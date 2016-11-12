Manx Independent letters: November 10, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Money in bank is not really yours

The European Bank Resolution Recovery Directive (EBRRD) sounds pretty dry and uninteresting doesn’t it?

It’s also known more commonly as a ‘Bail In’ and it’s already at a bank near you.

What it means, in simple terms, is that the money you deposit with a bank then ceases to belong to you. You then become an unsecured creditor of that bank.

The EBRRD allows any bank which gets into serious financial difficulty, like Northern Rock for instance, instead of asking the government to bail them out can now take funds directly from their depositors/creditors, i.e. you and me.

This has already been done in Cyprus and Austria. In Austria up to 54 per cent of the deposits were removed in April 2016. The bank was the Heta Asset Resolution bank.

This does not just apply to cash deposits, it also includes bond holders.

I did write to my bank with a few simple questions when I first became aware of the EBRRD, they took 11 weeks to reply.

The essential response from them was a refusal to answer any of the questions!

Similar legislation has already been passed in the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. I believe the European rules were brought in around January 2016, my bank did not inform me of this, did yours?

Now that the banks have carte blanche to raid your deposits if they hit stormy financial waters, shouldn’t they have had an obligation to inform us of this dramatic change in the relationship between the banks and their clients?

Make no mistake, these changes have huge implications. As an example, what if your bank hits a financial wall at the same you deposit the funds from the sale of your property? Your property would become worth between 10 per cent and 50 per cent less after you sold it.

We live in interesting times.

Paul Michaels, Cronk-y-Voddy.

Benefits of free travel for OAPs

I noted from quotes in the press by some politicians and members of the public (via email) that there is the perception that pensioners should be liable for a charge on train and tram journeys.

However, they all seem to be focusing on perceived short-term cost savings.

The bigger picture should, however, be considered. That is that free travel will encourage the elderly to get out and about, potentially enhancing their mental and physical well-being leading to savings in social care and health costs, enough that could more than negate any perceived short-term financial gains.

Many pensioners who travel on public transport, trains, trams or buses, are of low-income on a single state pension, unable to afford regular paying trips. They are unlikely to run a car, may not even be able to drive and incidentally have limited access to a computer with little inclination to email the newspaper.

Hence the predominance of emails published in the local press supporting a charge on the trains.

Most pensioners on the Isle of Man might appear to put up with whatever’s thrown at them with little apparent protest to the punitive cuts and charges over the past few years eroding into their incomes even as the Manx economy is supposedly thriving if GDP growth figures are taken at face value – £50,000 per capita GDP seems a fictional figure to most on the Isle of Man.

However, MHKs should be aware that the growing grey population are more likely to get out and vote than other age groups. Maybe that’s why some established MHKs struggled in the latest election, with some losing out.

Promisingly, it didn’t take long for the new government to reverse the TV licence policy for the over 75s instigated by the previous regime – let’s hope this is an enlightened move by an administration with an awareness that those on low-incomes, old and younger alike in work or out of work, are finding it increasingly harder to cope financially.

Finally the charging of over 60s on the buses between 4pm and 5.30pm doesn’t seem to have been well-thought out. It has resulted in a sometimes stressful inconvenience to pensioners rather than the said purpose of freeing up seats in the rush hour and saving money.

Although there is some justification in charging working over 60s catching the bus between 4pm and 5.30pm from Douglas, why should it also apply to those catching the bus throughout the island during these hours?

The large majority are not workers but pensioners on a single state pension being on half-empty buses. It’s simply an irritation as they attempt to comply with the free fare hours, again unable to afford regular paying rips.

I have sent a similar letter to the Tynwald Select Committee, and particularly hope they take account of my point that stress-free, multipack choice free public transport travel is likely to enhance well-being resulting in potential savings to our social welfare and health costs of a growing older population.

C A Brown, Colby.

Get on with work on promenade

I am not very pleased over this matter [Douglas promenade roadworks]. It doesn’t make sense at all two parts of the prom are to be worked on shortly .

Why doesn’t the government bring over a company from across to carry out the works that are so badly needed and finish the whole prom instead because of the expense?

This is only a temporary measure because all the work has to be lifted up again. How crazy is this at such a cost?

Islanders are sick to death seeing our lovely roads and markings going into shambles because thought is not good enough with the powers that be. Come on now – think, think, think. It’s our money at the end of the day that’s paying for this, and we’re suffering with the conditions on a daily basis .

Even holidaymakers suffer seeing all this. When you look at parts of the prom it is evident nothing as been done moving the patches from when the hotels were sectioned off during World War Two for the internees.

Please sort it out sensibly.

JB Finnerty, Harbour Road, Onchan.

Strange decision on ice rink tent

I read the above headline ‘Ice rink will go ahead’ in the Courier of October 28 with almost weary resignation.

When will the planning authority stop making these strange decisions?

Is it because they are just out of touch with the general population, do they dwell in a parallel universe?

Or maybe they don’t get out very often. Whatever the reasons, some of them take some believing.

Not long ago it was fine to build an enormous brown wooden box on an Onchan housing estate, (I believe it is an individual’s private gym) but when it comes to a marquee on a piece rough grassland, that’s just not on, it evidently ‘represents unwarranted development in the countryside’ and raised concerns about car usage and noise levels.

The marquee is next to a very large car park and 200 metres away from the nearest house!

Stephen Bradley said: ‘Tynwald Mills were disappointed by the decision.’

Stephen isn’t alone, some 9,000 people who came last year and an awful of the rest of the island’s population will be angry at the threat to this and any other chance for harmless entertainment.

The government trumpets ‘Giving people the room to flourish’. Well go on, give them room. We now have a new government, let’s have a new way of thinking to go with it.

Michael Rodger, Victoria Road, Castletown.

Confused over border changes

I have had in front of me two official poll cards.

One was for the House of Keys general election in September and the other is from Onchan Commissioners inviting me to take part in a village by-election. I am, of course, confused.

Last summer I was informed that I was no longer part of Onchan, Tynwald having approved the alteration of the electoral boundary which now put me in the sheading of Garff. I wasn’t happy but had to comply with the will of Tynwald Court.

There are here some unanswered questions. Garff is made up of the parishes of Lonan and Maughold.

By moving the electoral boundary, did Tynwald in effect move the Lonan parish boundary as well?

Am I now a resident of Lonan parish? I believe I am.

How can a Lonan resident take part in another constituency election?

Wouldn’t it be illegal? Also, if Onchan Commissioners send me a rate demand, wouldn’t that be illegal too?

Many people are affected by the electoral boundary change and I feel Tynwald did not think it through properly.

If I was not classified as a Lonan resident just how legal was the general election?

What do your other affected residents think?

Can we now expect to pay Lonan Parish rates?

Bob Quayle, Little Mill Road, Onchan.

Editor’s note: The constituency boundaries of the House of Keys changed at the last election to give every constituency two seats. That meant part of onchan was merged into Garff. It had no bearing on local authority areas.

Are pupils taught about exorcism?

Mental health problems affect about one in 10 children and young people.

They include depression, anxiety and conduct disorder, and are often a direct response to what is happening in their lives.

I thought of this when my nine-year-old niece told me she had learned in school about the Christian idea of ‘demonic possession’ – specifically, Jesus’s ‘exorcism’ of the Gerasene demoniac (Mark 5:1-17).

The New Testament contains more than 20 references to Jesus casting out spirits – so he clearly did believe in it – as does Pope Francis.

Christians believe that Jesus had an absolute general wish to do good to people in every situation.

Unfortunately, this wish runs counter to what we think of as morally good behaviour.

For, in each situation, Jesus had to determine what would in fact most benefit his fellow human beings. The first sufferer was justice.

For example, in the Gadarene swine story, Jesus felt positive benevolence towards the demons (Matthew 8:29-32).

But his benevolence went too far as justice was undermined. Jesus could have disposed of those demons in any way he chose.

His totally immoral choice was to cast them into a herd of 2,000 innocent pigs, which then ran down a hill and into the lake and drowned.

The innocent pig-farmers were thereby deprived of their livelihood.

My niece Google-mapped Gerasa and discovered that it is 30 miles south south-east of the lake. ‘That’s a pretty big jump for those pigs!’ she said.

On October 10, in Frankfurt, five members of a family, all Christians, went on trial charged with beating and suffocating a 41-year-old woman to death in an attempted exorcism to ‘cast out demons’.

Do our schools really teach intellectually vulnerable children the Christian demonic-possession theory of mental illness and exorcism as its cure?

Doug Clark, Hildesley Road, Douglas.