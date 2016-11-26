Manx Independent letters: November 24, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Let’s wreck part of Ramsey

So, [Ramsey Commissioners] chairman Cowie used his casting vote in support of allowing a company to carry out a feasibility study regarding the construction of a seafarers training centre on our mystical island in the middle of Mooragh Park lake!

Well, why not!

Our town centre has been ruined, it seems that most people who live south of the Onchan to Peel divide don’t know there is life north of them, especially our newspapers most of the time; so let us wreck another pretty Ramsey feature!

We have lost the Grand Island Hotel, which was a beautiful example of a Victorian Hydro hotel.

We lost the beautiful cinema on Waterloo Road.

There is an unsightly vacant building plot on Parliament Street, and there is an uninteresting square box on Mooragh Promenade, along with a swimming pool building which does not complement Ramsey’s Victorian seafront buildings.

It just goes from bad to worse.

Daphne MacOwan, Ballajora Hill, Maughold

Editor’s note: We’re sorry to hear Daphne MacOwan doesn’t think we cover the north in enough detail for her. Of course, the story she’s writing about was covered in the Examiner this week, as were a number of stories from Ramsey Commissioners in the same paper.

If anyone has a suggestion for news coverage, email newsdesk@newsiom.co.im (include a phone number with every email) or ring 695697.

Only 26% of us are represented

I have been looking at the general election results from Rushen constituency, where I stood, to demonstrate total representation in Rushen.

Total votes balloted in Rushen constituency 5767

Turnout in Rushen wasofficially 58.2 per cent

Leo Cussons, independent 331, 5.7 per cent

James Hampton, independent 1,033, 17.9 per cent

Mark Kemp Independent 1104, 19.1 per cent

Laurence Skelly Independent 1,212, elected 21.0 per cent

Juan Watterson, independent 2087, elected 36.2 per cent

Census 2016 give the total number of residents at 6,977

Total number of resident registered voters 5,767

Difference of 1,210

That lowers the turnout to 45.47 per cent

From the turnout, two candidates were elected with 57.2 per cent of the vote

That means that 42.8 per cent of people that voted are not represented in any form.

Most worrying is that from the total number of residents in Rushen only 26.03 per cent (57.25 per cent of 45.47 per cent) are represented. This clearly is not very effective form of representation.

In the short term, I propose that voting should be made compulsory as the sheer cost of stage elections makes them ineffective if they are not used by all residents.

This would also mean that everyone is involved in society. There are many places in the world where this has proven to be successful. Australia is a good example of this.

Secondly, we need to move some sort of proportional representation where all candidates are members of political parties and the total vote of the island for each party secures the number of seats in Tynwald. This way you a have a true representation of all the people in the Isle of Man and their will.

I hope the above example demonstrates the nature of what is a representation problem.

Leo Cussons, Station Road, Port Erin

Take figures with a pinch of salt

I refer to Mrs Reilly’s comparison on travel to Heysham on the Steam Packet ‘over Christmas’ and flights from Liverpool to Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands (with car hire included) with no specified date (Examiner last week).

All I would say to Mrs Reilly is this.

When I went online a few minutes ago (November 21), and looked at the cost of flights for Liverpool to Fuerteventura on Easyjet, ‘over Christmas’, leaving on December 24 and returning on January 7, I was not surprised to find that for my wife and I the price with luggage was £681, substantially more than any of the costs quoted my Mrs Reilly.

The costs quoted by Mrs Reilly were about £425 for the Steam Packet to Liverpool and I assume Easyjet to Fuerteventura plus luggage and hire car for the two weeks.

I have no reason to be defending the Steam Packet and have many criticisms of them over the years, I admit more related to service than to fares after I first got over the shock of the cost of travelling to the adjacent isles.

However, I do get bored by the random cost comparisons, generally odious, which have been repeated on literally hundreds of occasions over the many years I have lived here.

We live on an island in the middle of the Irish Sea.

We have a small population, smaller than a medium sized town across.

We are largely self-governing and that means we have an expensive government per head of population.

We have lower taxes but higher costs for many services such as fuel for our vehicles and our homes.

Those higher costs generally reflect the higher costs of getting here, and our fuels do not come on the Steam Packet!

Newspapers publish what they think their readers will be interested in, but in Mrs Reilly’s case they are also publishing what their readers feel, which is good enough.

What is a fair price for Mr and Mrs Reilly plus car to Heysham return?

I don’t know, and I am confident she doesn’t either.

The prices quoted by the Steam Packet for different times of year will vary significantly.

At periods of low demand, they will promote low prices to encourage us to increase the bookings.

At peak times they will charge higher prices to make up for the losses they make in low periods, the cost of running a 365 day schedule. Yes, we need regulation and if it works properly it is called the User Agreement.

We have a new House of Keys, so let’s leave it to them to get on with ensuring that the next one is fair but also realistic.

More competition is not necessarily the answer either. Some years ago in Jersey, sea transport competition was increased when one line running between the UK, Channel Islands and France was allowed more freedom for sailings from Jersey to France. The result was that the existing line went out of business, and contacts I have had with friends there since indicate that the current situation is worse than it ever was.

Therefore, Mrs Reilly – and the rest of us – we need to look to our government to ensure we get a fair deal, and then perhaps focus on some of the advantages of living on our wonderful island. If we look hard enough, there are lots of them . . . oh and by the way I have picked up this super deal with flights for two to the USA for not much more than £450 . . . except I don’t want to go there, and especially not at the quoted dates and times!

Name and address supplied