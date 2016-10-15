Manx Independent letters: October 13, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

--------------------

Where else isn’t PM elected by all?

I enjoyed reading all the feedback in the Manx Independent (October 6) from their iomtoday.co.im website exclusively related to Howard Quayle being elected as the new Chief Minister.

I especially took note of blue-skyiom, one of the all alias contributors (one for the anonymous naysayers!) who pointed out that Mr Quayle was able to be promoted by less than 2 per cent of the population.

I know it’s nice that the Isle of Man is quaint, self-overning, and unique, but gosh, yes when you put it like that, where else is the ‘prime minister’ of the country not elected by the people of the country?

Name and address supplied

Editor’s note: We cannot think of any parliamentary democracy in which the prime minister or chief minister is directly elected by the people of the country. Israel tried it but ditched it after nine years because it was unworkable.

There might be an expectation that a party leader will become the prime minister in the UK, for example, but unless they live in his or her constituency, the electorate won’t actually vote for him/her. That tells us more about party politics than anything else – and that’s what is really different about the Isle of Man.

But by our calculations, David Cameron directly received about 0.07 per cent of the vote in the UK election of 2015 (voters in his own constituency).

And, as recent events showed, Theresa May ended up prime minister just over than a year later with no general election.

In the last 40 years James Callaghan, John Major and Gordon Brown have all become prime minister without leading their party to victory in an election.

A presidential system is, of course, different.

--------------------

Take better care when at wheel

To the woman who nearly crashed into me on Wednesday at about 8.45am on the Whitebridge Road between Begoade Road and the Fun Farm: you clearly thought you could overtake a whole line of vehicles which included two Colas lorries, a couple of cars and, leading the line-up, a tractor towing a trailer.

You were travelling on my side of the road at great speed and although you had the chance to pull in so that you might not hit me, you chose to keep going, forcing me to slow to a crawl so that you could blast past us all. You pulled in behind the tractor as you were approaching double white lines but were still indicating to get past it.

I cannot report you to the police as I couldn’t get your number since you were travelling so fast but you had blond, shoulder-length hair and you were driving a white sporty car, probably a BMW.

I don’t care if you kill yourself but on the off-chance you have anything about you, you might consider driving with a bit more care in future in case you kill someone due to your recklessness and lack of consideration.

Fiona Quayle, Little Mill Road, Onchan

--------------------

We need inquiry on Laxey bridge

Do the Department of Infrastructure know what they are constructing at Laxey?

Ed Knight’s article (Manx Independent last week) stated a spokesman said the new bridge had nearly three times the capacity of the old ie 300 per cent.

In a minuted letter to the commissioners in May 2016, Aidan McCusker stated the bridge had an increase of 23 per cent capacity – much of which was taken up when summer rainstorms caused the river to rise significantly.

On the plans which only cover the area of the bridge and land opposite La Mona Lisa the bridge is to be finished in ‘black polished concrete’.

In reality shiny black panels of fibreglass have been attached to the concrete bridge which is substantially lower on one side than that shown on any plan, the spare fibreglass panels, if not now fixed, have been stored on the harbour quayside and the stone which Laxey residents wanted facing the bridge is being used to add a second skin to the Glen Road riverside wall which has been deliberately torn down and is now being rebuilt.

This is a government project in the heart of the oldest part of Laxey, in its conservation area, but none of these aspects have been the subject of planning consent let alone a planning application.

Stated to be completed by October 18 this project is the epitome of abuse of power by previous MHKs (Mr Gawne having decided that the vocal minority plus those who didn’t vote at all should be given precedence), commissioners (two out of five also on regeneration committee and who have known since at least May that the bridge was not being erected in accordance with the plans), unelected regeneration committee, Department of Infrastructure officers and Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture officers (principally planning who put incomplete assessments prematurely to the committee) and the planning committee who decided that the additional two miles travel (no mention of complaints from residents about this) and unevidenced access difficulties that two businesses were having should override long lasting design.

At no time has any weight been given to the majority views of residents; public consultation, the planning application and decision process have all been abused and the result – an absolute mess (that is being polite) that will be forever for current Laxey residents and visitors for whom much of the silent part of the village depends on their economy.

Formal complaints have been submitted but the whole issue also needs to be the subject of a public inquiry.

This is not just for Laxey.

It raises issues which are island-wide regarding government riding roughshod over residents when public projects/sustainability and the spending of public money are being considered.

The only people who can ask for public inquiries are MHKs.

The only option is for private individuals to take the government to court. Who is prepared or can afford to do that?

Would this have been allowed to happen with a privately-funded project? No.

So, wherever you are in the island please write to your MHKs and demand that the Laxey bridge project is subject of an inquiry and the non-compliance with planning consents is dealt with by the submission of new planning applications.

Patricia Newton, South Cape, Laxey

--------------------

Thanks to Martin and colleagues

I send my admiration and big thanks to Martin Macfarlane and the rest of the detached youth workers who give up their time at weekends to scout round the capital keeping an eye on our young people (Examiner, October 11).

One of my own children was left by ‘friends’ face down in an alleyway choking on her own vomit, discovered by this very team in her mid-teens some years ago.

This can happen to the worst or best of us, despite family support, simply from growing up but can have an unwelcome outcome without community members like this.

The fact that Martin is only 28 himself makes this all the more incredible.

Well done.

Name and address supplied

--------------------

Some words on disabilty

isability, means facing inaccessibility,

You’d prefer we disappear from view because it bothers you.

We become objects of fear or mockery

You rob us of our choices without listening to our voices.

Benefit cuts mean we deal with poverty

and are no longer your priority.

We’re under valued, underestimated

and under appreciated.

We’re your inspirational porn when you feel *****

and in exchange you show us pity.

Buggies in wheelchair spaces

followed by angry faces

when we dare think we have priority over you.

We are the pupils you can’t be bothered to teach

because you assume our potential we won’t reach.

We are the employees you won’t employ

and therefore rob us or our joy

of being recognised, acknowledged and understood.

You park in our disabled bays

and then accuse us of getting in your way.

If we ask for a bit of assistance

we’re faced with huge resistance.

Impossibly tight ails in shops

High shelves and counter tops

Disabled loos need a special key

but you’re now using that as the storage facility.

The suspension on most mobility chairs is shot

due of the amount of drop kerbs we haven’t got.

Poor quality pavements are nightmare to navigate,

so it’s often hard enough to just walk or steer straight

Our assistance dogs you pet

and then get upset when we object

to you distracting them from what their required to do.

Please try to see things from our point of view.

We have many barriers in our way throughout the day

so please think before you speak, judge or ignore.

Disability isn’t something you can catch

so don’t be afraid to interact.

But let me interject,

please treat us with respect.

We are people and we are equal. - I implore

Annabelle Pearce, Founder, IOM Disability Info