

I had to have x-rays and whoever took me to the x-ray department was so kind to me.

I then went to ward two.

As I have been in ward two so many times, the nurses know me. They were all absolutely fabulous and looked after me.

On Friday morning a consultant surgeon came to see me. I want to say a special thank you to him and his team.

I want to thank the desk on ward two because they arranged a taxi for me to come home on Saturday.

I also want to thank the taxi driver but I don’t know the name of the company.

I really can’t say a big enough thank you to everyone that helped me.

Mary Koster-Saelle (aged 85), Kings Reach care home, Ramsey