Jenny Brew reckons the customers at her newly re-opened cafe will never be bored.

For as well as taking a break patrons can also enjoy dabbling in a choice of board games to play at their table.

Friendly welcome

So professional folk looking for a business lunch with a difference might consider heading for ‘Boards and Brews’, set in between the Rovers Return and the Salvation Army in Lower Church Street, Douglas.

Jenny, who originates from Canada and now lives in Willaston, reckons there’s something for all ages and backgrounds to enjoy.

‘And that includes people from our busy business community here in the capital,’ she says.Jenny

There’s a healthy range of board games on the ‘menu’ at Boards and Brews which has reopened again having been closed since October.

Old favourites such as Monopoly and Scrabble are popular with the clientele. But there’s a big choice available.

Jenny said it is not unusual for complete strangers to end up playing each other asthey enjoy a snack or a cuppa.

The cafe is not for profit.

It is staffed and run by young autistic adults, alongside friends and family members.

The outlet gives those with autism a chance to gain work skills, experience dealing with the public, and socialise.

And Jenny hopes that for some it is a first step towards getting a job.

Jenny said: ‘If you like games then this is the place to be.’ Jenny has six children, two of whom have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a condition that affects social interaction, communications, interests and behaviour.

She says: ‘The cafe was started with public donations and is non-profit. All money made goes towards rent, bills and games. Any money left goes towards helping train the ASD youth at the cafe and finding them permanent employment.’

Follow the cafe’s activities on its Facebook page.