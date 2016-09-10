Manx Independent letters: September 8, 2016

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

Congratulations to Trevor Cowin

Trevor Cowin has had many letters published in your newspapers over the years complaining about all sorts of things.

He’s certainly had a lot of publicity but I doubt that many readers got to the end of the letters.

However, I was pleased to read in the Examiner this week that he has won at least a partial victory in getting information previously denied from the Cabinet Office about information he had made against a senior civil servant.

While a lot of people think of this sort of thing as a huge snore, it’s people such as Trevor who help to make the island a more transparent and honest jurisdiction.

While many people fill the internet with suggestions that the island is corrupt, I doubt it really is.

People such as Trevor ensure that it won’t become so.

Name and address supplied

Jesus not very good at miracles

Pope Francis has canonised St Teresa of Calcutta.

For her to be declared a saint, Mother Teresa had to have been responsible for two miracles.

I thought of this when my eight-year-old niece told me she had learned in school about the miracles of Jesus.

Setting aside the question whether miracles exist, I put it to her that, in the miracles game, Jesus was run-of-the-mill.

If Jesus fed a multitude with a few loaves, so did Elisha (2 Kings 4:42-44); if he raised the dead, so did Elijah (1 Kings 17:17-23) and Elisha (2 Kings 4:32-37; 2 Kings 8:5); if he healed lepers, so did Moses (Numbers 12:10-15) and Elisha (2 Kings 5:1-14); if he opened the eyes of the blind, Elisha smote a whole army with blindness and afterwards restored their sight (2 Kings 6:18-20).

What miracle of Jesus can stand comparison with Moses dividing the Red Sea (Exodus 14:21)?

What miracle of Jesus can stand comparison with the stoppage of the earth’s motion by Joshua (Joshua 10:12-13)?

Despite the guarantees in John 14:12, the paucity of scientifically verifiable miracles in the past two millennia is an interesting subject for consideration.

Hypatia of Alexandria (born 350–70 AD), a Greek mathematician, astronomer and philosopher in Egypt, said: ‘Fables should be taught as fables, myths as myths, and miracles as poetic fantasies.

‘To teach superstitions as truths is a most terrible thing.

‘The child mind accepts and believes them, and only through great pain and perhaps tragedy can he be in after years relieved of them.’

She was murdered by a Christian mob in 415 AD.

Doug Clark, Hildesely Road, Douglas

Anyone got pics of Millennium?

I wish to appeal for copies of any pictures of the Viking events that took place during the 1979 Millennium celebrations.

I was privileged to take part in this event with the NFPS Vikings and it has always been one of my happiest memories.

I came over as part of the advance team to work on the castle and the village on the Mooragh.

Sadly as a performer I had no opportunity to see the action or take any pictures. So I want to appeal to anyone who would be kind enough to let me have copies of any pictures they may have of these events.

My wife and I will be staying at the Sefton Hotel in Douglas from Monday, September 12, and leaving on September 16.

I’m 66 years old now but that fortnight is still a magical time for me and I would love to be able to share it with my grandchildren.

I’m also hoping to get this appeal onto the local radio stations as well as I would love to be able to contact any of the TV stations who came from all over the world for copies of what they may have.

Mr P Harris, 3 Crompton House, Scholes Village, Wigan WN1 3RQ