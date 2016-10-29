Manx Independent letters: October 27, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Idea for helping social services

The work of the children and families section of social services is under a lot of scrutiny at the moment.

I don’t know if it is in crisis, as one might infer from the media, or not, but I note from the record of that the evidence given by officers of the department given to the social affairs policy review committee in April, that:

– their budget was cut by more than 18 per cent in the previous year,

– that they had to spend 100 per cent more on a contract social worker than they would have on a permanent social worker,

– that they had some staff off with stress-related illnesses, and

– that they had problems with recruitment and retention.

I strongly suspect that there are systemic problems. In other words, the way the section is organised creates problems, or at least makes problems worse.

I would like to make a suggestion which may improve it.

I think that the patch system – i.e. where a team works within a defined geographical area - has a lot to commend it.

At present there are five secondary schools in the island. I think it would be good for there to be five children and families social work teams, each having a patch which covers the catchment area of a secondary school and its feeder primary schools.

Each social work team would deal with all referrals – both new referrals and repeat ones – that arise in its patch.

This would enable the social workers to built up good working relationships with both families and other agencies.

I believe it would offer a degree of continuity that you don’t get if cases are allocated on an all-island basis and then passed over to another team after the assessment is done.

I also believe it would probably lead to greater job satisfaction for the social workers, because they would see cases through from beginning to end, they could sometimes nip problems in the bud instead of reacting to crises

Also, by dealing with a wide variety of cases, they would be less likely to ‘burn out’.

I know nobody likes change, and some people might see what I am suggesting as taking a retrograde step, but I think it should be possible to change to a patch system (which is how the older persons’ social work team operates), while still retaining all that is good about the current system.

I think it may lead to better practice, and may help them with their recruitment and retention problems.

I would like to know what other people think.

Tim Norton, Furman Road, Onchan.

No wonder Co-op throws away food

I am not surprised that the Co-op can afford to throw away food (Manx Independent, October 13).

I have learned that a 250-gram packet of their own brand 99 loose tea is £1.46 in Penzance and £1.49 in Mallaig at the opposite end of the UK.

Here on the island it is £1.75.

That is just one item. What else are we paying through the nose for?

Name and address supplied