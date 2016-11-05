Manx Independent letters: November 3, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Family’s thanks after inquest

I write following the recent inquest in to the death on the Isle of Man of Matthew Chapman, which inquest resulted in a verdict of accidental death following the helicopter crash in which he was killed.

Matthew’s death was a sudden and tragic event in the life of our family, especially our children. It has been a hard 15 months since the crash, and it will continue to take time to try to find a way forward without Matthew in our lives.

On behalf of myself, Matthew’s children and also his mother, I would like to thank all those who have been involved in reaching the verdict, including the police officers and members of the public for their bravery and compassion on the day of the crash, the AAIB officials, the witnesses at the inquest, the Coroner of Inquests Mr John Needham and his office for their work with this inquest, and the flight staff from Flybe on our return flight, who made such efforts to help us when our flight was delayed.

In particular, I would like to thank Detective Sergeant Brian Shimmin and Detective Constables Alan Shimmin and Lesley Taylor, whose support and kindness showed exceptional levels of professionalism.

Mary Gallagher, Louth, Lincolnshire.

Did you see The Who at Palace?

I am a Manchester-based author and am looking for people who may have seen legendary rock band The Who play the Isle of Man in the 1960s.

The Who – Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon – were famed for smashing guitars and drum kits and for headline grabbing off-stage antics that including wrecking hotel rooms and crashing a Rolls-Royce into a swimming pool.

I am trying to trace fans that may have witnessed one of their shows at the Palace in Douglas in either August 1966 or June 1967 to help me to write a ‘people’s history’ of the group.

The Who have been performing for more than 50 years and lots of books have been written about them. But I want to tell their story in the words of the people who saw The Who when they were starting out and use those teenage memories to help me capture a little piece of music history.

I have already written books about The Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

The Who played the Isle of Man twice, both times appearing at the Palace in Douglas. By the time of their first appearance they were already a well established chart act, having had four top 10 singles and with a fifth about to be released on the world.

At that stage, they had also established their reputation as a ‘must see’ live act, famed for smashing their instruments on stage, the number of loudspeakers they used and the volume of their performances.

When they returned just 10 months later in June 1967, it was shortly before they were due to play the Monterey Pop Festival in the US, which has gone down as one of the group’s legendary performances.

The Who started out as a gritty R&B band from London but have evolved into one of the most enduring live acts in the world thanks to their famed rock opera Tommy, about a deaf, dumb and blind boy who is cured of his ailments by playing pinball, and hits such as My Generation, Won’t Get Fooled Again and Pinball Wizard.

When they appeared in Douglas the second time, they didn’t appear with their legendary drummer Keith Moon, who was out of action following an emergency hernia operation a few days earlier. But they were still on their way to becoming one of the biggest live draws in the world.’

The Who have performed more than 1,000 shows and I hopeIsle of Man fans of the band can help me build up a picture of the group’s evolution as a live act.

I’m hoping some of your readers may have witnessed one or more of these shows or another concert by The Who and, if they did, I’m really interested to hear from them. People who were teenagers in the 60s will have some great memories of these evenings which I’d like to capture in order to preserve the history of a golden age of pop.

You can share your memories of The Who at thewhointhe60s@gmail.com or by writing to me.

Richard Houghton, 1 Totnes Road, Manchester, M21 8XF.

How I was helped during my grief

I’d been planning my return to the Isle of Man since the day I left two years ago, when I visited Len Barkan, a friend of my mother and a colleague of my father, in hospital the day of my flight to London.

The plan was to call Len when we arrived in the Isle of Man on Thursday evening.

As before, everyone we met going to the Isle of Man on the ferry had the Manx attitude, a pleasant chat with our table mates, view of the sea, they explaining to me how we could be passing Wales on the port side– I still don’t understand and have to look at a map.

What I hadn’t considered was the rough seas. Last time we were on the Ben-My-Chree on a calm and sunny morning in early September 2014, but it was nearly October now on the Manannan in the evening.

Soon all the pancakes and cookies and gobs of cold milk my son had for breakfast and lunch came back while I and all the others were fighting to keep ours down. He learned some new French words: Mal De Mer.

The staff was unprepared, no paper towels or wet cloths, and I was digging for the endless wet wipes I carry as a mom.

Grabbing rails as we went, following the advice of our fellow travellers to go out on the deck for some air, I encouraged my son while actually relishing the adventure. As soon as we were out, and still ill, the staff came to tell me to go back inside. It was a circus, with my son pleading for me to make it stop, but of course there was nothing more to do.

Finally we saw the lighthouse, passed the jetties and arrived at the Sea Terminal. The Earth moved under my feet for days.

I still like the ferry.

I was delighted to be back in the Isle of Man, even in the rain waiting for a taxi, dodging the smokers outside the terminal. Soon we were home at the Welbeck, up the comical lift in two trips because we had too many suitcases, and settled in the room with a view of the lights on the promenade.

My son watching CBBC, I set up my computer and read my email before calling Len to tell him the story.

My brother wrote to tell me that Len had died that morning. As much as it couldn’t be a surprise at 90 years old, and I had seen him in the congestive heart failure wing when I left, so there wasn’t much of a denial or outrage, and no regrets since I was fortunate to have spoken to him only 48 hours prior, but the intensity and magnitude of the feeling of loss was something I was unable to interpret for myself.

At breakfast I could not stop the tears, as I cannot as I write this. I was a mess as I tried to make our order to the server, and confessed that it had nothing to do with breakfast, I had lost someone I loved. He asked what he could do to help and all I could think of was a synagogue.

I’m a pretty secular Jew, Len celebrated his Judaism far more than I, but still basically secular.

I asked if there was a synagogue in the Isle of Man and he went off to search. I fumbled for words and came up with ‘a need for community’.

He returned with the phone number of a man named Jon who was not a rabbi, as there is no synagogue in the Isle of Man, but there are Jews who gather to celebrate holidays and Jon grew up in a religious household so he kind of leads the Passover Seder, sort of the de facto rabbi. Jon was leaving that day for a trip but I could call him.

Such generosity of spirit.

So Manx.

I was so lucky to be in the Isle of Man for this personal loss.

I don’t even know the name of the server, to say I was ‘all at sea’ is too redundant and cloying but there it is.

Rachel Katz, Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, United States.