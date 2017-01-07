Manx Independent letters: January 5, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

-------------------------

My thanks to restaurant

I’d like to say a big thank you to Leonardo’s restaurant, Castletown, for the wonderful Christmas meal they provided, free, for those of us on our own. Much appreciated and a lovely gesture. Staff were marvellous.

Well done Leonardo’s.

Happy Day Out, Name and address supplied

-------------------------

Problem is much greater than said

I refer to the article in this week’s Manx Independent in which a taxi driver (Mr Douglas) complains about illegally parked cars, specifically in taxi ranks.

I have long held the view that double yellow lines are nothing more than a use of paint on the Isle of Man, and the problem is far greater than Mr Douglas decribes.

I am perhaps uniquely placed to comment as I am both a taxi operator (taxi.im), on the Isle of Man Transport casual bus driver list and clerk to Marown Commissioners – all very part-time jobs.

These views are, however, personal.

Firstly, I need to comment on a complaint that Mr Douglas makes about buses not pulling into the bus stop at Ridgeway Street.

They do not because they cannot: the stop cannot be accessed on a straight approach from turing right from Lord Street and the bollards prevent the bus coming in at an angle from getting any closer.

That bus stop is poorly located, and the solution, if there is one, to prevent the bus stop blocking the road is either to remove the bus stop or prevent parking on that section of Ridgway Street.

Also, with my bus driver perspective, often a bus cannot get to some of the promenade bus stops due to parked taxis! I think of the ones outside the Regency Hotel and Jaks in particular.

Other vehicles also offend here and elsewhere.

I have great sympathy with Mr Douglas’s poor response from police and Department of Infrastructure.

Driving a bus through Peel can be difficult. Last time I did so, I counted eight cars parked on the double yellow lines in Christian Street, Derby Road and Church Street.

There is a chippy on the corner of Church Street and another fast food shop on Christian Street.

Often (it has happened to me three times in the past couple of months), the bus cannot get round and it is necessary to sound the horn to get the car driver, usually in the chippy) to move his vehicle.

This is not always done with good grace.

I have even encountered a vehicle parked on Derby Road preventing the bus from turning right from Church Street to the stance – and this is right outside Peel police station!

What are Peel Commissioners doing about it?

Do they not have a town warden? Have they not complained to the police about it?

Can their town warden be empowered to issue parking tickets?

Or perhaps the police can, given that the problems in Peel are all within 100 yards of the police station there!

Also in Castletown: as a Douglas cabbie, your correspondent probably has little or no experience of Arbory Street, Union Street and Malew Street, where double yellow lines are also disregarded.

In Crosby, the commissioners caused double yellow lines to be painted at the end of Reayrt ny Chrink outside the Crosby Hotel to prevent users of the pub from parking in the street.

Amazingly, these worked, but the lines have now faded and the police have told the commissioners tht they cannot enforce the no waiting order if the lines are not clear.

The Department of Infrastructure, despite persistent letters right up to the (previous) minister, cannot or will not repaint the lines and so dangerous parking is taking place there again.

In my opinion, and particularly in Peel, the police need to be ruthless in dealing with the flouting of the parking restrictions which have been placed there for a reason after all, which causes such difficulty for the bus service, taxi operators, emergency services and just other road-users.

Only by being thus doing this can the problem be addressed.

Ian Maule, Station Road, Ballasalla