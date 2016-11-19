Manx Independent letters: November 17, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Don’t give govt key to secrets

Copy of letter to every MHK and MLC about a proposal to set up a ‘citizen database.’

Petitioners were asked to read a detailed argument before signing the petition.

In just six days we have achieved over 100 signatures from informed members of the public. By contrast, the public consultation to the Children Bill 2010 received 76 responses after a six week consultation, and the Minister then cancelled the Bill.

The response to the petition shows that there will be considerable public opposition to any form of centralised Citizen Database.

Also, please see the political comment in the Isle of Man Examiner raising concerns that our select committee system appears compromised.

Finally, see the letter from Alan Croll (also in the Examiner) pointing out that we already have the Residence Act if a name and address register was ever needed.

November’s Tynwald contains a report on the Jury system. Many Manx residents aren’t on the electoral roll, so can’t be called for jury service. The committee proposes a ‘compulsory database’ of all adults fit for jury service.

But, and it’s a big but, civil servants have slyly hijacked this proposal and Tynwald has also being asked to agree to ‘an overarching citizens’ database’. They want our private information on child benefit, housing, work permits, library membership, etc, to be linked in one database...and to make it a condition of using a public service that you are on the database. No electronic ID – no service.

Civil servants want to log people who are medically unfit for jury service.

The Cabinet Office would want to know, for example, of a mother who was unfit due to post natal depression.

But if that mother was, for her own private reasons, not on the database, where would she stand?

Social services could, say, judge her unfit and remove her children but she, having no electronic ID, would not be able to get help from her GP.

We are to be coerced on to the database via the carrot and the stick.

Such ‘voluntary compulsion’ makes life easy for government – but flies in the face of British and Manx social, political and legal tradition.

It erodes your individual choice and makes for authoritarian and controlling regimes. Having our identity checked by officials would become part of Manx life. This is a profound cultural change and something we shouldn’t let happen. We should not give strangers in government the key to our private lives.

This mechanism for recording and reporting almost all significant civil acts, including our health, civil servants would gain powers to intervene in the daily lives of Manx residents easily and extensively.

Control of all our personal information on the database passes from the individual to State. Government would, in reality, own the electronic ID and could easily reserve the power to cancel it, thus locking people out of services.

The Isle of Wight Council runs a central database.

In 2008 Elizabeth Dove (a pseudonym) saw her GP to ask what could be done about her depression. Some time later Dove had a dispute with her local council, a matter entirely unrelated to her health.

Pursuing her complaint to the Isle of Wight Council, she submitted a request under the Data Protection Act to be sent all the information the authority held on her. To her dismay, she received sensitive data from her GP health records.

It came from officials at the local council’s housing department – with whom she had the dispute.

It turns out that her health data was held on a joint council and primary care trust system ‘Swift’.

She hadn’t consented to her health records being shared with the local council.

GPs across England routinely share mental health data with primary care trusts which share it with thousands of local council staff.

GP Paul Cundy says the case of Elizabeth Dove is an ominous warning for the sharing of Summary Care Records data under ‘implied consent’.

So what starts out as a simple list of people ends up as the ‘overarching database’ that can be used to monitor our personal lives.

Do you trust government with your data?

Based on my experience, I don’t.

Centralised data is a single target for hackers, and we all know how many ‘accidents’ our government has had already. Hackers usually get through, and will this time get all our information.

The select committee ignores human rights issues.

A government must ask us every single time it wants to use our data. Other countries, including Scotland, ignored this and are now having to do a U-turn and stop sharing family information without consent.

Don’t let this be a ‘done deal’ – it will affect Manx residents’ lives immeasurably. The Cabinet Office has already prepared a detailed policy for Tynwald to approve in December.

Our newly-elected Tynwald, comprised of politicians who never proposed anything like this, will be expected to rubber stamp the database.

They can refuse, of course. The question is :will they? Tell them not to – sign the petition today!

Cat Turner, Douglas

The bishop was more to blame

Your article (Manx Independent, November 10) should not be allowed to pass without comment.

It is natural for the archbishop to show his support for one of his appointments.

But criticism of the bishop and archdeacon was not unjustified even if Dr Gomes, like any of us, was not without blame (see John 8.7 ‘let him who is without sin first cast the stone’).

The disciplinary procedure used is appropriate for major offences by clergy, yet, as far as I am aware, it was not used in two serious cases in the diocese which involved the misappropriation of funds and sexual misconduct; the action heard recently was about offences committed by Dr Gomes which were of a relatively trivial nature inappropriate for such proceedings; and took a year to be heard and cost the diocese a considerable sum.

The disagreements between the bishop and Dr Gomes seem to stem from antipathy motivated by jealousy of a successful ministry filling his church with a vibrant congregation of all ages, and preaching week after week sermons of a quality which I have never experienced elsewhere.

To imply that the outcome of the undefended tribunal justifies the conduct of the bishop and archdeacon is misleading; the disagreements should never have gone so far, and both sides have a share of the blame for this; but the greater share of the blame must fall on the bishop who let it get out of hand.

The consequence has been a schism, with the new Anglican church of St Augustine outside the diocese, attracting weekly numbers not matched by any Church of England in the island.

We now await a new bishop who must heal the divisions and be a pastor who knows how to nurture his clergy and bring the faithful, many of whom are in despair, back to the church; to spend less time and expense on management and administration, and send out his clergy away from their computer screens to meet the people of the parishes by visiting and getting to know them, not just those who turn up on Sundays. There is an opportunity here for a new start, and I hope it can be seized.

Roger Rawcliffe, Castletown.

Mental illness is not possession

Mr Clark (Manx Independent letters last week) asks whether our schools are teaching children about exorcism.

I guess that would have to be answered by the Department of Education. However, I would think it highly unlikely in our secular society.

At the same time he implies that Christians regard all mental illness as demonic possession.

Do I really need to say that nothing could be farther from the truth?

Christians debate and have different opinions on this topic. But essentially the question we address is ‘Does demonic possession exist, distinct and separate from mental illness, or is there only mental illness of which “possession” is an extreme case?’

The event to which Mr Clark refers took place on the eastern side of Lake Galilee, on land which was associated with the nearby town of Gadara (hence ‘Gadarene’) the town and the land were also part of a much larger administrative region centred on the town of Gerasa which was 30 miles away (hence ‘Gerasene’).

As Jesus stepped ashore from the boat he was met by this poor man, naked, carrying self-inflicted wounds and the chains by which his compatriots kept tying him up, only for him to break free.

The man’s many demons were calling on Jesus to let them alone.

Whether Jesus believed in demons was irrelevant.

This was no time to sit down with the man and try to convince him his demons were only in his imagination.

An urgent situation called for immediate action.

Jesus commanded the demons to leave the man and, as they had asked, enter the pigs which were nearby.

The effect on the pigs might well incline us to believe these were demons.

Certainly it would have reassured the man that his demons were indeed gone for good. Good for the man, but was it cruelty to pigs?

In truth I don’t think there’s much to choose between drowning and being hoisted up by the back legs and having their throats cut, which would otherwise have been their fate. On the question of loss of livelihood for the farmers, the first point to note is that this was a herd of 2,000 pigs, so not subsistence farming, more like industrial scale.

The farmer or syndicate must have been wealthy and probably able to recover from the loss. More importantly we need to remember that this was Israel. Here the pig was an unclean animal, not to be used as a sacrifice and pork was forbidden to Jews, for whom it was therefore illegal to keep pigs. So these farmers were not ‘innocent’ by any means.

Mr Clark ventures to tell us what Christians believe and what Jesus ‘had’ to do.

He says that Jesus had ‘an absolute general wish to do good to people in every situation’, but the Gospels tell a different story. For example Jesus condemned anyone who would cause a child to lose faith in him ‘It would be better for that person to have a large millstone tied round his neck and be drowned in the deep sea.’

In the parable of the unforgiving servant, who was put in jail to be punished Jesus concluded ‘That is how my Father in heaven will treat every one of you unless you forgive your brother from your heart’.

He also warned the Pharisees and lawyers about their hypocrisy ‘How do you expect to escape from being condemned to hell?’.

Mr Clark also accuses Jesus of injustice and immorality.

Well sir, if you want to tell God he’s doing it all wrong you’re in good company, like Abraham, Moses, Jonah, Job, to name but a few. Mind you, in the end they all had to admit that He was right after all!

Philip Wedgwood, West Quay, Ramsey