Manx Independent letters: October 20, 2016

What needs to be done on the prom

New Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer is to be congratulated on his recent announcement to seek a rational solution to the problems of Douglas Promenade, and to encourage dialogue with interested parties.

As a retired civil engineer with past responsibilities for the preparation of major highway schemes, from start, through consultations and public inquiry to finish, I have taken an active interest in the numerous previous schemes for the promenade.

Throughout this long process, I have corresponded with the DoI, seeking to persuade them of the need for the pros and cons of each option to be evaluated, and for tramway safety issues to be clearly addressed and resolved at an early stage and not treated as an afterthought.

I even suggested that they would not wish to see a future headline, ‘Tram Horse Tramples Toddler on Tricycle!’

At the planning inquiry held at the end of 2015, the independent inspector was clearly not satisfied with the Department of Infrastructure’s safety case for running horse trams on the walkway, close to pedestrians and to parked cars, and he therefore rejected the scheme.

To avoid further fiascos, the lesson for DoI and Tynwald is that safety issues must be addressed and resolved now if they wish to place the tramway at the side of the road, with trams running next to parked cars and pedestrians.

However, there is still a case for the tramway remaining in the middle of the roadway. Whilst this might cause occasional slight delays to vehicles, it would have the following advantages:

Established record of safe operation, away from vulnerable pedestrians

Consistent for the full length of the promenade

Reconstruction of the track could be undertaken in short stages

Consideration could be given to ‘islands’ for boarding and alighting, at locations such as the Sefton.

Future-proof for possible running of MER tramcars. (Without safety skirts, MER cars cannot operate close to pedestrians.)

Please, can the new administration get this right before the next general election!

John Pennington, FICE, Port Erin

Remembering our Hilda

On The Street there was Elsie and Ena and Minnie

Then along came our Hilda with rollers and pinny

She became a real icon, was true working class

She could eavesdrop for England, her voice could break glass

A real tattletale she was constantly meddling

Gossip and scandal she’d always be peddling

Her role of town crier she had to uphold

But beneath all the chat lay a true heart of gold

Her home was her palace where she was the queen

Her ‘muriel’ painting a sight to be seen

The infamous three flying ducks on the wall

The blue mac and headscarf hung up in the hall

Her long suffering hubby was fond of his liquor

They’d argue and fight and would constantly bicker

They fought day and night did our Hilda and Stan

But we all knew she loved him ’cos he was her man

Jean Alexander brought Hilda to life

The friend and the workmate, the mother, the wife

Now we hear of her passing there’s not a dry eye

As we sing ‘Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye’

Carol Ellis, Maughold Village

My trouble in getting benefits

I am a pensioner.

Some time ago I applied for Income Support as the accommodation where I was staying was not suitable for my health condition due to the number of stairs and I was beginning to struggle.

I was told that I most definitely qualified for the benefit so when the payments began I found and signed the lease for a suitable ground floor flat.

Without warning the payments stopped and it turned out that I wouldn’t be paid beyond 13 weeks as my former partner and I still own a house in central Ramsey.

I had not been told that this would happen when I first applied for the benefit or I would have acted differently. My former partner lives at the Ramsey property so that it’s not left empty and she pays most of the bills.

I get no income from the house and it actually costs me as I still pay for the insurance.

The house has been on the market for over four years and despite reducing the price by nearly £50,000 from the agent’s valuations, it has seen little interest.

There are ‘for sale’ signs all over the island yet new houses are being built in their dozens. An estate agent recently made the comment to me: ‘The whole island is for sale.’

Why do we not use the existing housing stock before building on greenfield land?

Partly due to commitments from several years ago, which I can’t shed at present, I am now in the situation of having to find over £400 a year, on top of my pension, for bills, etc. before I buy food or anything else. I would love to visit the Wildlife Park or the new Motor Museum or many other places but I simply cannot afford it.

I had thought to sell my old banger to raise a couple of hundred pounds but then they changed the bus pass rules. An afternoon appointment at Noble’s which ends after 4pm means a two-hour plus wait to get home. I know, I’ve done it!

This year I discovered that my state pension is now being taxed. I do hope the government find my £3.70 useful!

When my meagre savings and the food run out I don’t know what I’ll do if the house is not sold. I don’t fancy only being discovered when someone notices the flies!

Name and address supplied

The things used by minorities

What a good idea to sell off the golf course at Pulrose.

While we’re at it,let’s get rid of the bowling greens at Noble’s Park because only a MINORITY of people use them too, and what about the Henry Bloom Library as I don’t use that place either, so in MY opinion only a MINORITY of people use it.

Then there is the NSC,although a lot of people use this place,it’s a mix of sports but I suppose each on it’s own is a MINORITY SPORT as I and (I suppose) thousands of Douglas rate payers don’t use this place. Also there’s also the Museum, lovely though it is to have artwork and artifacts and things, it’s not making us MILLIONS is it?

Oh and why not sell off school playing fields as no one will be able to play any sports in the future,what’s the point of having them too? Then there’s the kids’ play areas too, as they’re only used by KIDS, so I can’t play in them either.

I could keep harping on about selling off other amenities but by now I hope you get my drift. Where will it all end? Money isn’t the ‘be all and end all’ as people need to have some recreation time to enjoy their life while they can, as life is stressful enough.

Ken Eves, Barrule Road, Willaston

Go back to the drawing board

Please can we go back to the drawing board for Ramsey?

The changes are an absolute tragedy, especially Market Square. The design engineer who originally, all those years ago, knew what he/she was doing.

However if you want an entertaining half an hour take a seat on Sue’s seat outside the church and watch the trucks and large vehicles trying to negotiate around the square and out of that area, or see the cars backed up to Mona Street while someone tries to park in the electric car bays.

Also watch the number of vehicles which have to drive over the curb of that silly triangle in the middle of the road, outside the church hall.

When we learned to drive we were taught to give way to the right, so it is unnecessary to have the triangle in the middle of the road. Or you can watch people toppling into the ‘sunken gardens’ that house the trees.

When you have finished being entertained go back to your car which is parked in the new carpark, try negotiating around the carpark because you have to avoid the loading bay, a truck is there delivering goods to the nearby businesses, and very carefully inch out of the carpark because you may not see oncoming traffic due to cube planters which obscure the drivers view, especially if your car is low slung!

Oh! One more little thing, please don’t trip over the curb in front of Sue’s seat, many people do, I’ve watched them! You could hurt yourself.

Happy driving in Ramsey.

Daphne MacOwan, Ballajora Hill, Maughold