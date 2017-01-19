Advocate Leanne now DQ director

Offshore law firm, DQ Advocates is has announced the appointment of Leanne McKeown as director of the firm.

Leanne is a senior lawyer within DQ’s dispute resolution team and heads up DQ’s employment team, which has seen significant growth since her arrival at the firm in 2011.

The team is also ranked Tier 1 in the most recent edition of The Legal 500.

Leanne is individually recommended as a star associate by Chambers and Partners, where she is noted for her ‘exceptionally clear and practicable advice’.

Leanne is a member of the Employment Lawyers Association and the Institute of Directors, having obtained her Diploma in Company Direction in June 2016.

She also sits on the Chamber of Commerce Employment and Skills Committee.

Leanne said: ‘I am delighted to have been invited to join the board at DQ and am very much looking forward to my new role.

‘I plan to continue to develop and grow the employment team and a number of new initiatives will be launched this year.

‘In particular, I am looking forward to working alongside Giles Hill, as head of the dispute resolution team, and with our team of extremely talented lawyers to continue to provide a first class service to our clients.

‘At an executive level, I am excited to be able to take a strategic role in the further development and growth of DQ.’

Giles Hill, head of DQ’s dispute resolution team said: ‘The promotion of Leanne to the DQ board is a reflection of the hard work and commitment that she has shown since her arrival at DQ from Northern Ireland in 2011.

‘Having re-qualified as a Manx advocate, Leanne has built up a loyal client following and enjoys a strong reputation in a wide range of employment and commercial litigation matters.

‘I am personally delighted to work with her in further enhancing the client base and reputation of the dispute resolution team.

‘I know that I speak for my fellow directors, Mark Dougherty, Annemarie Hughes and Stephen Dougherty in welcoming Leanne to the DQ board.