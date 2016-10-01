Manx Independent letters: September 29, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Terribly upset

by comments

I am writing to complain about the letters you published (Manx Independent last week) about Peter and the Wolf/Carnival of the Animals.

As a parent of one of the performers I am terribly upset by the comments they made.

The children and production team put in many months of hard work to put a small budgeted show and the Gaiety Theatre has had the foresight to showcase the talent of many Manx children.

They all put their heart and soul into the show and it was more about the talent not the costumes!

We should be trying to encourage more small theatre groups to carry on showcasing the amount of talent we have in our children, not trying to focus on what was spent on the costumes.

I would like to say the show was performed brilliantly and myself and my family thoroughly enjoyed the show. I would like to thank all the cast, production team and parents (who are behind the scenes chaperoning, driving their child to rehearsals) for all the hard work and don’t give up because of a couple of bad reviews and look forward to the next show.

Kath Barrett,

Onchan.

theatre

The critics have missed the point

I write regarding two letters included in the Manx Independent by Mrs Gibson of Solihull and John Bridson of Princess Road, Douglas.

The critics of the Theatrix production of Carnival of the Animals and Peter and the Wolf seem to have missed the point.

Firstly, the Gaiety Theatre is a receiving theatre; it does not vet productions.

Instead, they open their doors to any production which is prepared to pay its way – and quite right, too. Most of the productions which are the mainstay of the theatre are amateur, semi-professional or youth shows. These have all been a vital outlet for the talent and creativity of the island, and also a valuable source of income for the beleagured theatre.

Secondly, Theatrix is a theatre school which opens its doors to all.

The programme indicated clearly that Theatrix encourages participation in the arts no matter what the ability or financial status of the students.

These principles are adhered to in the face of increasing elitism and unhealthy obsession with only expecting perfection from children. From that point of view the comments of the two critics are not only unhelpful but also unkind and potentially damaging to the children who have just given their all for their entertainment.

Upon production of a full address for John Bridson and Mrs Gibson, I will be glad to forward details of the EXACT damage they have done to some of these young performers.

Thirdly, the companies who hire the theatre have to fit ticket prices with the huge costs of hiring the theatre; in our case, we could only afford two rehearsals plus the performance.

Please feel free to contact the theatre regarding the exact costs of hiring it.

We make losses each time we perform at the Gaiety; we continue to do it because of the invaluable experience it provides for the children involved.

Staff worked the entire summer with no pay, so strong is their belief in our principles of inclusion. Costume costs were kept as low as possible to ensure children were not excluded due to financial constraints.

I can understand someone from ‘across’ not understanding how youth and amatuer theatre works here on the island. The standards and enthusiasm of the performers here are legendary. However, to criticise children so vehemently and publicly seems to me vindictive. I am happy to discuss this situation with the people themselves. Contact details were clearly displayed on programmes. It is a pity that these critics chose not to contact us directly, rather than upsetting many children with their crass comments.

Our students regularly achieve extremely high examination results; indeed our school is one of the few who are accredited for GCSE and A Level equivalence; but underpinning our philosophy is educating our young people to be tolerant and kind towards each other in all situations. Many of our students have achieved great success in the performance industries, but what makes them stand out is their total acceptance of all people. We ask only that they work hard and strive to attain the highest level they are capable of.

I feel a profound grief for the students who so thoroughly enjoyed their experience at the Gaiety; lets hope these comments do not have a lasting effect; however I feel an even greater grief for John Bridson and Mrs Gibson: There’s no cure for their brand of prejudice.

Susannah Maybury

Theatrix Theatre Company

theatre

My four-year-old loved being in it

I am writing to voice my disgust and utter disbelief at how some people can write such awful things about Peter and the Wolf, even more so, the fact that you printed it!

My four-year-old daughter was in the show and loved every minute of it; thankfully she can’t read these awful comments that these people have written. This was her first time performing at the Gaiety and it might well have been for many of the other children.

How exactly do people expect young actors to gain experience and learn to become better if people do not give them a chance?

Are they expected to be fully polished performers before stepping foot on the stage?

The Gaiety gives children of the Isle of Man a wonderful opportunity to perform on such a fabulous stage in wonderful surroundings; children need encouragement, not belittled by a minority in the local paper with possibly slanderous comments.

I cannot begin to imagine how the young girl who played the wolf must be feeling; to individually pick out a member of a theatre company and to demoralise her like that is extremely low.

The parts of the show that were mentioned in the articles were for humour, the rubber gloves were for comedic value, not to be taken seriously. I do however need to correct Mrs Gibson, Solihull – Peter and the Wolf is a narrated production, this was why it was narrated all the way through. I would also be interested in understanding why Mr Bridson thinks that a young girl playing an old man is not satisfactory.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, however the opinions that were published seem to lack any context of what the performance was aiming to achieve, every child gave their best in that show.

Onwards and upwards for Theatrix Theatre Company!

Caroline Mulligan

Onchan

theatre

They’re children not professionals

I write with reference to two letters published in Thursday, September 22’s Manx Independent from Mrs Gibson and Mr Bridson regarding shows at the Gaiety.

Had these people done their homework as to the type of tickets they were purchasing they would have appreciated that Theatrix is a local theatre and dance company for children. Not a professional a ballet company.

It’s made up of children from age four through to 18 who just want to be able to sing and dance, come from all walks of life and are given the opportunity to perform on stage at the Gaiety Theatre.

I do hope that no child that performed in the show reads the awful remarks made which could completely shatter their confidence.

No, it wasn’t a West End quality show, or the Moscow Ballet but when you pay £14 for a ticket, you know you aren’t going to get West End.

The audience was made up of mainly parents, grandparents, other family members and friends who all went to see their child, grandchild etc perform on stage at the Gaiety theatre.

These children had attended rehearsals throughout the summer holidays, and put every ounce of enthusiasm into their performance.

I also fail to understand how they thought the Wolf was ‘bored’ as they wore a full hairy face mask not face paint, so you certainly couldn’t make out any expression.

As for rubber gloves on headbands for chickens, painted umbrellas for turtles, how very creative. Not every theatre group has endless funds at their disposal for scenery, props and costumes.

Was the show suited more to a church hall and not the theatre, maybe. But why shouldn’t local children have the opportunity to perform at the Gaiety theatre, what an experience.

I find it incredible that people can be so critical of a children’s performance.

I have to ask the question whether you would have been so critical had your own child or grandchild been part of it.

L. Kelly

Douglas

theatre

Mortified by lacklustre show

I’m afraid I have to agree with Mrs Gibson and Mr Bridson, who wrote to you (Manx Independent, September 22) to complain about the standard of the Theatrix performance of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf and Saint-Saëns’ The Carnival of Animals at the Gaiety on the 17th.

We too brought visitors to the island to the evening performance, having spent the day enthusing about the beauty of the theatre (well, at least it is still beautiful) and the excellence of local amateur productions. We were, quite frankly, mortified.

I should stress that I know nothing about Theatrix or the people who run it, and I am in no way associated with any other children’s theatre or dance school in the island.

But I was angered not only at having paid so much to see such a lacklustre show, but also at the thought that the parents of these children were paying to have them ‘taught’ to such a low standard.

It was not the children’s fault, but with very few exceptions they looked bored, hesitant and lacking in confidence.

They were not well served by the clumsy cobbling together of the two works, nor by the very sparse settings and effects. As Mrs Gibson remarked, it was a production better suited to a church hall than to the Gaiety Theatre.

Is this the Gaiety’s responsibility, as Mr Bridson suggested? I don’t know. But I do know that while I will continue to watch imaginatively-produced and action-packed performances by the best of our other children’s theatre/dance schools, I shall not bother to attend anything staged by Theatrix again.

Name and address supplied

economy

How you could improve things

We have recently returned from a fortnight’s holiday in the Isle of Man and I feel very strongly that I must make a few comments as to how the economy could be improved.

There is a certain relevance in what I feel, for, though not born there, my husband is a Manxman from the Kelly family of Marown and has made regular visits to the island for the whole of his life as have we both, as a married couple, for the last seventy years.

You will gather that we are both over 90. We are a long-lived family. My husband’s grandfather, Thomas Kelly, starting as a telegraph boy retired as postmaster in Douglas. He died at ninety five, predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Gelling Clague, a few years earlier.

First let us look at Douglas. I remember it as it was from the 1940’s when it was very visitor friendly and accessible from every angle. Now much has been demolished and changed in the centre and one way streets make it very hard to find what you want. There is very little parking

We found this time that there was nowhere to park from one end of the promenade to the other, so we just had to drive straight out and away.

We were staying this year at a flat in Peel, always a desirable location. Now, however, Peel is full of diversions and barred off areas which makes it unpleasant to get around on foot as well as by car.

In addition, or maybe because of these barriers, many of the erstwhile attractive shops have become run-down or even had to close.

Surely this is an unnecessary disappointment for us.

Or would you explain it as a necessary evil with the aim of everything opening up again soon all nicely painted and refurbished, enticing us to engage in shopping.

Now to the more important side of the economy to render the island prosperous and the people happy, here are my suggestions. We are all anxious nowadays to eat good food, organic and local where possible. Just look at how well placed the Isle of Man is to provide this. It already grows beautiful food and its boundaries being limited it is feasible that there should be no contamination.

Surely it could be both greengrocer and butcher and also dairy for the great British Isles. No need whatsoever to think about exporting to Europe. In the present political and health conscious climate nowhere better than the island could be our supplier.

I remember, all these years ago, when I came first to the Isle of Man in 1943 during the worst of the wartime food shortages, when we hardly ever tasted butter, it was a truly out of this world experience to eat eggs and bacon and cream and take meals in Strand Street where roasts of beef and lamb and pork were regularly carved for customers, a state of affairs unheard of at that time on the mainland. If the island produces the best it can to feed itself, as it did all these years ago during the war, it takes little to extend this wonderful produce to provide the lucky people of the mainland with what they really want.

I want to be certain of publicising what I’ve said. I should write to the House of Keys, if I had an appropriate address. At a later date I should like to write some reminiscences of the island in the forties. You really must make use of us oldies and our memories for we won’t be here much longer.

Dorothy Kelly

Roslin

Midlothian

regneration

Catastrophic error for town

I feel that I have to put in to writing my confession. Iam completely guilty of not having diligently scrutinised the plans for the regeneration of Peel.

The plans that were available for inspection at the town hall in Peel.

We have been told that it’s our fault. The great unwashed and unsalaried.

We were grossly naive to expect that the planning department would allow the heart to be ripped out of a conservation area of Peel.

Peel Town Commissioners seem to have felt they needed to ‘get it done or we’ll lose the funding’ I would be interested to know if Alan Jones can honestly look at St Peter’s without cringeing in horror.

In an area where you aren’t allowed to change the windows in your home, without jumping through hoops how can they justify this deverstation.

Did no one in the planning department notice that Peel is a red sandstone city?

Mr Harmer’s answer is ‘we are where we are let’s see how it looks when it’s finished’. Well I think we all know how it’s going to look.

My suggestion to Peel Town Commissioners now is.

1. Insist the the red sandstone that has been ripped out of St Peter’s Church wall is protected and is not used to make planters.

2 Local (Peel) builders are contacted to ask if they have access to any further sandstone paving or building stone that could be used to repair the damage.

3.An application for planning is submitted to the planning department to reverse this catastrophic error in their judgement.

Margy Killey

Dalby

health

Do not repeat transfer mistake

One of the first decisions to be made by the new administration could have a major impact on the significant numbers of patients travelling from the Isle of Man, to receive hospital treatment in North West England.

The government has placed adverts in the Liverpool Echo inviting ‘expressions of interest from suitably experienced and competent organisations who are interested in providing a patient transfer service for Isle of Man patients who arrive in the North West to attend hospital appointments. Predominantly, patients will arrive at the Liverpool John Lennon Airport for hospitals within the Merseyside area and a small number of hospitals within the North West’.

The government’s website includes the requirement ‘to provide a personal service in appreciation of vulnerable patients …... to assist with luggage and with getting in and out of the vehicle’.

Many patients are familiar with the current excellent, caring taxi and minibus service. In order that a similar reliable service continues in the future, it is essential that all tenders are rigorously evaluated to ensure that a thorough quality threshold is exceeded, and is awarded at a realistic price, rather than a contract being awarded to an unsustainable cheap bidder.

From day one of any new contract, the drivers must be there on time at Liverpool (and possibly also Manchester) Airport to meet patients at arrivals, to check their appointment details, to guide them to the right vehicle, to drive them safely to one of the numerous hospitals and clinics scattered over a wide area, AND to confirm arrangements for pick-ups at hospitals for the return journey. Additionally, the contract holder must have the resources to be flexible to accommodate changing circumstances such as flight disruptions.

There can be no tolerance for ‘learning on the job’.

Several years ago, a new contract was awarded, but after only four weeks was cancelled due to unsatisfactory service. It is vital that the lessons learned then are applied now, to ensure that vulnerable patients are not unnecessarily inconvenienced on what is inevitably a stressful journey.

J & P Pennington

Port Erin

tourism

Isle of Man like Disney World

Sunday, September 25

There was a huge BANG and shudder, I looked up to see the signal pole rattle and then it rattled fiercely.

My son had been sleeping, his head on my shoulder, now wide awake, Mommy, what’s happening? A moment passes as our car comes to a halt.

Then the driver comes into the cabin and says, ‘The wire’s broken, we’re not going anywhere any time soon.’

He was outwardly calm, but excited.

I fell back into my New York City subway mode. Wait for instructions.

Hold my boy tight. Trees were blocking our view of the sea, so incredibly gorgeous. Soon the signal man came to say we should stay in the car. Well, of course!

I could see houses, was thinking of calling a taxi.

We came this weekend because I knew it was the last day to ride the Groudle Glen train before Christmas, last train at 16:30. It was something around 14:00, I hadn’t paid much attention, having gotten on Manx time. The Isle of Man felt something like Disney World, when you stop trying to plan every event and just let it happen. It’s all going to work together, the train to Snaefell is going to come shortly after you arrive in Laxey, no need to marry the schedule. We’d missed the Snaefell train on Friday, because I was looking the wrong direction. Instead we’d shopped at the Wool Mill and bought the fabulous Manx tartan shawls I was wearing, and my son’s cap and gilet, caught the next train to Snaefell. It all works out. But today was the last day for Groudle Glen, and if we missed it for another adventure, that was just the way it was going to happen. My son had suggested we ride the Electric Railroad all the way to Ramsey, just to see it. We’d have plenty of time after Ramsey. I had also looked up the last horse tram, that would be 17:25, and to make it we’d need to catch the 17:12 train from Groudle Glen. Again, not tragic if we miss the horse tram, we could walk it to the Welbeck, or take a bus.

Even if it rained, as it was supposed to, that’s fine. All the wool clothes would keep us warm and dry, I had a rain poncho for my son.

The trainman returned and announced the plan: We have to walk up to the road to meet the bus from Ramsey.

On the way he answered 500 questions: The wire had snapped before his eyes and wrapped itself around the wheels of the car, if it had snapped behind us we could have carried on, if we had gone just a little further before it snapped, we could have coasted into Laxey.

They shut the power down this side of Laxey but the trains would still run from Laxey to Douglas.

He said we had to be the unluckiest people to have this happen to us, but as we tramped along we felt very lucky the sun was still shining, against the forecast.

He explained the rattling of the signal rod. The signal man had rattled once because he noticed something amiss, thinking it was a usual track error, but the driver had rattled back furiously to say ‘I HAVE A BIGGER PROBLEM!’

Oh he was embarrassed to have to put us on a bus. As if this was somehow his fault? As we climbed the small incline to the makeshift bus stop, we saw the repair van arrive.

The weather remained friendly until the moment we got on the bus then the rain hit the windshield.

The bus was full of train refugees from Ramsey. They had only been delayed and notified and put on the bus, but we had the exciting story to tell. Some were also headed to Groudle Glen.

It was only a light rain at Laxey that gave way to sun. Most of the crowd was headed to Snaefell. A pretty six-year-old girl caught the eye of my eight-year-old son, and cherchez la femme began, and continued on the train to Douglas. Oy, what a scene.

We mothers chatted mostly about how wonderful it is to have children in the Isle of Man, how I dream of living here.

A rainbow appeared over the sea.

All too soon it was Groudle Glen, just before 16:00 and my son was torn between his love of steam trains and his love of Love. The steam train won out, but only narrowly.

As we descended to Lhen Coan the rain began again in earnest, christening my wool shawl until we were under the cover of trees.

Impossibly, Lhen Coan was even more beautiful than I remembered. When we got to Sea Lion Rocks the rain stopped. We had the place pretty much to ourselves as we interrupted the staff as they packed everything up, the benches and tables, the food, even the signs.

We took the last train back to Lhen Coan, with the trainman apologizing that we’d miss our 17:12 train at Groudle Glen to catch that last horse tram of the day because along the way they stopped to collect all the signs. Alek had aptly served his highly admired predecessor, Bill, at the shop, making ready for us appropriate souvenirs to buy quickly in hopes of still catching that 17:12 train.

It was 17:18 as we hustled up the trail to Groudle Glen and lo and behold the 17:12 appeared just after we arrived. Shared stories with travelers we’d met leaving Douglas of our various adventures, and well met in Douglas by the last horse tram!

I never want to leave.

Rachel Katz

government

Why don’t the managers go?

Why is it that these people in high positions within government always refer to cuts in public sector jobs?.

Which we all know it’s the foot soldiers they are referring to and not managers.

We never see the cuts at the manager or senior manage levels. Why is this, as they are the ones on ridiculous salaries?

I think that it’s about time the foot soldiers were left alone and they take a look at the very top heavy managers within government.

How much cash would be saved by cutting half of their jobs instead of the foot soldiers who I have to say a lot of the time keep a lot of the problems away from them just by doing what their paid to do with know recognition?

Name and address supplied