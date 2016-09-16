Manx Independent letters: September 15, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

-----------------------

Why didn’t they protest earlier?

I write in regard to the recent protests made about the regeneration works in Peel.

A regeneration committee was set up in Peel a number of years ago. The committee consisted of representatives from bodies including Peel Commissioners, Peel Heritage Trust, local traders and the government among others.

Plans were drawn up about regenerating the Market Place area and the original plans were set out for consultation and were available for viewing by interested parties including the public. As a result of the consultation a number of changes were made to the original plan.

These plans were submitted to planning and there were three objectors to the plans but no groundswell of opinion from the public against them.

During the consultation process I received a number of persons’ ‘visions’ for the development, most being contradictory to each other.

The issue was subjective and the committee had to make an objective decision on the final plans. These were accepted by the planning inspector.

While I would not seek to object to Mrs Hannan using her democratic right to organise a protest, one must ask why she and others failed to protest at an earlier stage in the process, neither is it clear what she is hoping to achieve as the project is over half way complete. As a former government minister she will be aware that once Treasury has allocated monies for regeneration it cannot be moved to other projects like road improvements. In other words if the money was not spent in Peel it would have gone to other urban centres on the island.

With regard to Peel Town Commissioners (in which Mrs Hannan is an elected member) we are a ‘body corporate’ and as such are duty bound to support good governance and proper process.

The regeneration plans went through all required procedures and as a board we would be wrong to challenge a matter that has undergone this process. To give in to a vocal minority and ignore the due process would only lead to anarchy. The procedures followed while not perfect are in place to protect the citizens of the Isle of Man and allow schemes to be carefully considered before implementation.

Alan Jones, Peel Town Commissioner

-----------------------

Alternatives to animal testing

I wrote to the Examiner in May querying the then Economic Development Minister’s recommendation to prevent a total ban on animal testing.

He put forward his views during a debate in Tynwald on the report into the proposed Animal Welfare Bill.

This bill originated from a petition of redress by Rosaleen Harrison on Tynwald Day in 2014.

I was concerned that the Minister’s views on allowing some form of animal testing might be linked with government’s wish to attract biomedical sector companies to the Isle of Man.

I hadn’t realised then that, as the bill was still approaching its draft form, it would eventually involve some public consultation. With the election of new MHKs imminent, I feel it is a good time to raise the matter again, as people may wish to ascertain the views of candidates.

I believe the DED’s argument was that, if animal testing were to be allowed, the island could act speedily in any matter affecting human health by some form of experimentation. Kate Beecroft (Select Committee on Animal Welfare chairperson at the time) was quick to point out that if this was the case the island was able, if necessary, to change the legislation within a short time. She also stated that a failure to have a ban on animal testing would leave the door open.

I queried with a member of the DED as to whether there had been any dialogue on the prospect of animal testing on the island. I gathered from the response that there had been no discussions with companies and that there had been ‘no formal discussions’ within the DED itself, although the use of the word formal confirms that my original instincts may have had a valid basis.

There may be wider concerns over a lack of legislation with regard to these industries than I had originally contemplated. During conversation with an island resident who has a scientific background, I became aware of how naive I was.

Their immediate thought on this industry had been ‘Anthrax Island’, as our being surrounded by the sea would prove of great interest to companies experimenting with dangerous bacteria and viruses.

This may sound far-fetched, but in many parts of the world Big Pharma and connected interests operate behind closed doors with little public awareness. These companies prove difficult to monitor and are renowned for their secrecy. Any vagueness on our part could therefore be exploited. In the case of non-harmful lesser scientific procedures, i.e. the tagging of basking sharks, I feel it would be better to have these as specific items in the bill, thus leaving no grey areas.

With regard to the biomedical industry, the island is in a position to ensure that the companies we wish to attract are those with positive ethical standards, particularly if government considers financial incentives. There are now expectations for companies to re-invest and develop alternative methods to testing on animals, in many cases successfully.

Scientists have invented and validated methods leading to safer and more effective products and drugs for humans, the three-dimensional skin equivalents such as EpiDerm and SkinEthic being wonderful examples of this. Procter & Gamble and Unilever now have policies limiting animal testing on their products.

A major development by researchers is the wide range of computer models that simulate human biology and the progression of developing diseases, accurately predicting how new drugs will react in the human body. Sadly, the current statistics on animal testing by less progressive companies makes for unpleasant reading. With the proposed Animal Welfare Bill we have the opportunity to make our opinions on this topic known (in either respect) and hopefully we can ensure activities performed without restriction elsewhere would not permitted under Manx law.

A great deal of thought and hard work has gone into the submissions for the proposed bill by many contributors and it is a great step forward for animal welfare on the island. With regard to future public consultation, I know personally that I have all good intentions of keeping an eye out for deadlines, only to discover later that I have missed them. I’m sure many people will be interested in the progression of this bill, but may be too busy to keep on top of it. I have set up a Twitter account (my first venture into this type of social media, so apologies if there are any errors) on which to post information when we are closer to the consultation deadline, particularly with regard to the animal testing issue. Anyone interested may like to follow @jan_kneen for future updates.

Jan Kneen, Kirk Michael

-----------------------

Well done to all those taking part

September 3: Ride Around Challenge 2016.

Well Saturday dawned and the weather for the challenge could not have been worse, the heavy rain forecast for the morning arrived with vengeance.

Despite the conditions, 10 teams undertook the Ride Around Challenge 2016 and bravely set off from Peel campsite around 10.30am.

The challengers all arrived safely at Laxey sea front and all had big smiles and were laughing and joking with one another, telling tales of their adventures and the new things they had discovered about the Isle of Man.

The most meritorious performance awards had to be awarded to John Gardner and Mike and Lynn Coysh for undertaking the challenge on motorcycles.

The weather was horrible with heavy rain and mist, and it must have been unpleasant riding a motorcycle in those conditions.

Mike and Lynn were also in a sodden state, apparently Lynn had asked to be dropped off at their digs to change and warm up (who could blame her), whilst Mike continued the challenge. All challengers agreed they were all worthy winners of the Most Meritorious Performance Award 2016

So to the Ride Around Challenge 20216 results, scores came between 40 to 98, with the lowest score going to a couple attempting the challenge without a map, just relying on local knowledge.

The winners were Mr and Mrs Kaye of St John’s, with a tremendous score of 98 points, closely followed by Robert Cannell with 92 points. Mr and Mrs Kaye choose a northern route around the island and picked just the right places to win the challenge.

Well done to all who completed the challenge. We raised £202 for the Manx Grand Prix Supporters’ Club, who put the money towards the MGP helicopter fund and to support riders injured whilst competing in the Manx Grand Prix.

We were honoured to have Carole Morton, treasurer of the Manx Grand Prix Supporters’ Club attend the finish and award the prizes for Most Meritorious Performance and the coveted Challenge Trophy to the Ride Around Challenge 2016 champions Mr and Mrs Kaye.

Many thanks to the Manx Grand Prix Supporters’ Club for their help in promoting the challenge, and to many pubs and shops on the Isle of Man for displaying the Challenge posters.

A special thank you to Brian Wigmore for supporting me with identifying clues and locations, without his help, the challenge would not be possible.

I look forward to meeting you all next year for the Ride Around Challenge 2017 which will include the not yet famous (but will be next year) Camborne Bridge – I will provide a grid reference so you can find it on the Ride Around Challenge 2017.

Peter Giles, Bristol

-----------------------

You should read Bible carefully

Your correspondent Mr Clark seems to think that Christianity is all about performing miracles and who can do the best ones.

If he reads his Bible more carefully he will see that of all the quoted Old Testament characters none performed miracles.

They were performed by God e.g. Exodus 14.21 ‘... and the Lord caused the sea to go back before a strong east wind all night.

He made the sea become dry land .... ‘

In the case of Naaman’s healing of leprosy, Elisha wasn’t even there (2 Kings 5 verse 14).

Miracles, which are also called ‘signs’ occur to meet a need, not for anyone to ‘show off’.

Jesus performed many of these signs, as he had compassion on all who came to him.

But when asked by lawyers to give them a sign (i.e. to prove to them who he was) he refused, telling them the only sign they would see would be ‘the sign of Jonah’, alluding to his death, burial and resurrection.

And surely there has never been a miracle to compare with that!

Did Jesus come to perform miracles/signs? No. He came ‘to give His life, as a ransom for many’ (Jesus’ words in Matthew 20.28). John 14.12 is not about performing miraculous signs, but about continuing

His work of preaching the Good News of Christ and living the Christian life in the power of God’s Holy Spirit.

Christians aren’t perfect and holy though with God’s help we strive, in the words of an old prayer ‘to see Thee more clearly, to love Thee more dearly and to follow Thee more nearly day by day’.

Mother Teresa was a great ‘saint’, fallible and imperfect as we all are, not a “plaster saint”. But her life was lived for those for whom no one else cared and in this she surely did ‘something beautiful for God’.

Philip Wedgwood, West Quay, Ramsey