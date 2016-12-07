Damning indictment of decline in Castletown retail sector

A damning indictment on Castletown’s retail prospects has been delivered as Callow’s Yard seeks approval to turn some of its shops into residential units.

About a third of the town’s 52 retail units have been empty for ‘several years’ and the two shop sites it is seeking to convert haven’t been successful for more than 30 years, it states in the planning application (16/01371/B).

Callow’s Yard has applied for the additional use of 17 and 19 Malew Street for residential and tourist use ‘until the local authority can devise a strategic plan to return footfall to Castletown’.

The comments are made in a design and access statement by Cornerstone Architects, submitted as part of the bid.

The report states: ‘Since 2009, footfall in the town has dramatically declined with the recession and now has a further reduced daytime trade.’

It cites the withdrawal of ‘nearly all of the major office employers’ in the town as well as the loss of the doctor’s surgery, opticians and a dentist as two ‘major influences’.

It also blames the expansion of two petrol stations on the town’s perimeter, a decline in tourism and spend from coaches visiting the town, and the rise of internet shopping.

It says that prior to Callow’s Yard purchasing the site in 2005, 17 Malew Street was known as Bill the Barbers and ‘had a mature tree growing inside through the first floor and out through the roof’.

And it describes the former Sunflower Cafe that occupied 19 Malew Street as an ‘abandoned greasy spoon’.

It says the ‘newsagent/ toyshop/ baby shop/ pound shop’ that opened in the location quickly closed due to ‘poor footfall with virtually no passing trade’.

Callow’s Yard had hoped to inject new life into the area with a Tesco Express, which had signed a lease in 2010.

But they did not proceed after failing to secure an alcohol licence.

In the statement it says Callow’s Yard has received no further interest in the retail units despite appointing on and off island specialist agents.

Callow’s Yard has also made representations to Castletown Commissioners and MHKs to extend the pedestrianised area to the top of Bank Street in order to improve footfall but had not received support.