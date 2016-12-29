Citywing chooses charity of 2017

Citywing has nominated The Children’s Centre its Charity of the Year 2017.

As in previous years the company’s support will be the donation of return tickets for the charity to offer as part of its fundraising programme, together with all proceeds from the Citywing Plane Pull.

In a departure from its usual support for just one charity, Citywing will also be donating £100 vouchers to six runner-up voluntary organisations in acknowledgement of their valuable work in the community.

On learning of the nomination The Children’s Centre’s chief executive Fiona Dawson said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled and very grateful to have been chosen as Citywing’s Charity of the Year 2017.

‘With the 150th anniversary of The Children’s Centre approaching, this is a fabulous opportunity to partner with Citywing to increase the understanding of our diverse services and to raise funds for the children and families on the Isle of Man who need our help and support.’

Citywing’s managing director David Buck said: ‘We received 20 applications, each one deserving in its own way, but it was the submission from The Children’s Centre that the Citywing team identified as most meriting our support in 2017.

‘At a time when a shift from centralism to localism is seeing the third sector tasked to provide more and more essential community support services, charitable organisations working hard to bring about positive change in people’s lives need all the help the private sector can offer.

‘As with Citywing, The Children’s Centre has a clear vision and is focused on delivering its very best for the Isle of Man community.

‘It’s against this background that all of us at Citywing are proud to have nominated The Children’s Centre our Charity of the Year 2017.’

l Meanwhile Citywing has praised the combined support shown by the Welsh Government and Cardiff Airport for the Cardiff-Anglesey service, which has led to the company recording its best November passenger figures on the route for a number of years.

Figures for November 2016 totalled 1,062 while November 2015 saw 858 passengers carried, 878 in 2014 and 825 in 2013.

Mr Buck said: ‘I would like to congratulate the Welsh Government on recording the 100,000th passenger carried since it began supporting the Cardiff-Anglesey air link back in 2007. It is a tremendous milestone to reach.

‘I should also like to place on record Citywing’s sincere thanks for the support and co-operation extended to us by the Welsh Government and Cardiff Airport.’

