Athol Street door forced open

News from the police

Police are investigating after the front door of premises in Athol Street, Douglas, was forced open.

The incident happened between 10pm on Friday, November 18, and 7am on Sunday, November 20, at 30 Athol Street.

A police spokesman said: ‘The lock sustained damage as a result. However it does not appear that anything has been taken from within the premises.’

